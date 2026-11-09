Australian Department Store Myer Debuts "Toy Story" Christmas Window Displays in Melbourne
Travel back to Andy's era...
Australian department store chain Myer has a special Toy Story Christmas window display now available to see at their Melbourne location.
What's Happening:
- The annual Christmas Windows at Myer department store in Melbourne, Australia are focused on Toy Story characters this year, via a partnership with Disney and Pixar.
- Evoking the Disney character windows that can be found on Main Street at Disneyland, the Toy Story display is spread out across six different windows.
- There is movement to the characters, with the toys nodding, wrapping presents, bouncing and more.
- A story is told across the windows, as Woody frets about finding the right gifts for his friends, while Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bo Peep, Rex and other toys are getting ready for a Christmas party Buzz is throwing in Andy's bedroom (I guess these windows take place prior to Toy Story 3!).
- The display features narration by Australian chef and TV presenter Andy Allen.
- The Myer Christmas Windows are a longtime tradition at the Melbourne location for the department store chain, going back to 1956.
- The Myer Christmas Windows Toy Story display made its debut this past Saturday, November 7, and can be seen through Tuesday, January 5, 2027 at Myer Melbourne.
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