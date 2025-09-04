From the Gridiron to The Grid: NFL Viewers to Get Sneak Peek of "TRON: Ares" During Tonight's Big Game
The first NFL Game of the season promises more "Games" than "Derezolution" with the sneak peek.
The Gridiron goes full “Grid" tonight when Disney shares a special sneak peek of the upcoming TRON: Ares during tonight’s big NFL game.
What’s Happening:
- Those watching tonight’s NFL Game on NBC and Peacock that will see the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, will see a sneak peek of a different kind of game.
- With kickoff the broadcast set for 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, those viewing will also get a sneak peek of the new, highly-anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Pictures, TRON: Ares.
- This also marks the first game of the NFL Season, promising a lot viewership for the new sneak peek.
- The sneak peek comes just as tickets for the movie go on sale, also with news that there will be a special triple feature event screening of TRON, TRON: Legacy, and TRON: Ares all back to back just days ahead of the official release.
- Many fans are expecting this sneak peek to be a bit similar to what we’ve already seen on the convention circuit, and likely showing the music by Nine Inch Nails.
- The new movie follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world and stars Jared Leto as Ares, alongside Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn.
- TRON: Ares arrives in theaters everywhere on October 10th, 2025.
