TV Recap: Vee Gets Stuck in a Spooky Time Loop in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire “First Halloween”

A wish under a blood moon turns Vee’s first human Halloween into an endless night of chaos, costume contests, and one tricky moon imp.

Halloween has always been Vampirina’s favorite holiday, but in the human world it comes with new challenges. In Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Episode 7, “First Halloween," Vee plans to celebrate openly as a vampire for the very first time, only to find herself stuck in a spooky time loop under a blood moon. Between Britney’s ever-changing costumes, Demi’s crisis of confidence, and a mischievous moon imp with her own agenda, Vee must learn that Halloween isn’t about winning a contest — it’s about being true to herself.

Episode 7: “First Halloween" - Written by Farhan Arshad

It’s Vampirina’s very first Halloween in the human world, and for once, she won’t have to hide her fangs. Vee (Kenzi Richardson) is thrilled to dress as an “authentic vampire," complete with a plan to teach the Fangfoot Stomp — a traditional dance from Transylvania — at Wilson Hall’s Halloween party. Sophie (Jiwon Lee), decked out as a werewolf, tags along with enthusiasm. Demi (Milo Maharlika) pops in to issue a warning: under a blood moon, if a vampire makes a wish on Halloween, terrible things can happen. He also insists he can be scary, though Vee and Sophie laugh, teasing that he’s too cute and cuddly to spook anyone.

In the halls, the girls bump into Britney (Faith Hedley), who doesn’t have her costume yet because her seamstress is still working on it. Elijah (Shaun Dixon) passes dressed as a referee, complete with a choreographed routine. Demi tries out his scare skills — and fails. Vee shows him how it’s done by startling a flower-costumed girl (Audrey Kate Winter) so badly that she loses her petals. Soon rumors spread: Vee is scarier than she lets on.

When Britney arrives at the party, she’s styled in a couture vampire outfit, saying, “I want to suck your blood!" Vee corrects her, insisting real vampires don’t talk like that. But when Cody (Aariq Manji) announces the contest winner for “most authentic vampire," Britney takes the crown. Frustrated, Vee sighs, “I just wish I could do Halloween all over again."

Vee wakes up to discover…it’s Halloween again! Forgetting Demi’s warning, a mischievous moon imp named Ruby (Mykal-Michelle Harris) appears, insisting she’s misunderstood like vampires. Ruby encourages Vee to tweak her costume if she wants to beat Britney.

At school, Vee unveils her new look, while Britney — tipped off by Vee’s remarks — calls her seamstress to adjust her own costume. Meanwhile, Demi sulks, convinced he’s gone soft protecting Vee. Elijah reminds him he’s still a Van Helsing and coaches him on how to be truly scary.

At the party, Demi attempts to frighten Cody without success. Britney struts in as a “VamPirate," declaring, “I want to suck your blood, matey," and once again wins the contest. Ruby, slyly, tells Vee maybe what she really wants is love. Vee makes another wish: “I wish everyone would love me."

The wish backfires spectacularly when Vee wakes up as Sophie’s stuffed bunny, Mr. Flufferson. Ruby appears again, mocking her, and when Vee wishes “to be seen," she wakes up with neon green hair. A frustrated Vee wishes “people liked me the way they like Britney," and suddenly finds herself transformed into Britney. Ruby smugly declares she’ll make sure it’s Halloween every day. Vee tries to wish for Christmas to break the cycle, but even then, Ruby lingers, proving she can’t be wished away.

Exhausted, Vee steps outside for air and finds Demi, who reassures her that “acceptance takes time." Inspired, Vee realizes she needs to embrace Halloween as it was meant to be. She puts on her original costume and clues Sophie and Elijah into her plan.

At the party, Britney predictably wins the costume contest again, but Vee shifts the spotlight. She compliments the flower girl she once scared, making amends, then takes the mic to teach the Fangfoot Stomp. Soon, the entire student body is stomping along, turning Halloween into a celebration of her culture rather than a competition.

In the final moments, Demi summons his inner Van Helsing and manages to scare Ruby, giving her a taste of her own tricks. As the clock strikes midnight, Vee points out that Halloween has ended. Ruby has no choice but to disappear, freeing Vee from the endless loop.

The story continues in Episode 8, “First Nightmare."

Episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 15th.