TV Recap: Vee’s First Christmas Brings Holiday Chaos in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire

The holidays arrive at Wilson Hall in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire’s festive episode “First Holiday." This cheerful chapter finds Vee celebrating her first human Christmas — complete with Secret Santa swaps, a school pageant gone wrong, and a confidence spell that spirals out of control. When Vee’s good intentions backfire and put Britney’s big holiday debut in jeopardy, she must undo her own magic and prove that the true spirit of Christmas comes from believing in yourself, and your friends.

Episode 10: “First Holiday" - Written by Naomi Lambert

It’s the most fang-tastic time of year at Wilson School, and Vee (Kenzi Richardson) is eager to experience her first human Christmas. But she’s a little thrown by some mortal customs — namely that “mistletoe" doesn’t involve any toes. When the dorm gathers for Secret Santa, Britney (Faith Hedley) is invited to join, leaving Sophie (Jiwon Lee) feeling slightly sidelined. Britney shows off a favorite family heirloom — a lucky Christmas pitch pipe from her “third cousin," none other than Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas herself.

The festive mood is interrupted by the arrival of the Spotlights and Dean Merriweather (Kim Coles), who announces the upcoming Holiday Pageant. While upperclassmen will take center stage, First Years are relegated to stagehand duties — a blow to Britney’s ego. When Vee draws Britney’s name for Secret Santa, she realizes the best gift she could give would be a moment for Britney to perform. Vee tries to convince the bossy Spotlight captain Megan (Jenna Davis) to give Britney a small onstage role. Megan relents, agreeing to let Britney learn the backup choreography and prove she can handle it.

At rehearsal, Britney gets jostled by the reindeer dances, causing her precious pitch pipe to fall and crack. Distraught, she insists she can’t perform without her lucky charm. When Britney’s confidence crumbles, Vee decides to take matters into her own hands — literally. She reveals that Britney was her Secret Santa recipient and uses a spell to give her the courage to perform. Hypnotically assured, Britney struts back to the stage, declaring, “I am a star!"

Unfortunately, Vee’s confidence charm works too well. Britney dominates the number, upstaging the Spotlights and clashing with Megan over a giant candy cane prop. The scuffle destroys the set just as Dean Merriweather storms in. When Vee’s spell wears off, Britney is left bewildered as Merriweather bans her from performing in the pageant altogether. Feeling responsible, Vee tells Sophie she needs to “call in professional help" — and pens a letter to the South Pole Santa, better known as Krampus.

Meanwhile, Demi (Milo Maharlika) is stressing over his Secret Santa gift for Sophie. He already knows she got him cargo pants — something he casually mentioned months ago — and he’s determined to top it. Seeking inspiration, Elijah (Shaun Dixon) calls Sophie’s grandmother, the legendary DJ Blue Hair (also Jiwon Lee), hoping for a clue.

On pageant night, Britney is relegated to ticket-taking duty. Vee apologizes once again, only for Dean Merriweather to rush in with bad news — the main performers are missing! Vee suggests that the First Years fill in, convincing the Dean that Britney already knows the finale routine. Britney hesitates, but Vee gives her another pep talk, assuring her she doesn’t need a lucky pitch pipe to shine.

As the curtain rises, Vee spots muddy footprints leading backstage — Krampus responded to her letter, trapping the older students in the basement so Britney can have the spotlight. Vee races to free them, finding Megan hoarse from screaming. She breaks them out just in time for the grand finale.

When Britney freezes before her solo, Vee joins her onstage, turning it into a joyful duet of “Every Star (Is Meant to Shine on Christmas)." The Spotlights and Vee’s friends join in the holiday number. The crowd loves it, earning cheers for Britney and restoring the holiday spirit.

Later, everyone gathers for cocoa and presents. Britney thanks Vee, realizing she is enough without her pitch pipe — though she’s thrilled when Vee reveals she secretly fixed it. Demi acts surprised to receive his cargo pants, but Sophie sees right through him, smiling when he hands her a plate of rainbow rice cake, her favorite dessert. Britney gifts Elijah a signed photo of herself, while Elijah gives Vee a scrapbook with blank pages left to fill — a promise of more memories to come. As snow falls outside Wilson Hall, Vee thanks her friends for making her first Christmas in the human world perfect.

The next episode of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, a very special crossover episode, will air next Friday, October 17th, at 8/7c on Disney Channel.

Episode 11: “First Vampire Friend" - Vee reconnects with Billie (from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place) and gets a surprise visit from the Vampire Council. Meanwhile, Britney is mad at Elijah for forgetting their plans.

Episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 15th.