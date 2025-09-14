Relive the Nostalgia of “Lady and the Tramp” with This Year’s Dreaming Tree Gala at the Walt Disney Hometown Museum
The annual event takes place on Saturday, September 20th.
The Walt Disney Hometown Museum in Marceline, Missouri will be holding its annual Dreaming Tree Gala on Saturday, September 20th.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Hometown Museum, located in Marceline, Missouri, will host their annual Dreaming Tree Gala in one week on Saturday, September 20th – and tickets are still available!
- This magical evening under the stars will celebrate the timeless charm of Lady and the Tramp, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. This film is a perfect selection due to its nostalgic spirit – one that echoes the small-town, turn-of-the-century life Walt himself cherished growing up in Marceline, Missouri.
- The evening will include a cozy spaghetti and meatballs dinner, lovingly inspired by Tony’s Restaurant from the film.
- Guests will also step into Peg’s Speakeasy, a delightful tribute to Lady and the Tramp's legendary songwriter, Peggy Lee.
- Just like at Disneyland, the evening will end with the signature “Kiss Goodnight" Fireworks over the fields where Walt once played.
- Special guests at the event include Leslie Iwerks, Don Peri, Matt McKim, Marcy Carriker Smothers, and Holly Foster Wells.
- For more information and to purchase tickets, be sure to head over to the event’s official page.
General Admission Tickets Include:
- Dinner on the Disney Family Farm
- Access to Peg’s Speakeasy
- Guided Tours of Marceline
- Gift Bag
- Walt Disney Hometown Museum Admission
General Admission Tickets Schedule:
- 10 AM - 4 PM: Walt Disney Hometown Museum Open
- 1 PM - 4 PM: Guided Tours of Marceline
- 6 PM - 7 PM: Peg's Speakeasy
- 7 PM - Dinner on the Disney Family Farm
- 8 PM - Guest Speaker Leslie Iwerks
- 9 PM - Kiss Goodnight Fireworks
VIP Admission Tickets Include:
- Access to Guest Speaker Panels
- Dinner on the Disney Family Farm
- Access to Peg’s Speakeasy
- Guided Tours of Marceline
- Gift Bag
- Walt Disney Hometown Museum Admission
VIP Admission Tickets Schedule:
- 10 AM - 4 PM: Walt Disney Hometown Museum Open
- 10 AM - 11 AM: Guided Tours of Marceline
- 1 PM - 4 PM: Guest Speakers Panel
- 1 PM - Marcy Carriker Smothers & Holly Foster Wells
- 2 PM - Matt McKim
- 3 PM - Don Peri
- 6 PM - 7 PM: Peg's Speakeasy
- 7 PM - Dinner on the Disney Family Farm
- 8 PM - Guest Speaker Leslie Iwerks
- 9 PM - Kiss Goodnight Fireworks
