A Pair of New Disney Books on the Way From The Old Mill Press

New Disney books look at a difficult time for the Disney Studio, and a wonderful time at Disney Parks

The Old Mill Press, which has published countless books about Disney and its theme parks, has announced the planned publication of two new books that any Disney fan will likely want to add to their shelf.

What's Happening:

The Old Mill Press, a small publisher with focus on the arts, has announced two new books on very different elements of Disney are set to be published later this year.

Walt Disney World War II: Animation on the Front Lines by David A. Bossert is a chronicle of the Walt Disney Studio from 1941-1945, a period when war cut off Disney's theatrical animation revenue globally, leading the company to find other ways to make ends meet, including making animated films for the war effort.

Boussart has written several books about Disney over the years, including books about Tomorrowland's House of the Future and biographies on animator Claude Coats and Roy E. Disney.

Magic Hour at Disney by Keith Gluck, with photography by Tom Bricker, is a collection of photographs taken at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The photos were all taken at twilight and are combined with a discussion of why this particular time period is particularly special when visiting the parks.

Gluck is a Disney writer and historian. Bricker founded the Disney Tourist Blog.

Walt Disney World War II: Animation on the Front Lines sells for $65. Magic Hour at Disney will go for $59.95

Both books are set for a mid-November release, but can be preordered on Amazon or the Old Mill Press website.

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