Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Special Panel Featuring Pixar Directors
The special event seems geared to talk a lot about "Win or Lose" and more recent projects.
In a special panel moderated by Pixar producer Jonas Rivera, the Walt Disney Family Museum is set to take an in-depth look of what it’s like to be a director at Pixar Animation Studios.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is set to take members and visitors in a new…"direction"... next month as they host a special, exclusive, panel discussion with some of Pixar Animation Studios’ acclaimed storytellers.
- In a discussion moderated by Pixar producer Jonas Rivera, “Directing at Pixar" will feature a number of Pixar’’s directors as they share insights about their experiences working in various departments at the iconic studio and directing projects from television shows, like this year’s Win or Lose on Disney+, to animated short films, and full-length animated feature films.
- Directors set to be included in the panel include:
- Peter Sohn - Elemental
- Mike Jones - Dream Productions
- Carrie Hobson - Win or Lose
- Michael Yates - Win or Lose
- “Directing at Pixar" will take place in-person at the museum on May 17th, 2025 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM PT.
- Tickets for “Directing at Pixar" are available now, with different methods to purchase at the following levels:
- Walt’s Circle Donors: Purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, April 15 at noon PST by emailing [email protected].
- Supporter, Founding, and Friend-level members: Purchase tickets by emailing [email protected].
- All member levels: Purchase tickets via the Member Portal.
- Public (non-members): Purchase tickets online. Non-Member tickets are $45.00 for adults, $40.00 for students and seniors, $35.00 for youth. Under 5 are free, but still need a ticket that can be picked up at the official site.
- Folks interested in the museum are encouraged to join as a member or upgrade their current membership to receive priority access and discounts to programs like these.
- Win or Lose, Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original long-form animated series, follows the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode offers a look inside the off-the-field life of a character—a player, their parent, the umpire—revealing their funny, emotional and always relatable point of view in a unique visual style.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com