Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Incredible "In The Directors Chair" Session Featuring Frank Oz and Pete Docter

The two previously worked together on "Monsters, Inc."

The Walt Disney Family Museum is offering an incredible opportunity to see two acclaimed and award-winning directors in conversation with each other.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco will be hosting a special talk on-site next month in the museum's ILM Theater.

Director and Disney Legend Frank Oz will be joined by Pixar Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter for a special "In the Director's Chair."

Oz has had a storied career as an award-winning filmmaker, directing beloved classics like The Dark Crystal alongside Jim Henson, Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, What About Bob? and more.

The conversation with Oz ill be moderated by Docter, a fellow director (Monsters, Inc., Up, Inside Out), as Oz discusses his prolific directorial career and the fascinating path that led him there.

The special talk will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 1:00 PM.

Tickets are all available now for all tiers at the official Walt Disney Family Museum website, with members being able to secure tickets for $45, and non-members for $65 for adults, $60 for seniors and students (with ID), and $55 for youth.

A Bit About The Guests: