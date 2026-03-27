Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Incredible "In The Directors Chair" Session Featuring Frank Oz and Pete Docter
The two previously worked together on "Monsters, Inc."
The Walt Disney Family Museum is offering an incredible opportunity to see two acclaimed and award-winning directors in conversation with each other.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco will be hosting a special talk on-site next month in the museum's ILM Theater.
- Director and Disney Legend Frank Oz will be joined by Pixar Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter for a special "In the Director's Chair."
- Oz has had a storied career as an award-winning filmmaker, directing beloved classics like The Dark Crystal alongside Jim Henson, Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, What About Bob? and more.
- The conversation with Oz ill be moderated by Docter, a fellow director (Monsters, Inc., Up, Inside Out), as Oz discusses his prolific directorial career and the fascinating path that led him there.
- The special talk will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 1:00 PM.
- Tickets are all available now for all tiers at the official Walt Disney Family Museum website, with members being able to secure tickets for $45, and non-members for $65 for adults, $60 for seniors and students (with ID), and $55 for youth.
A Bit About The Guests:
- Frank Oz, known widely as a performer amongst The Muppets lending his talents and voice to Miss Piggy and Fozzie the Bear among others. He also gave life to Yoda on a number of the Star Wars films. He also became an acclaimed director, helming other films like Bowfinger, In & Out, The Score, and others.
- He has won four Emmys, and was the recipient of The Art Director's Guild Award, The Comedy Award, Saturn Lifetime Achievement Award, George Foster Peabody award, and more.
- Oz has previously worked with the moderator of this conversation, Pete Docter, on Docter's film Monsters, Inc. at Pixar Animation Studios.
- Docter himself, the Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios, is an Academy Award-winning director who was the third animator hired at the studio back in 1990.
- He collaborated and developed the story and characters for Toy Story, did story on A Bug's Life, and helped write initial story treatments for Toy Story 2 and WALL-E, eventually helming his films Monsters, Inc., Up, Inside Out, and Soul.
- Seeing these two directors in conversation each other is a great opportunity afforded by the Walt Disney Family Museum, and is surely a must-see event for many fans.