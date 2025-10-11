TV Recap: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Wizmas” Brings Holiday Magic to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

The holidays arrive at the Russo household with a magical twist in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. In “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Wizmas," the family’s first Christmas together turns chaotic when Billie tries to land herself on the naughty list, Milo forgets to mail everyone’s letters to Santa, and Justin is unexpectedly put in charge of the Wizard Tribunal’s Emergency Santa Phone. When Santa’s sleigh crashes, it’s up to the Russos to save Christmas — proving that even wizards can believe in holiday miracles.

Season 2, Episode 7: “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Wizmas" - Written by Chloe Mathieu

At the Russo home, the holidays are in full swing — or rather, trapped inside a snow globe. Milo (Max Matenko) is teaching Billie (Janice LeeAnn Brown) how to throw a perfect snowball from within a decorative snow globe when Justin (David Henrie) catches them. Furious, he uses his wand to pull them out, warning that two days before Christmas is not the time to tempt fate. “You’re going to land yourselves on the naughty list!" he scolds. Roman (Alkaio Thiele) rolls his eyes, assuming the list is just a myth, but Billie insists it’s real — in fact, he’s a wizard!

Determined to stay in good standing, Roman pores over his journals to make sure his record is spotless. Billie offers a shortcut: there’s an app for that. Together, they check everyone’s status. Roman beams when he finds himself on the nice list. Billie, however, is horrified to learn she’s on it too. Having proudly maintained a perfect naughty streak her entire life, she vows to fix that immediately.

Meanwhile, Justin visits Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) with big news — the Wizard Tribunal has placed him in charge of the Emergency Santa Phone. The honor comes with great responsibility: if Santa runs into trouble, Justin is the first wizard on call to assist. But there’s a catch — wizards aren’t supposed to use magic on Christmas Eve, so they don’t drain the magic Santa needs to power his sleigh. “It’s never rung before," he explains to Giada, proud to be in charge, but doubtful he will be called into action.

At the same time, Roman catches Milo snooping under the tree, digging for a video game he bragged to his friends about getting. When Milo unwraps what turns out to be a book, Roman reminds him that Santa can still bring the game — after all, he’s on the Nice List. But Milo sheepishly confesses that he forgot to mail everyone’s letters to Santa.

Elsewhere, Billie brags to Winter (Taylor Cora) about all the naughty things she’s tried, but she still hasn’t been bumped off the Nice List. Determined to make a statement, she hatches a plan that lands her in a department store Christmas display. When security finds her perched atop a giant Christmas tree, she refuses to come down. The guard (Amanda Tepe), brimming with holiday cheer, lets her off with a warning, but Billie stays put, trying to prove she’s truly rebellious. Then, with the store closing, the lights go out — and a safety rope snaps, leaving her swaying high above the ground. She can’t use a spell to save herself without risking Santa’s magic reserves.

At home, Justin grumbles about having to spend Christmas Eve babysitting the silent Santa Phone, but Winter bursts in with the news that Billie is stuck at the mall. He rushes out with a ladder to save her. When he finally gets her down, Justin lectures her for being reckless, right before his phone rings — it’s Giada, and she sounds panicked.

Back home, Giada explains that she answered the emergency Santa Phone herself. Santa’s sleigh crashed in Greenland because a wizard used magic somewhere. Justin turns to Billie, assuming it was her. But when Roman and Milo enter from the lair carrying their magically conjured presents, it becomes clear the boys are to blame. With the responsibility of tending to the Santa Phone, Justin forgot to warn them not to use magic on Christmas Eve.

Justin springs into action, opening the “Operation Wizmas" emergency kit — a massive book containing all of Santa’s letters from around the world. With Giada behind the wheel, Justin dons a wizard flight suit and uses magic to make their van soar into the night sky. The Russo kids join the mission, tossing toys over rooftops as the gifts magically float down chimneys to land beneath Christmas trees.

When they return home, exhausted but triumphant, Billie apologizes. She admits her bad behavior wasn’t really about wanting to be naughty. At WizTech, Christmas was always lonely — a time for families, and she didn’t have one. It hurt less to pretend she didn’t care. Justin tells her she’s part of their family now, and that there will always be presents under the Russo tree for her. They hug, and Justin teases that ten of the gifts waiting under the tree have her name on them.

On Christmas morning, the Russo family comes downstairs to see the tree overflowing with more gifts than ever before. Among them is a thank-you note from Santa himself, praising them for saving Christmas.

Next episode: “Boogie and the Beast"

Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is now streaming on Disney+.