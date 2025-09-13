TV Recap: Slime, Spells, and a New Artist - "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Season 2 Episode 2

The Season 2 premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place introduced the sinister Lord Morsus, who had Minister McFigglehorn place a mysterious item under Billie’s bed in an effort to steal the Russo family’s magic. The second episode, part of the show’s double-episode season premiere on Disney Channel, reveals what that item was and how it works. Let’s recap!

Season 2, Episode 2: “Ooze!… I Did It Again" - Written by Scott Taylor & Wesley Jermaine Johnson

Billie (Janice LeeAnn Brown) is excited to get her first piece of mortal mail at the Russo house, a coupon for vinyl fencing. Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopulos) tells her they need to celebrate with Staten Island makeovers. We then see them both returning home, dressed like Fran Drescher in The Nanny and mimicking her mannerisms, too.

Justin (David Henrie) teaches the kids a spell that can bring broken items back together. He uses a vase that Roman (Alkaio Thiele) made for his mom when he was younger, shattering it and then repairing it by saying, “Mend the cracks, now and forever, bring it all right back together." He asks Billie to try, but something goes wrong. It’s as if her wand has blown a fuse.

Billie tells Winter (Taylor Cora) she’s worried about her magic. Winter points out Billie’s new look and the fact that the piece of mail makes this officially her home. She also suggests it could be a cold. Billie would rather it be the second option, so she goes in search of a remedy.

Billie goes to the lair where Milo (Max Matenko) is browsing a catalogue of wizard world pets after finding out he can’t get a monkey. Billie uses Wiz M.D. (Patrick Bristow) to try to determine what’s wrong and learns that she may have Wizfluenza, the cure for which is some dragon scale soup. She ventures through the door to the wizard world to find one, unaware that Milo follows her.

Justin and Giada end up in Billie’s room to see if she’s okay. When they find it empty, they decide to snoop around to see if they can figure out what’s wrong with Billie’s magic. Giada finds a cocoon husk under Billie’s bed, which makes it look like something hatched.

When Roman finds Winter alone, he suggests that he and his old friend hang out the way they used to before Billie arrived. However, they find that they no longer know how to be friends without her there. Roman thinks he can fix their friendship with the back together spell they just learned, but it ends up connecting him and Winter at the hip! When Roman tries to undo the spell, a purple globular being rushes out and eats his magic! After that, his wand acts just like Billie’s did.

Billie climbs into a dragon’s nest on Dragon Mountain, looking for scales when she learns that Milo followed her. When the dragon returns to check on its eggs, they pretend to be baby dragons, and it tosses giant worms in for them. It then comes back to keep the eggs warm, trapping Billie and Milo in the nest. Billie tries to pull a scale off, but it upsets the dragon. She teaches Milo a dragon sleep spell (“Eyes go heavy, breathing deep, put this dragon fast asleep"), but it’s no use getting a scale. While trapped, Billie tells Milo she’s worried that the loss of her magic means she will have to move back to the wizard world to restore it.

Justin and Giada moved the pod to the kitchen to inspect it, with Justin looking through his old monster-hunting book to figure out what it is. Roman and Winter come downstairs together, a difficult task with their joined hips, and tell Justin about the oozy creature that ate Roman’s magic. Justin realizes they’re dealing with a changeling, a shapeshifting creature that consumes magic until fully grown. Justin tries to reverse the spell binding Roman and Winter, but as he casts the spell, the changeling jumps out and eats his magic, too! He warns that they need to catch it before it gets out of the house, splitting up to catch it.

Winter calls Billie to tell her that a changeling ate her magic. Billie and Milo start to head home.

Roman and Winter find the changeling in the living room, and it’s heading for the front door! They draw on skills from their 4th-grade ballroom dance recital to quickly reach the door and stop the changeling from escaping. The oozy creature rises up and shows its teeth, causing Roman to scream for Justin, who rushes down from upstairs. Without magic, all seems lost, but Billie and Milo step through the mirror just in time, with Milo being the only wizard with his powers. Milo tries to fire a spell, but once again, the changeling eats it. But that’s when Justin gets an idea, knowing that they each have at least a little magic within them. The Russos link arms and transfer their remaining magic to Billie, who casts a spell at the changeling. It’s enough to save the family, but the monster escapes, leaving the house.

No longer joined at the hip, Roman and Winter make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and make a pact to hang out more. As the family sits down to dinner, Milo excuses himself, and in his backpack, we see that he’s stolen a dragon egg from the nest. Justin talks about how the family will have to be on high alert now that a changeling is likely to return looking like anyone, adding that he worries the prophecy isn’t over. “If only we knew what was coming," Billie says.

The episode ends with a series of paintings of Billie in familiar scenes. These paintings are on easels in someone's studio, and the camera moves towards a painting of Billie with a blonde girl in a gallery. Pulling back, we see the same blonde girl from the painting is the artist - Piper (Freya Skye). She seems to be in a trance while she paints, but as she finishes the piece, she says, “Looks like it's time to meet Billie."

Next Episode: “Howdy with a Trance of Gumballs" - Airing Friday, September 19th, at 7/6c on Disney Channel.

When an oracle from the wizard world shows up on Billie’s doorstep and predicts that Billie will destroy the big summer carnival, Billie stops at nothing to change the future.

Episodes from Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 8th.