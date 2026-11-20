Disney Legend Wolfgang Reitherman's Story Being Told by Son Bruce in New Documentary "Woolie"
The upcoming film explores the legendary animator’s career and impact on Disney Animation, featuring interviews with some of the industry’s biggest names.
A new documentary is in the works celebrating the life and legacy of Disney Legend Wolfgang “Woolie” Reitherman, one of Walt Disney’s legendary Nine Old Men.
What's Happening:
- Titled Woolie, the documentary will explore Reitherman’s remarkable career at Walt Disney Animation Studios, including his role in keeping the studio’s animated films alive following Walt Disney’s passing in 1966.
- According to Animation World Network, the project is being directed by Reitherman’s son, Bruce Reitherman, with fellow Disney Legend and animator Andreas Deja serving as co-producer.
- The documentary will feature new interviews with several prominent figures in animation, including Brad Bird, Ron Clements, Pete Docter, Don Hahn, Glen Keane, John Musker and Floyd Norman.
- Rare archival footage and personal stories from Reitherman’s three sons will also be featured, offering a closer look at his life both inside and outside the Disney studio.
- Fans will get their first look at the documentary during “WOOLIE: A Sneak Preview and Discussion” at CTN eXpo on Friday, November 20, from 3:30–4:30 p.m. PT.
- Bruce Reitherman and Deja will participate in the presentation, sharing an early preview of the still-in-production film and discussing the legendary animator's lasting impact on Disney Animation.
What They're Saying:
- Andreas Deja: "When Walt died, nobody knew if Disney animation would survive without him. Woolie made sure it did. He kept the studio making animated features and opened the door for the young artists who would carry it forward. When I first met him in the early '80s, he signed my copy of The Illusion of Life with the words, 'Carry on! Take animation a step farther.' That was Woolie. He was always looking ahead, and every one of us who came up at Disney owes him for that. It's long past time his story was told."
- Bruce Reitherman: "Growing up, Dad was just Dad. He'd come home from the studio, and over dinner we'd hear about Merlin or Baloo without ever thinking of it as history. Making this film, seeing him through the eyes of the artists, young and old who worked beside him has let my brothers and me see him in a completely different light. Sitting down with them and hearing their stories has been a gift, and it's made it possible to finally tell our father's remarkable story the way it deserves to be told."
About Wolfgang and Bruce Reitherman:
- Reitherman began his Disney career working on the Magic Mirror in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, later animating memorable sequences in Pinocchio, Fantasia, Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp and Sleeping Beauty.
- Following his work as co-director of 101 Dalmatians, Reitherman directed every Disney animated feature through The Rescuers, including The Sword in the Stone, The Jungle Book, The Aristocats and Robin Hood.
- His leadership helped Disney Animation navigate the years following Walt's death while providing opportunities for a new generation of animators.
- Bruce Reitherman also has a history with Disney Animation, having voiced Christopher Robin in Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree and Mowgli in The Jungle Book, both directed by his father.
- Bruce later pursued a career in nature filmmaking, contributing to more than 20 documentaries for outlets including the BBC, PBS and National Geographic.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com