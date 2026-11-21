At this point, it seems like it would be faster to make a list of the areas of popular culture where you won’t find Disney than to make the list of everything the House of Mouse is part of. Between the different brands and IP that are under the Disney umbrella, and the partnerships the company has, Disney is everywhere.

Disney’s ownership of ESPN has made it a major player in the world of sports, and more recently, that has included the world of sports entertainment. ESPN has been home to WWE’s Premium Live Events (PLE) since the summer of 2025, and in December, the partnership between WWE and the world of Disney will expand even more when a pair of major WWE events will be broadcast from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

Disney Parks and professional wrestling may not seem like the most obvious bedfellows, but a peek at social media reveals that theme park fans and wrestling fans are frequently one and the same. Such is also the case when it comes to theme park fans and actual professional wrestlers, like the WWE’s Johnny Gargano.



I got the chance to speak with Gargano ahead of the WWE’s two big events at Walt Disney World, the John Cena Classic and WWE Worlds Collide: Doomsday. While we talked about his in-ring career, we spent just as much time talking about his other great passion, visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World.



Gargano himself likens going to a WWE show to going to a theme park, in that in both places there’s something for everybody.

"I think it's just a little bit of everything for everyone. Like for me, if you want the big attractions, you want Rise of the Resistance. If you want the fast, crazy rides, you go to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. But maybe you just want to go on the teacups,” he said. “I think there's a little bit of everything for everyone at the shows that we do. And if you're in Orlando, I say to come out and check out our show. It isn't like anything you've ever seen before in your life. And I promise you, you will be hooked. If you're a Disney fan, if you're a wrestling fan, if you're a Marvel fan, anything like that, I promise you."

While the love many have for Disney Parks started early, it wasn’t until Gargano, who grew up in Ohio, started dating fellow WWE superstar Candice LeRae, a Southern California native, that he had his first Disney Parks experience. “[S]he kind of opened my eyes to the whole world of Disney,” he said. “And then we got married at Disneyland.”

Disney Parks may be a relatively recent passion for Gargano, but Disney’s IP is something he’s been a fan of for years. He’s a longtime fan of Star Wars; he calls Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance his favorite attraction, but it’s Marvel that has clearly been his franchise of choice. Over the years, he’s worn ring attire inspired by several different Marvel characters. His Iron Man-inspired gear holds a special place for him since that’s what he wore the night he won the NXT Championship. Although “The Wolverine one, I think, is the coolest I've ever looked.”

If Gargano ends up competing during Worlds Collide: Doomsday, it seems likely another Marvel-inspired look may be in his future. The show itself, taking place just days before the release of Avengers: Doomsday, will be entirely themed around the upcoming movie. Gargano admitted he has some ideas for future Marvel-inspired ring gear, though he kept the specifics to himself. “There's obviously ideas in the back of my head that are floating around that I would love to make come true. So we'll see. I'm just going to put it out in the universe and see what happens.”



When Gargano joined WWE's NXT roster, it meant moving to be close to the WWE Performance Center, which is located in Orlando. From there, regular visits to Walt Disney World became easy. “There's an energy in the parks, right? Like there's just a different vibe to it. There's a different feeling. And I feel like, just being able to go there and see the people and see how happy everyone is.”

The “vibe” isn’t just for fun, however. Gargano credits the creativity of Walt Disney World as being literal inspiration. “I think I planned and had ideas for some of my best matches at Disney World. That was crazy to say, but it's just like the energy in the building, I think, and the creativity all around me that sparks that for me.”

Gargano isn’t the only WWE superstar who is probably looking forward to spending a couple of days at Walt Disney World. Fellow WWE performers Cody Rhodes, who will be appearing as part of the John Cena Classic, and Matt Cardona are also very open Disney Parks fans.

It’s led to some good-natured ribbing surrounding the resort’s most exclusive locale. “Cody and Matt Cardona have been trying to bully me and Candice to do Club 33 for a long time,” he said. "That is what's going on backstage, is they keep trying to say like, 'Oh, have you sent an email yet, trying to get in Club 33? Have you sent the email yet?’ And we're like, 'No, not yet.'"



Does a Club 33 membership come with winning the John Cena Classic?

As of this writing, Johnny Gargano isn’t scheduled to compete at either of the Walt Disney World-based events, but it seems unlikely that will remain the case for very long. It's hard to imagine a place he belongs more than wrestling at the most magical place on earth.

Tickets are on sale now for The John Cena Classic on December 14, which will air as part of Monday Night Raw on Netflix in the U.S., and WWE Worlds Collide: Doomsday on December 15.