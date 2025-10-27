Favorites Take The Stage as Historic El Capitan Theatre Announces Special Events and More as "Zootopia 2" Gets Ready to Arrive
Special screening events for opening night and for fans offer various options ahead of a general screening run.
Zootopia 2 is just around the corner and the historic Disney-owned Hollywood movie house, the El Capitan Theatre, is pulling out all the stops for the new Walt Disney Animation Studios film.
What’s Happening:
- The historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood has revealed their special events for their run of the highly-anticipated upcoming sequel, Zootopia 2.
- Fans can take pictures with photo ops that have been set up and put their paws together for Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps on stage ahead of the movie.
- On November 25th, fans can partake in a special opening night at the theater for the new film (a day ahead of its official debut on November 26th), with special festivities.
- Fans can attend the event with the $88 Hop To It pack, which gives them priority entry, a reserved ticket, a Judy Hopps headband, a Judy Hopps Funko POP! Figure, a Carrot Pen, a collectible tin with popcorn, a tote bag, an event credential, and a fountain drink.
- A general ticket comes in at $38 and includes a reserved ticket, popcorn, fountain drink, and event credential.
- On Wednesday, November 26th, there is another fan event with a decidedly more Nick Wilde theme. The prices are the same, but the now dubbed Stay Wilde pack ($88) features the tin with popcorn, fountain drink, pen, tote bag, Nick Wilde Headband, and Nick Wilde Funko POP! Figure along with credential, priority entry, and reserved seat.
- Early bird screenings of the new film will also be available November 28th - 30th, with showtimes at 7:15 AM.
- Zootopia 2 will be featured at the El Capitan Theatre from November 25th through December 14th, with other viewing options available throughout the run of the film, including sensory inclusive screenings, spanish, and open caption screenings.
- For more information about showtimes and ticket packages for the screenings of the film, including the “One in a Gazellion Ticket” which includes a pin and vinyl single (that is not available for the fan event or opening night of the movie), be sure to check out the official El Capitan Theatre website.
