Head into the New Year with New Mickey & Friends Styles from Disney Store

Whether you have a favorite character or love them all equally, you can rep the crew with pride.

A new year is on the horizon, so now is the perfect time to refresh your Disney wardrobe. Disney Store has just added new Mickey & Friends styles to their apparel lineup, and we are loving all the cozy and practical looks.

What’s Happening:

If your closet and drawers are begging you to add some new looks to the rotation, you'll want to head over to Disney Store to check out the latest Mickey & Friends collection

A variety of comfy apparel has been added to the online retailer, featuring options like T-shirts, hoodies, pajamas, and crewnecks available in adult styles. As always, this collection spotlights: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Goofy Donald Duck Daisy Duck Pluto

The Mickey & Friends collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $34.99-$69.99.

Mickey Mouse Ribbed T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Zip Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store

Donald Duck Embroidered T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Embroidered T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store

Donald Duck Sleep Set for Men | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Short Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Baseball Jersey for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disneyland 70th Anniversary Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Men | Disney Store

Disneyland 1/4 Snap Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Walt Disney World 1/4 Snap Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Disneyland Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Set of Glasses | Disney Store

