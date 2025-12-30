Head into the New Year with New Mickey & Friends Styles from Disney Store
A new year is on the horizon, so now is the perfect time to refresh your Disney wardrobe. Disney Store has just added new Mickey & Friends styles to their apparel lineup, and we are loving all the cozy and practical looks.
What’s Happening:
- If your closet and drawers are begging you to add some new looks to the rotation, you'll want to head over to Disney Store to check out the latest Mickey & Friends collection
- A variety of comfy apparel has been added to the online retailer, featuring options like T-shirts, hoodies, pajamas, and crewnecks available in adult styles. As always, this collection spotlights:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Goofy
- Donald Duck
- Daisy Duck
- Pluto
- The Mickey & Friends collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $34.99-$69.99.
Mickey Mouse Ribbed T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Zip Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store
Donald Duck Embroidered T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Embroidered T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store
Donald Duck Sleep Set for Men | Disney Store
Daisy Duck Short Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Baseball Jersey for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Disneyland 70th Anniversary Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Men | Disney Store
Disneyland 1/4 Snap Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Walt Disney World 1/4 Snap Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Disneyland Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Set of Glasses | Disney Store
