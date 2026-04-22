"Bambi" Urupocha-Chan Plush from Disney Store Japan to Arrive Online Tomorrow!
A new wave of plush pals from Disney Store Japan is getting ready to debut online and we can’t wait to welcome the Bambi Urupocha-Chan characters to our collections! Beloved forest friends are sporting a new look as plump plush with beaded eyes that are the perfect way to celebrate spring!
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What’s Happening:
- Last year, our favorite online retailer, Disney Store started welcoming international arrivals from Disney Store locations in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and Europe, and fans have loved adding these arrivals to their collections.
- Now the latest offerings in the Urupocha-Chan line are about to debut, and this drop is themed to Bambi!
- Fans can collect the cute versions of:
- Bambi
- Miss Bunny
- Thumper
- Flower
- Each plush measures 4-5 inches tall, features a soft body, accented with black beaded eyes, and a hard nose.
- The Bambi Urupocha-Chan collection will be available at Disney Store on April 23.
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!