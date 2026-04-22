"Bambi" Urupocha-Chan Plush from Disney Store Japan to Arrive Online Tomorrow!

These adorable forest friends would love to tag along on your springtime adventures!

A new wave of plush pals from Disney Store Japan is getting ready to debut online and we can’t wait to welcome the Bambi Urupocha-Chan characters to our collections! Beloved forest friends are sporting a new look as plump plush with beaded eyes that are the perfect way to celebrate spring!

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What’s Happening:

Last year, our favorite online retailer, Disney Store started welcoming international arrivals from Disney Store locations in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and Europe, and fans have loved adding these arrivals to their collections.

Now the latest offerings in the Urupocha-Chan line are about to debut, and this drop is themed to Bambi!

Fans can collect the cute versions of: Bambi Miss Bunny Thumper Flower

Each plush measures 4-5 inches tall, features a soft body, accented with black beaded eyes, and a hard nose.

The Bambi Urupocha-Chan collection will be available at Disney Store on April 23.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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