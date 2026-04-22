"Bambi" Urupocha-Chan Plush from Disney Store Japan to Arrive Online Tomorrow!

These adorable forest friends would love to tag along on your springtime adventures!

A new wave of plush pals from Disney Store Japan is getting ready to debut online and we can’t wait to welcome the Bambi Urupocha-Chan characters to our collections! Beloved forest friends are sporting a new look as plump plush with beaded eyes that are the perfect way to celebrate spring! 

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What’s Happening: 

  • Last year, our favorite online retailer, Disney Store started welcoming international arrivals from Disney Store locations in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and Europe, and fans have loved adding these arrivals to their collections.
  • Now the latest offerings in the Urupocha-Chan line are about to debut, and this drop is themed to Bambi!
  • Fans can collect the cute versions of:
    • Bambi
    • Miss Bunny
    • Thumper
    • Flower
  • Each plush measures 4-5 inches tall, features a soft body, accented with black beaded eyes, and a hard nose. 
  • The Bambi Urupocha-Chan collection will be available at Disney Store on April 23. 

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Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

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