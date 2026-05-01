"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for April 28th

This week, we look at what's coming for Halloween 2026, new styles at Magic Kingdom, "The Mandalorian and Grogu," and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 258 – April 28, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Get Ready for "Toy Story 5" with Adorable New Squishmallows Inspired by Your Favorite Toys

Blast off to infinity and beyond with a new lineup of Toy Story Squishmallows, bringing iconic characters to life in Squishmallows’ iconic plush style. The lineup features fan favorite characters, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, Forky, Alien, Zurg, and, of course, Rex, each geared up for action.





Photos: Vintage-Inspired Magic Kingdom Logo Merchandise Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

A fresh wave of nostalgia has landed at Magic Kingdom, and it’s giving classic Disney fans plenty to love. A brand-new merchandise collection has arrived, blending vintage-inspired artwork with some of the most iconic characters and attractions in Disney Parks history.





Hauntingly Stylish: Disney Shares Shriek Peek at 2026 Halloween Collections

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a preview of some of this year's Halloween merchandise collections for the Disney Parks, including items available at both coasts’ Halloween parties – Ooogie Boogie Bash and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.





Demi-God Goods: Check Out "Hercules" The Musical Merchandise Headed to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

During today’s magical tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre, Laughing Place previewed some Hercules West End merchandise heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.





Take a Fantasia Safari: New Create Your Own Headband Additions Arrive at Walt Disney World

A large selection of new additions to the Create Your Own Headband line have arrived, bringing some adventurous and magical flair to your headbands.





Exclusive Merchandise Revealed for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027

New exclusive merchandise for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles has been revealed, giving attendees a first look at what they can snag when the event arrives April 1-4, 2027. Timed to celebrate 50 years of Star Wars, the collection blends nostalgia, fandom, and location-specific flair into a lineup designed to feel just as collectible as it is wearable.





Explore the Galaxy with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Collection at Disney Store

As the countdown to Star Wars Day (May the 4th) continues, Disney Store is also getting ready for the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu (May 22nd) by introducing new merchandise for fans of all ages.





Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – April 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 19-25

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!





OMG! We Love this "Lizzie McGuire" Loungefly and Cell Phone Accessory Pouch!

Disney Store is our favorite place to shop for branded merchandise, and we’re always thrilled when they offer something nostalgic for those of us who grew up in the 90s and aughts. Fans of Lizzie McGuire can rep their favorite Disney Channel show with the latest Loungefly mini backpack.





Yee Haw! Disney Store Rounds Up New Collections in Celebration of "Toy Story"

The summer blockbuster season is almost here with a wonderful lineup of films hailing from Disney’s studios including Pixar’s Toy Story 5. Of course, a new movie means merchandise collections, and Disney Store has just introduced its product lineup to celebrate the franchise.





Roundup Reveal Week: Pandora Unveils "Toy Story 5" Jewelry Collection

Playtime is getting a stylish upgrade. As the countdown to Toy Story 5 continues, Disney is rolling out another wave of must-have collaborations, and this one is all about wearable jewelry inspired by the Toy Story gang.





There's a Snake in My Croc Boot: Roundup Reveal Week Continues with New "Toy Story 5" Crocs

In celebration of the Roundup Reveal Week and upcoming sure-to-be blockbuster, popular shoe brand Crocs has unveiled several new products themed to some of Toy Story’s most popular characters.





Okay Man-Cubs, It's Time to Channel Your Wild Side with the RSVLTS "Jungle Book" Collection

It’s time to go wild with RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! The lifestyle apparel brand is back with a new Disney collaboration that’s inspired by the animated classic, The Jungle Book.





Wackadoo! More New Bluey Merchandise Coming to Disney Parks and Disney Store

The Heelers are taking over Disney Parks in a whole new way. Following the debut of “Bluey’s Best Day Ever!” at Disneyland Park, even more magic is on the way as an all-new wave of Bluey merchandise prepares to roll out across Disney destinations and online.

Vera Bradley Announces Star Wars Grogu Medallion Collection

The collection spans a wide range of everyday accessories designed for travel, organization, and on-the-go styling. Early previews suggest that shoppers can expect functional tote bags, spacious weekender bags, compact makeup bags, and backpacks, all built with Vera Bradley’s signature focus on color, pattern, and practicality

The Mandalorian and Grogu Rings and Apple Watch Band Available

With The Mandalorian and Grogu almost here, you'll want to have your finest Star Wars wear at the ready, and you can add to that with a group of rings -- and an Apple Watch band -- available via Enso Rings.





All the Food and Novelties Coming to Walt Disney World to Celebrate Star Wars Day

As part of the never-ending quest to ascribe a special celebration to each and every calendar day, we're getting more fun menu items coming to Walt Disney World for May 4 - or "Star Wars Day."

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



