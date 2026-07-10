"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for July 7th

Haunted Mansion, a nautical Donald, a plush collection from Disney Store Japan, and more are featured in this week's roundup!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 267 – July 7, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Limited Edition Werecat Lady Doll and New Haunted Mansion Collection Coming to Disney Store in July

If you're among the many Haunted Mansion fanatics out there, you'll be very happy to see a big new collection that landed at DisneyStore.com this week. Beyond the classic apparel, accessories, and plush, there’s a Limited Edition Werecat Lady doll so popular, she’s sold out in just 3 days!





Disney Parks Christmas: New Icon Ornaments Arriving Soon from Disney Store

There’s never a wrong time to start planning for the holidays, I mean it's dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year” for a reason! For Disney Parks lovers who want to bring some of their magical memories to their Christmas trees, Disney Store has the perfect products for you!





International Arrival! Japan's StanDs Plush Debut at Disney Store with "Toy Story" Designs

A new international arrival has popped up at Disney Store in the U.S.! Say hello to the Japanese-created Disney StanDs! Many characters have debuted in Japan, but for those of us in America, our current options are from Toy Story.





Photos: Previewing Donald Duck's New Nautical Costume and Merchandise Collection at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is shining a spotlight on Donald Duck with their latest merchandise collection. Inspired by Donald's signature nautical theme, designers created a collection featuring marine colors, seaside charm, and contemporary trends. Donald Duck fans can get their hands on a variety of clothing items featuring Donald in this new outfit – not to mention an adorable shoulder plush!





Universal Kids Resort: Unboxing Merchandise Goodies from the New Park

With the opening of Universal Kids Resort, Universal Destinations & Experiences is introducing its first theme park designed specifically for families with young children. We’ve already shared numerous photos and videos of the Frisco, Texas location, but now, just after the park’s official opening on July 1, 2026, we received a box filled with merchandise featuring characters from each of its seven themed lands.





Mickey's of Glendale Reveals Whimsical and Colorful Duffy & Friends Collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Fans of Duffy & Friends attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will definitely want to swing by Mickey's of Glendale, as a colorful new collection featuring Disney's sweetest characters will be available.





Spooky Star Wars! Hasbro Reveals Three New Action Figures Coming to The Black Series for Halloween 2026

It's now the beginning of July, and of course that means it's time to start looking ahead to this year's Halloween season, even if you're in A Galaxy Far, Far Away! Today the popular toy company Hasbro revealed three new Halloween-inspired Star Wars action figures coming to the six-inch scale The Black Series this fall.





Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 5-11

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!





Create Your Perfect Disney Accessory! Build-Your-Own Once Upon A Bag Collection Available Online

We love having a cute Disney-themed bag to carry around the parks or wherever our adventures take us, but you know what’s even better than buying a bag? Customizing one that fits your personal style! Today at Disney Store, guests can shop the new Once Upon A Bag collection and accessorize to their heart's content.





New Wave of Must-Have Mickey Mouse & Friends Apparel Arrives at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse has been a long-time inspiration for apparel, outerwear, and accessories. No matter how old you are, there’s something special about wearing Disney clothing featuring your favorite characters, and Disney Store has just added some new Mickey & Friends Styles you won’t want to miss.





Pixar Pal-A-Round Comes Home as Hallmark Gets Ready to Debut 2026 Ornament Collection

A new Hallmark Keepsake Ornament is on its way in just a few days, celebrating a Disney California Adventure landmark during the park’s 25th anniversary year.





"Moana" Merchandise: Check Out Products from PANDORA, LEGO, and More Inspired by the Live-Action Remake

Disney’s live-action Moana hits theaters this Friday! But before we join Moana on her wayfinding adventures to return the heart of Te Fiti, there are some incredible products you can pick up to celebrate the Disney Princess. From apparel, accessories, toys, and more, take a look at some of the amazing Moana merchandise you can grab now!





Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Geonosis Battle Droid Multipack

Collectors looking to strengthen the Separatist army can soon add an impressive new troop-building set to their shelves. Hasbro has officially revealed the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Super Battle Droid & Battle Droids (Geonosis) multipack, giving fans everything they need to recreate one of the most iconic battles from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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