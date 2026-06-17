"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for June 16th

We travel all over the world this week with merchandise from Disney resorts in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Walt Disney World!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 264 – June 16, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Moana-Inspired Splash-Proof Gear Arrives from ALOHA Collection

ALOHA Collection's new Moana collection features bestselling Splash-Proof bags and accessories, such as totes, pouches, toiletry bags, crossbodies, hip packs, duffles, and travel organizers. The prints range from subtle tropical and island-inspired designs to character-forward styles featuring Moana, Pua, and Hei Hei, with options for Disney fans of all ages.





Photos: Pixar Merchandise Takes Over the Shelves of Hong Kong Disneyland for Pixar Summer Fest

With any new festival at a Disney Park comes a whole lot of new merchandise. As Hong Kong Disneyland launches their first ever Pixar Summer Fest, we're getting a whole lot of fun Pixar items.





A Stitch in Time: Citizen Debuts New Experiment 626 Pineapple Watch Ahead of 626 Day (Exclusive)

Just in time for 626 Day, Disney and Citizen have partnered to launch a fabulous new watch featuring everyone's favorite lovable blue alien — and Laughing Place has the exclusive reveal and "juicy" details.





Photos: Disney Parks "Logo Mania" Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

Devotees may recall that Disney Parks recently revealed a new collection of merchandise that celebrates some of the most beloved sights, sounds, and feelings of the park. Rather than focusing on specific characters or IP, the new "Logo Mania" collection celebrates the experience of a Disney park, with each set of items built around a unique color palette.





Soarin’ Across America, America 250th Tees Arrive at EPCOT

We are just under a month away from the USA’s semi-quincentennial celebration! EPCOT recently debuted a new version of their popular Soarin’ attraction for the 250th, and now you can bring home a shirt celebrating Soarin’ Across America.





Celebrate Shanghai Disneyland's 10th Birthday with a Stunning Snow White Doll Now at Disney Store

Shanghai Disneyland officially opened its gates on June 16, 2016 – which means that in just a few days, we'll be celebrating the resort's 10th anniversary. Disney Store is commemorating the anniversary with a special limited-edition doll release. This intricately detailed doll features Snow White, who prominently features in the park's walk-through attraction "Once Upon a Time" Adventure.





Build-A-Bear Unveils New Disney and Pixar "Toy Story" Collection

There's a new way for Toy Story fans to bring the magic of Andy's toy box home. Build-A-Bear has unveiled a brand-new Disney and Pixar Toy Story collection, allowing fans to transform their favorite furry friends into some of the most beloved characters from the iconic animated franchise.





The Third Disney RE/DONE Collection Focuses on Mickey and "The Mickey Mouse Club" Inspired Clothing

The third in Disney and Sustainable designer brand RE/DONE's ongoing collaboration, this newest set is focused on Mickey Mouse and The Mickey Mouse Club. The imagery for this release is drawn from Disney’s archival Mickey and Mouseketeer graphics, including The Mickey Mouse Club logo and other vintage Mickey Mouse imagery.





Hasbro Brings "STAR WARS: DROIDS" to The Black Series With Four New Retro-Inspired Figures

Hasbro is introducing a brand-new wave of STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES action figures inspired by the STAR WARS: DROIDS cartoon. The collection brings four iconic characters into the premium 6-inch scale line, complete with animation-inspired deco, retro Kenner-style packaging, and collectible coins that pay tribute to the original toy releases.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – June 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store June 14-20

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!





Magical and Enchanting! New Rose Headband by BaubleBar Arrives Exclusively at Disney Store

BaubleBar is here to help bring some glam to your next Disney bound look with their charming and elegant Rose Headband. Available exclusively at Disney Store, this accessory is the perfect way to elevate any Disney outfit from playful to flirty!





Incoming Vacay Styles! RSVLTS Adds New Looks for Adults to Disney Store

Let’s face it, your summer wardrobe could use some new threads, and fortunately, Disney Store and RSVLTS have the styles you’ve been looking for! Now that the season of endless sunshine is here, you can brighten up your look with these great offerings that can take from day to night, at home or on vacation.





The World is Topsy-Turvy! Spirit Jersey Celebrates 30 Years of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

30 years ago, Victor Hugo’s novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame was given the Disney treatment and a whole new generation of Disney fans were introduced to the beloved classic. Now, in honor of the animated film and its milestone anniversary, Disney Store is commemorating the occasion with an exclusive Spirit Jersey.





Hei Hei! It's a new "Moana" Jewelry Collection from Pandora

It’s been an exciting summer for new Disney movies, including the live-action version of Moana! In anticipation of the upcoming debut, Disney Store and Pandora Jewelry are celebrating the animated film with new charms of Pua, Hei Hei, and more.





Join Cakeworthy in Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of "Muppet Treasure Island"

Milestone anniversaries happen all the time for the Walt Disney Company, and one of the titles celebrating a major milestone is Muppet Treasure Island! On hand to help commemorate the occasion is fashion brand, Cakeworthy, who’s got a new collection featuring the main cast of the classic film.





Wolverinepool, Cavillrine, Valentina, Void, and More: Hasbro's Marvel Legends Announcements for June 2026

Hasbro recently held its Marvel Legends livestream for June 2026, revealing a number of new action figures in the six-inch line. The series features The Cavillrine, Wolverinepool, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and The Void, Boomerang, Green Goblin, and more!

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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