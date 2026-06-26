"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for June 22nd

This week, we look at headband accessories, exclusive merchandise from "The Lion King" on Broadway, Disneyland novelties, and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 265 – June 22, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: New Princess Create-Your-Own Headband Accessories Arrive at Walt Disney World

A new drop of plush accessories has arrived at Walt Disney World for Disney's popular create-your-own headband collection, bringing beloved characters from Tangled, Moana, and The Little Mermaid to the customizable accessory line. The latest additions allow guests to mix and match their favorite Disney characters, creating personalized headbands that showcase some of the most recognizable characters from across Disney Animation.





Disney Teams Up with Wild for New Collection of Refillable Deodorants

Natural deodorant brand Wild has launched a new Disney-inspired collection featuring refillable deodorant cases themed to Disney characters. The collection includes three designs inspired by Stitch, Mickey Mouse, and Disney Princesses, available in a reusable stick deodorant package.





Exclusive New Merchandise Collection Arrives at "The Lion King" on Broadway and Tour Locations

Those who attend The Lion King on Broadway or on tour this summer will have the chance to get their hands on an exclusive Hakuna Matata merchandise collection. Bringing a bit of that "no worries" lifestyle and attitude, fans can enjoy a special collection featuring Timon and Pumbaa in bright orange and green colors.





Citizen Unveils First-Ever Disney "Moana" Watch Ahead of Live-Action Film Release

As anticipation continues to build for Disney's live-action Moana, one luxury watchmaker is charting a course into uncharted waters with a collectible release designed to capture the spirit of the beloved wayfinder.





Shoe Palace to Launch New "Toy Story" Collection

As excitement builds for the theatrical release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, footwear and apparel retailer Shoe Palace has unveiled a brand-new collection inspired by the beloved franchise. The limited-edition collaboration celebrates some of the most iconic characters from the Toy Story universe through a wide range of apparel designed for fans of all ages.





Photos: Louis and King Arthur Carrousel Collectible Containers Arrive at Disneyland

On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted two of the newest collectible containers available for guests. Announced late last month, Louis from Princess and the Frog takes the form of a sipper, while Magic Key holders also have an exclusive way to carry around popcorn with the King Arthur Carrousel Bucket.





Topps Celebrates "Cars," Stitch, and "Toy Story 5" with New 2026 Topps Chrome Disney Collection

Topps has officially unveiled its all-new 2026 Topps Chrome Disney collection, a massive release that brings together beloved Disney and Pixar characters from across generations while spotlighting several major milestones in Disney entertainment. The new set celebrates the 20th anniversary of Cars, honors the annual Stitch-inspired 626 Day festivities, and arrives alongside the theatrical debut of Disney and Pixar's highly anticipated Toy Story 5.





Video: Unboxing Star Wars I Am Your Father's Day 2026 Merchandise from Disney Consumer Products

Father's Day 2026 was a blast, in part because Laughing Place received in the mail a bag full of new Star Wars merchandise in celebration of this year's I Am Your Father's Day from our friends at Disney Consumer Products. Mike C. checks out all the great goodies to celebrate every type of dad!

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – June 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store June 21-27

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!





Toast to the Summer Season with the Starbucks Matcha Tumbler!

If your drinkware collection could benefit from something new and noteworthy, then the Starbucks Matcha Collection is perfect for you! Dropping today at Disney Store is an assortment of Parks-themed tumblers and mugs inspired by the tasty flavors of matcha.





New "Toy Story 5" Dolls: Bring Home Bonnie and Blaze!

The hype surrounding Toy Story 5 is only growing bigger now that the film has made its theatrical debut! Disney Store is celebrating the release with a merchandise drop, including some charming doll sets featuring new characters.





What's the Racket?! Disney Store Europe's Mickey and Friends Tennis Plush Make Their Stateside Debut

Oh, oh, oh! A new shipment of international plush characters developed by Disney Store Europe has landed stateside! Last week, we enjoyed the arrival of Mickey and Friends Soccer Plush from Disney Store China, and now the gang is back with a new sport to spotlight: Tennis!





Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Brand New Popcorn Buckets - Your Spidey Movie Theater Novelty Item Roundup

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day recently went on sale, which means we also now have a good look at most of the novelties for the film that will soon be available at various movie theater chains.





Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Launch Event to Take Over Disney Store Times Square

Disney Store Times Square is hosting a special in-store event to celebrate the launch of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. As Marvel prepares to join the Magic: The Gathering universe, Disney Store Times Square is ready to help bridge the gap between the superheroes and the popular table top role playing game.





Video: LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust Makes a Perfect Gift for I Am Your Father's Day

Mike C. unboxes, builds, and takes a closer look at LEGO Star Wars set #75439 Darth Vader Bust, which was sent to Laughing Place as part of the I Am Your Father’s Day promotion.





Photos: Galaxy's Edge Debuts New Lightsaber Box, Other New Star Wars Merchandise

On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland, we spotted a new wooden lightsaber display box for sale! Decorated in intergalactic carvings, ornate hinges and lock, and some Aurebesh, this is a great way to keep your lightsaber battle-ready at home.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



