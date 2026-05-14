"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for May 12th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 260 – May 12, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Old Navy and Disney Launch New Mickey & Friends Summer Collection

Old Navy and Disney are teaming up once again to bring back their fan-favorite Mickey & Friends collaboration, this time with an expanded collection designed with summer in mind. Think backyard barbecues, beach days, fireworks nights, and everything in between, all wrapped in a nostalgic, Americana-inspired Disney aesthetic.

New Castaway Club Gifts Await Members on Their Next Sailing

Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members will soon fine new gifts waiting in their stateroom when they board. Those sailing on Disney Cruise Line (who have sailed before) will be welcomed aboard with new gifts as part of Castaway Club. Castaway Club members are anyone who has ever sailed aboard Disney Cruise Line before, welcomed into the club on their second cruise, officially becoming a silver member.

New Ornament Collection Celebrates Chandeliers of the Disney Cruise Line

Completists beware! A new set of Disney Cruise Line ornaments features the signature chandeliers of each Disney ship! A recent email to Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members not only enticed avid cruisers for another voyage with the promise of new welcome gifts, but also teased a new item that will be available on sailings.



Disney Store Launches “it’s a small world” 60th Anniversary Collection

It may be a small world… but 60 years is one big milestone to celebrate! To mark six decades of one of Disney’s most beloved attractions, Disney Store has officially launched a brand new “it’s a small world” 60th anniversary collection.

Photos: Pride Merchandise Begins Rolling Out at Disneyland Resort

New Pride merchandise has begun rolling out at the Disneyland Resort, bringing with it a new collection of colorful styles featuring one of Disney’s most iconic characters. Early finds include a Pride ear headband, a graphic tee, and a tote bag, all centered around Mickey Mouse and vibrant, multicolor designs. We spotted the following Pride items at The Emporium at Disneyland:

Cheers! The Disney x Lolita Glassware Collection Has Arrived at Disney Store

Disney has launched a new collaboration for decor and home goods, and guests can now decorate their tables with the Disney x Lolita Glassware Collection. This assortment is really a royal treat as it draws inspiration from Disney Princesses!

This is the Way to Sip: The Republic of Tea Introduces New Collection Inspired by "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

Inspired by the outer rim adventures of Din Djarin and the Force-sensitive foundling Grogu, this special-edition lineup transforms every cup into a journey across the galaxy. Three distinctive blends capture the Mandalorian universe’s spirit of resilience, discovery, and adventure—delivering flavor as bold as the saga itself.



Unboxing R4-6D0, the Fifth Action Figure in Disney Store's Star Wars Droid Factory Build-a-Droid Series

Mike C. unboxes the latest droid in Disney Store's 2026 Star Wars Droid Factory build-a-droid series: R4-6D0 from The Mandalorian. R4-6D0 is an astromech droid that belonged to the character of High Magistrate Greef Karga on the planet Nevarro in the third season of The Mandalorian.

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Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – May 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 10-16

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Stars and Stripes Meet Disney Magic in this Bold New Americana Collection

Summertime is almost here, and with it comes celebrations of the Red, White, and Blue! Disney Store is gearing up for the season with its Americana Collection featuring apparel and accessories inspired by Old Glory.

Photos: New Disney x Crocs Collection Brings Customizable Style to EPCOT

Comfort meets character in a collaboration that’s as playful as it is practical. A new wave of Disney x Crocs merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World, bringing customizable style to the parks with a Disney twist.

"Beauty and the Beast" VHS Clamshell Box Blankets Reappear at Sam's Club

Those seeking that warm feeling of nostalgia can also just combine it with that warm feeling of being under a blanket with a unique product from Sam's Club. A classic VHS clamshell box, which populated the shelves of most Disney fans in the 80s, 90s, and early 00s, have been reimagined and enlarged. Instead of housing a video cassette though, these larger clamshells now play host to a 50" x 70" silk touch throw blanket.

El Capitan Exclusive: New "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Spirit Jersey Arrives at Disney Studio Store Hollywood

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally here, and fans visiting the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA can pick up an exclusive Spirit Jersey celebrating the new film.

"Hamilton" Arrives on 4K UHD Blu-Ray Next Month, Complete with All-New Documentary

The summer of song and storytelling will launch when the filmed version of the Broadway smash Hamilton is released for the first time in 4K UHD next month. The Collector’s Edition includes the all-new documentary Spark into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop, offering a closer look at the unexpected and groundbreaking connection between the Broadway sensation, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and “The Hamilton Mixtape” that followed.

4K/Blu-Ray Review: "Alice in Wonderland" 75th Anniversary — A Restoration Worth the Wait

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Walt Disney’s 1951 animated classic Alice in Wonderland receives a brand-new 4K restoration, now available on 4K Ultra HD and Digital (but not Blu-Ray). Becoming the third Walt-era animated classic to receive such treatment behind Cinderella and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Alex reviews the latest release.

Toy Fair 2026: Jazwares Debuts Disney and Star Wars Fijables, Stitch Squish-a-longs, and More!

Stopping at the Jazwares booth is always one of the highlights of any Toy Fair, and this year they had more ground to cover than ever. From a brand-new collectible fidget figure line and the long-awaited Western debut of beloved Japanese characters to a Pokémon plush that may be the most technically impressive toy of the year, here's a look at everything Jazwares had on display.

Jeep and Marvel Assemble for Captain America-Inspired Wrangler Collaboration

Two icons born in the same era are teaming up in a way that feels almost inevitable. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the spirit of heroism, adventure, and legacy is taking center stage, and this time, it’s being told through the lens of both automotive history and Marvel comic book mythology.



Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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