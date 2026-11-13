"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for November 10th

This week, we check out new plush at Disney Store, take a sneak peek at the "Beauty and the Beast" 35th Anniversary collection, holiday styles from RSVLTS, and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 283 – November 10, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Cute, Cuddly, and Iconic! Shop the Latest Disney Plush and Blind Box Collectibles

One of the best ways to share your Disney fandom is through cute collectibles, and Disney Store has dozens of wonderful options for you to browse. Among the new arrivals to the online retailer are plush pals in the Disney Iconics and Tsum Tsum collections, and blind box mystery figures celebrating 100 years of Winnie the Pooh!



"Beauty and the Beast" 35th: Commemorative Merchandise from Disney Store and More

Disney is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast this November with a new collection of merchandise inspired by the 1991 animated film. The collection, revealed by Disney Parks Blog, includes home decor, kitchenware, dolls, plush, collectibles, apparel, and accessories, with many items coming soon to Disney Store and select products available at Disney Parks and other retailers.



RSVLTS Gets in the Holiday Spirit with "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas" Collection

No one tells a classic story quite like Disney, especially when it comes to holiday tales. The beloved Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas is a charming animated feature that dives into 3 special seasonal stories that have warmed our hearts for years. Now, RSVLTS is turning to Mickey and friends to inspire their newest merchandise drop.





Photos: Disney Jollywood Nights Brings Merry Merchandise to 2026 Event

Combining the fun of old Hollywood with the unforgettable atmosphere of the holiday season, Jollywood Nights has become a staple in Walt Disney World’s holiday celebration. Now there are plenty of ways to bring the good tidings home with you with an incredible collection of Jollywood Nights merchandise!





Fossil Releases Limited Edition "Bob's Burgers" Watches

Sure, you're a big Bob's Burgers fan, but are you an "is that a $200 Bob's Burgers watch on your wrist?!" fan? A new collection from Fossil lets you show off your love for the Belcher family in a higher end way than is the norm.





Spirit Jersey Drops New Designs Inspired by Hallmark's "Holiday Ever After," "Frozen," "The Muppets," and More

Spirit Jersey has dropped several new Disney designs inspired by Mickey & Friends, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Frozen, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Muppets, and Hallmark’s Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.





New Disney/Shutterfly Products Now on Sale

Last month, Disney announced a new deal with Shutterfly that was going to make accessing and using your Disney PhotoPass photos easier. Turning your digital photos into physical memories is now a lot easier, thanks to a collection of Disney Products now available from Shutterfly.

From Couch to Half Marathon: How Disney and Star Wars Helped Get Me Across the Finish Line

Our own Arda (and his wife) recently participated in the runDisney Wine and Dine half marathon weekend, but the journey to that point started with some virtual training. Arda shares how, "Disney and Star Wars were my two biggest reasons why my wife and I finished a half marathon;" that "Disney was the reason we ran the race, and Star Wars was my biggest motivator during training;" and how he got started on this adventure.



Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 8-14

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – November 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Two Big Pin Trading Events on the Way From Disney Store

Among Disney fans, there are countless ways that fandom represents itself. Of course, owning Disney merchandise is one of the biggest ways that fans celebrate their favorite characters and films, and within the world of Disney merchandise, few, if any, products are as popular as pins. If you're a Disney pin trader, or just a Disney pin buyer, get ready, because a pair of events are coming your way.





Go Nuts for This Chip ‘n Dale Collection at Disney Store

Earlier this fall, Disney Parks welcomed a Chip ‘n Dale collection celebrating the cute but mischievous chipmunk brothers. Now that guests at the resorts have had a chance to shop the selection, it’s finally making its way to Disney Store.





Disney Reveals New Vintage-Inspired and Winter Vibes Holiday Collections

Disney is getting into the holiday spirit with two new collections of festive apparel and accessories inspired by vintage holiday style and cozy winter looks.





It Was "Mint to Be!" Starbucks New Winter Collection Comes to Disney Store

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you’re a Disney and Starbucks fan. The beloved beverage chain is getting ready for a season of joy, wonder, coffee, and Disney magic. Debuting first at Disney Parks, Starbucks’ new Mint to Be collection is as sweet as you’d imagine, and makes the perfect addition to your kitchen.





Review: Orbitkey Brings Simple Disney Villains Designs to their Spectacular Urban Sling

Lifestyle brand Orbitkey has a way of bringing Disney Magic to everyday products, and a new line of their crossbody bags will bring some maliciously fun designs to Disney fans around the world. Launching back on October 21st, the Disney x Orbitkey Villains Edition collection unleashed five unique designs honoring some of Disney’s greatest antagonists.





Toys, Apparel, and Collectibles Assemble at Disney Store for "Avengers: Doomsday" Collection

Before the year is over, Marvel audiences will descend on theaters for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) feature, Avengers: Doomsday. As the excitement for the film grows, so does the assortment of merchandise, and Disney Store is getting in on the excitement with its lineup of apparel, accessories, toys, and collectibles.





New "How to Train Your Dragon" Merch From Whatever! Makes You Happy Launches at Universal Hollywood and Orlando

Universal have launched a new collaboration with Whatever! Makes You Happy, with a new line of How to Train Your Dragon merch for Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and shopUniversal.com

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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