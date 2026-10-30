"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for October 28th

Join us as we chat about Disney's Hanukkah collection, ski styles from Marc Jacobs, Disney x NFL, the Star Wars Holiday droid and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 281 – October 28, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

New Disney Designer Dolls Give Ariel and Lottie a Fashionable Makeover

Two new limited-edition dolls featuring Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Charlotte “Lottie” La Bouff from The Princess and the Frog are joining the Disney Designer Dolls collection this October.



Disney Store Brings Japanese Winnie the Pooh Plush to the U.S., With More to Come

Disney is a company with fans all over the world, and one of the unfortunate side effects of that is that sometimes your favorite Disney merchandise isn't always easily available. Luckily, every once in a while, items that were designed for overseas markets find their way to the domestic Disney Store, and if you're a big Winnie the Pooh fan, then you're in luck.





Marc Jacobs and Disney Team Up for New Mickey & Friends Skiwear Collection

Young fashionistas have an exciting new collection to shop! Disney and Marc Jacobs have teamed up for a new 20-piece Mickey Mouse-inspired children's clothing and accessories collection celebrating ski season.





Photos: Holidays Near and Months Away Celebrated Across Merchandise Spotted at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The holidays have begun to arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort, with limited decor starting to appear throughout the parks, but also on the shelves of many of the stores. A trip to Disney's Hollywood Studios today afforded us a view of a few overlooked holiday trinkets - some of which aren't even limited to just Christmas but the holiday that is only a few days away! Take a look at some of our findings!





A Disney Hanukkah Gift Guide: Books, Latkes, Lightsabers, and More

The holiday season often gets overshadowed by Christmas for many reasons, but millions of people celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah each year. Disney certainly isn't leaving those people out, and this year it has great merch to celebrate the Festival of Lights in your own Disney way.





Disney x NFL Character Mascots Featured in New Era Cap Collection

Devotees may recall the Disney | Champion NFL Collection that debuted earlier this summer that combined classic Champion Apparel with creative character-team pairings that paid homage to each team and fan culture. As part of that, Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters were tapped to serve as mascots for each team in the new collaboration, and those same selections have been carried over to a new collection of caps from New Era.





Photos: Check Out the First of Four Magic Key Collectibles Celebrating 25 Years of Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland

First announced earlier this month, Disneyland Magic Key holders were invited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the popular Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay at the Disneyland Resort, with some fun swag in the form of collectible lenticular cards.





Galaxy Greetings! R2-H16 is the 2026 Star Wars Holiday Droid

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… if you’re a collector of special edition interactive droids! Disney Store and Star Wars have teamed up again to introduce the 2026 Holiday droid, designed after the classic R2-style unit. Say hello to R2-H16!





Disneyland Announces Virtual Queue for November Kingdom Hearts Pin Release at Downtown Disney

Pin collectors looking to add the latest Disney collectibles will need to plan ahead, as Disneyland Resort is introducing a virtual queue for its November 3, 2026 pin release at Downtown Disney District. The release includes the latest monthly release Kingdom Hearts pin at Disney’s Pin Traders.

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 18-24

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – October 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Extended: Disney Store Offers Up to 40% Off Select Toys for Toy Tuesday

The magic of Toy Tuesday has been extended! Don't miss your last chance to get great deals on the best Disney toys and plush and save up to 40% at the same time! Available exclusively through Disney Store, the promotion offers savings of up to 40% off select items, with prices starting at $9 across several toy categories.

Tap Into the Joy of Holidays Past with Disney's Nostalgic Christmas Collection

As the Christmas and winter holiday seasons approach, Disney Store is keeping its Holiday Shop well stocked with a variety of cute decorations to make any home more festive. Among the new arrivals at the online retailer is the Nostalgic Christmas Collection featuring display pieces with a retro style.

Take Home a Reproduction of Walt Disney World's Dedication Plaque with This Amazing New Collectible

Walt Disney World fans can take home a piece of Magic Kingdom history with a really cool new reproduction of the park's dedication plaque.



Pop Star Zara Larsson Partners with Complex to Release New "The Little Mermaid" Inspired Collection

Complex – who recently launched a Disney x KATSEYE collection – are partnering with another pop superstar, Zara Larsson, to launch a new collection inspired by The Little Mermaid. Led by a range of special-edition tees, this Zara-ified collection features designs emblazoned on ribbed tanks, long-sleeve tops, zip hoodies, off-the-shoulder tees, tote bags, and pin sets.

Sugar, Spice, and 8 Legs Are Nice! The Gingerbread Spider-Bot Debuts at Disney Store

Over the past few years, Disney Store has added some holiday flair to the electronic Spider-Bot collectibles inspired by the tech seen at WEB Slingers at the Avengers Campuses. While past iterations have focused on traditional red and green Christmas colors, this year, the bots are going in a different direction! Fresh from the oven comes a batch of Gingerbread Spider-Bots!



Avengers: Doomsday

Here are All the "Avengers: Doomsday" Toys Your Kids Will Want This Holiday Season

comes out in December, and so if the movie itself wasn't going to do plenty to make your kids want new toys, the fact that the film is coming out during the major gift-giving season of the year will take you the rest of the way. Here's a look at just a few of the toys your kids will be asking for this holiday/Avengers: Doomsday season.

Photos: Explore the New Exclusive Universal Orlando Annual Passholder and Team Member Discount Store

While it has been open for several weeks, we finally got the chance to visit the new, larger, exclusive discount store for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders and Team Members located at Universal Studios Florida.



Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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