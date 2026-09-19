"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for September 15th

New running apparel from Crowned Athletics, plus a look at "Hocus Pocus" styles, the start of Christmas fun, and so much more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 276 – September 15, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Crowned Athletics Unveils New Disney Halloween Collections Inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and Cruella de Vil

Halloween season is officially here, and Crowned Athletics is getting ready to make your spooky-season wardrobe a whole lot more stylish with Disney flair. The activewear brand, known for combining colorful designs, fandom, and performance, is introducing two new Disney collections inspired by iconic Halloween favorites.

Disney Logo Mania Is Getting Two New Colors as Limited-Time Designs Near Retirement

Disney’s Logo Mania collection is getting even more colorful, but fans of two of the current limited-time designs will want to act fast. The vibrant merchandise collection is expanding with two brand-new colors coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World on November 1, just in time for the holiday season.

Arribas Brothers Introduces New Decorate Your Own Glass Gingerbread Cookie Offering at EPCOT

Arribas Brothers, who handle all of the glass-blowing items for Disney, and have locations in the parks and at Disney Springs, have launched a new offering at EPCOT. Guests can now create their own gingerbread cookie ornament made out of glass, with the ability to customize it with custom engravings like names, dates, and more.

Embrace the Holidays! The 2026 Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection is Here!

It’s that time again, time to start shopping for winter holiday gifts at Disney Store! Disney is giving fans plenty of time to get their shopping done early, as they unveil the first wave of festive merchandise: the Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection



Commemorate the Early Days of Magic Kingdom with the Guest Relations Cast Member Special Edition Doll

Disney fans are always on the hunt for interesting collectibles. They are especially fond of the limited and special edition dolls designed to represent our favorite characters and sometimes, real people. This year, Disney Store is honoring the original Magic Kingdom Guest Relations Cast Members with a Special Edition Doll that’s sure to remind you of your visits to the Most Magical Place on Earth.



Conjure a Happy, Hideous Halloween with the New "Hocus Pocus" Collection

Sisters, witches, and Hocus Pocus fans from every corner of the internet, our time is now! As Halloween approaches, Disney Store is rolling out the 2026 Hocus Pocus collection spotlighting the Sanderson Sisters (of course!), and black cat, Binx.



Hasbro Reveals Antoc Merrick’s X-Wing Fighter for Star Wars The Vintage Collection

A Rebel Alliance classic is getting ready to take flight once again. Hasbro has unveiled the latest addition to its Star Wars The Vintage Collection: Antoc Merrick’s X-wing Fighter, inspired by the Rebel pilot and his iconic starfighter from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store September 13-19

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – September 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Athleisure Collection Brings Comfort and Style to Your Next Walt Disney World Trip

Get ready to look fashionable and feel comfortable on your next trip to Walt Disney World with the launch of a new Athleisure collection. The new series of styles has arrived at Disney Store! Online, the colors are a much simpler, Pink, Black, and Olive, but that doesn't make them any less magical!

Photos: A Haunting New Halloween Collection Inspired by "The Skeleton Dance" and “The Haunted House” Arrives at Magic Kingdom

Disney’s spookiest season is getting a delightfully vintage twist at Walt Disney World, where one of the company’s earliest animated shorts is stepping out of the screen and onto store shelves. Select pieces that previously debuted on Disney Store last month, inspired by The Skeleton Dance and The Haunted House, have officially begun appearing at Walt Disney World.



Baymax Sipper Arrives at Walt Disney World Just In Time for The Magic of Disney Animation's Opening at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Perfect for the opening day of The Magic of Disney Animation, a sipper has arrived at Disney's Hollywood Studios for the occasion. The Baymax Sipper, which devotees may recall from when San Fransokyo Square opened at Disney California Adventure back in 2023, is now available at Walt Disney World in the newly reimagined Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Avengers: Endgame Celebrates Re-release with an Encore Of Merchandise

One of the biggest box office hits ever made is coming back to theaters soon. Avengers: Endgame Encore will see Earth's mightiest heroes return to the big screen, and so, of course, the Avengers are also returning to your favorite stores.

Jack in the Box Invites Fans Into the World of "Treehouse of Horror" from "The Simpsons" with Special Menu Items and Collectibles

Jack in the Box is teaming up with The Simpsons to bring the iconic Treehouse of Horror specials from the screen to the drive-thru with a limited-time lineup featuring Krusty-inspired burgers, Forbidden D’oh!nut Holes, an all-new Spooky Simpsons Sauce, six special-edition glow-in-the-dark cups and custom packaging that brings Jack Box into the twisted world of Treehouse of Horror.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

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