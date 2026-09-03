"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for September 1st

We spotlight new collections inspired by the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival, F1 x Pull&Bear, "The Skeleton Dance," and more.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 274 – September 1, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merch Is Now Available

The EPCOT International Food & Wine festival is officially underway, and while that means lots of interesting food... and wine, it also means new merchandise. There's a lot of fun stuff available this year, and we got a look at all of it.





Disney/F1 Partnership Grows with New Pull&Bear Collection

Spain-based clothing brand Pull&Bear has released a new line based on the Disney x F1 partnership. The line features Mickey Mouse and covers a full collection of outerwear from T-shirts to sweatshirts to pants and miniskirts, as well as bags and hats.





A Spooky New Disney Halloween Collection Inspired by "The Skeleton Dance" Arrives at Disney Store

Disney Store is getting a spooky makeover as one of Disney’s earliest animated shorts has inspired an all-new merchandise collection! Fans of classic Disney animation and vintage-inspired Halloween décor will soon be able to bring the macabre magic of The Skeleton Dance home.





New Athleisure Collection Brings Comfort and Style to Your Next Walt Disney World Trip

Disney has shared a first look at a new Walt Disney World Athleisure collection that will soon arrive at the parks, that is claimed to be both "cute enough for photos" and "comfy enough for a packed Disney day."





Photos: Cute, Cuddly, Spooky, Disney Pet Plush Featured in New Halloween Wishables Collection

New, speciality, themed Halloween Wishables are being spotted around Walt Disney World, featuring some of our favorite furry friends dressed in special Halloween costumes. The blind box trend is taking the seasonal approach to the special cuddly creations, each being a surprise when you open your packaging.





Lightning McQueen Races Into Concession Stands as New Novelties Arrive with "Cars" Anniversary Screenings

Re-releasing for special anniversary screenings in theaters on September 5th (9/5, get it?), fans can revisit Radiator Springs with Lightning McQueen and all his friends in cinemas as part of the film's 20th anniversary celebration. As part of the fun, a number of theater chains are introducing special novelties to celebrate with unique sippers and of course - the popcorn buckets. Take a look at what we've found!





Book Review: Star Wars: Hiding From The Dark is a Scary Good Time For Young Readers

Star Wars: Hiding in the Dark by Kiersten White is a Star Wars horror story that’s perfect Halloween entertainment for younger fans. Dirk reviews the new book written for modern middle-grade readers who might be experiencing Star Wars for the very first time.

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store August 30-September 5

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – September 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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