"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for September 8th

This week we chat about the Winnie the Pooh RE/DONE collab, a new Muppets-inspired watch, a sneak peek at WDW 55th anniversary collections, and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 275 – September 8, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

RE/DONE Celebrates 100 Years of the Hundred Acre Wood with New Winnie the Pooh Collection

Following on from a three-part Mickey Mouse collab and even designs inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2, RE/DONE has launched its latest Disney collaboration. This time, we're heading to the Hundred Acre Wood for some shirt designs inspired by Winnie the Pooh.





This New Cinderella Doll Celebrates the Classic Character and Walt Disney World's 55th Anniversary

There's no shortage of Disney Princess dolls in existence, but the newest one, coming out next month, is something special, as it brings together a classic Disney character and a classic Walt Disney World attraction.





Walt Disney World Previews Merchandise for Upcoming 55th Anniversary

Walt Disney World has shared a first look at the exclusive merchandise created to celebrate the resort's 55th anniversary. The preview likely isn't the entire collection, but it has given us our first look at a shirt, hoodie, pair of mouse ears, backpack and even a patriotic Mickey Mouse plush.

Gonzo the Great Stars in the Latest Collab Between The Muppets and Swiss Watchmaker Oris

The Muppets are undoubtedly iconic, but that doesn't mean you'd expect to see them partnering with a luxury watch brand. And yet, Swiss luxury watchmaker Oris has released two previous watches from its partnership with The Muppets, and now a third is on the way, starring The Great Gonzo.





BoxLunch's Disney Halloween Collection is as Cozy as it is Creepy

If you're looking for new Disney gear to sport this Halloween season, BoxLunch has you covered. And while several of the items on offer this year are as spooky as you'd expect, some bring a more cozy feeling that is perfect as the weather begins to turn cold.





Second Disney Store Limited Time Location Opens in Paramus, New Jersey

Following the opening of the first Disney Store Limited Time location in Pittsburgh, PA back in May, a second location has now opened in New Jersey. Specifically, you'll find this new location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. Created in collaboration with Go! Retail Group, this particular location is expected to remain open through the busy holiday season.

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store September 6-12

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!





Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – September 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Arribas Brothers Introduces New Decorate Your Own Glass Gingerbread Cookie Offering at EPCOT

Arribas Brothers have launched a new offering at EPCOT at the Glaskunst kiosk in the Germany pavilion in World Showcase. Guests can now create their own gingerbread cookie ornament made out of glass, with the ability to customize it with custom engravings like names, dates, and more.





Photos: New Princess and Castle Mugs Arrive at Walt Disney World's BoardWalk

A few new mugs have recently appeared at Screen Door General Store on Disney's BoardWalk locations inside the Walt Disney World Resort. If you don't already have far too many Disney-themed coffee mugs (looks knowingly in mirror), there may be one here that is perfect for you.





Dress Up Disney Style With These 2026 Halloween Costumes

If you're looking for new Disney gear to sport this Halloween season, BoxLunch has you covered. And while several of the items on offer this year are as spooky as you'd expect, some bring a more cozy feeling that is perfect as the weather begins to turn cold.





Photos: New Disney Villains Create-Your-Own Mystery Plush Arrive at Disney Springs

A new collection of Create-Your-Own-Headband Mystery Plush has arrived at Walt Disney World, and this collection is giving fans the chance to add a villainous character to their favorite headband.





Photos: Pixar 40th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

Pixar fans who missed out on this year’s D23 merchandise now have another chance to celebrate four decades of animated storytelling. A collection of D23-exclusive Pixar 40th anniversary merchandise has made its way to the Disneyland Resort, bringing a selection of commemorative items to the parks.





Book Review: David Eckstein's "Just Enough" Goes Deeper Than the Baseball Field

David Eckstein certainly tells the story of his baseball journey, but this is not really a book about box scores, batting averages or even championships. Baseball provides the setting for a much more universal story about family, health, love, adversity, triumph and eventually figuring out what comes after the thing you once thought would define your entire life.





Book Review: Ashley Eckstein Mixes Reality and Fairytale with "Lucky 22"

Lucky 22, partners Ashley Eckstein with bestselling romance author Samantha Chase to tell a story inspired by her own love story with her husband, former Major League Baseball player David Eckstein. The result is a novel that exists in an unusual space between fiction and autobiography. It is unquestionably a romance novel, complete with meet-cutes, obstacles, grand gestures, and a little bit of magic.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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