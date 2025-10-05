Reunited And It Feels So Good, Mr. Stark: New Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Collaboration Revealed

Two Avengers are teaming up to take on the beverage market.

What’s Happening:

Last year, Tom Holland launched a non-alcoholic beer brand called Bero.

Now, Bero is set to debut a collaboration with Robert Downey Jr.’s coffee company, Happy.

While an official announcement of the partnership appears to be set for tomorrow (October 6th), preorders for Bero’s Coffee Draught have begun hitting Club Bero Member doorsteps.

Those preorders came with a bit of mystery and a fake item name — although the image of a coffee bean and a hop cone did make it pretty clear what type of brew it would be.

Additionally, a landing page for the collaboration has popped up on the Bero site, revealing that a Happy coffee is also part of the partnership.

Dubbed “Eternal Hoptimist," the limited edition ground coffee created in collaboration with Bero is also expected to become available soon.

The Holland-RDJ Connection