Reunited And It Feels So Good, Mr. Stark: New Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Collaboration Revealed
Coffee and (non-alcoholic) beer assemble!
Two Avengers are teaming up to take on the beverage market.
What’s Happening:
- Last year, Tom Holland launched a non-alcoholic beer brand called Bero.
- Now, Bero is set to debut a collaboration with Robert Downey Jr.’s coffee company, Happy.
- While an official announcement of the partnership appears to be set for tomorrow (October 6th), preorders for Bero’s Coffee Draught have begun hitting Club Bero Member doorsteps.
- Those preorders came with a bit of mystery and a fake item name — although the image of a coffee bean and a hop cone did make it pretty clear what type of brew it would be.
- Additionally, a landing page for the collaboration has popped up on the Bero site, revealing that a Happy coffee is also part of the partnership.
- Dubbed “Eternal Hoptimist," the limited edition ground coffee created in collaboration with Bero is also expected to become available soon.
The Holland-RDJ Connection
- As you surely know, Holland and Downey Jr. both appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with RDJ’s Iron Man even playing mentor to Holland’s Spider-Man.
- In real life, Holland has spoken about Downey Jr.’s encouragement and support, including when the younger actor decided to become sober (which inspired the founding of the NA Bero brand).
- As for Happy, it is fun to note that the MCU character that serves as the bridge between Tony Stark and Peter Parker is none other than Happy Hogan.
- That said… it seems unlikely that this was what RDJ was thinking of when he named the company.
- Back to the MCU, Holland will soon be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day while Downey Jr. will play Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.