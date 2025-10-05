Reunited And It Feels So Good, Mr. Stark: New Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Collaboration Revealed

Coffee and (non-alcoholic) beer assemble!

Two Avengers are teaming up to take on the beverage market.

What’s Happening:

  • Last year, Tom Holland launched a non-alcoholic beer brand called Bero.
  • Now, Bero is set to debut a collaboration with Robert Downey Jr.’s coffee company, Happy.
  • While an official announcement of the partnership appears to be set for tomorrow (October 6th), preorders for Bero’s Coffee Draught have begun hitting Club Bero Member doorsteps.

  • Those preorders came with a bit of mystery and a fake item name — although the image of a coffee bean and a hop cone did make it pretty clear what type of brew it would be.
  • Additionally, a landing page for the collaboration has popped up on the Bero site, revealing that a Happy coffee is also part of the partnership.
  • Dubbed “Eternal Hoptimist," the limited edition ground coffee created in collaboration with Bero is also expected to become available soon.

The Holland-RDJ Connection

  • As you surely know, Holland and Downey Jr. both appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with RDJ’s Iron Man even playing mentor to Holland’s Spider-Man.
  • In real life, Holland has spoken about Downey Jr.’s encouragement and support, including when the younger actor decided to become sober (which inspired the founding of the NA Bero brand).
  • As for Happy, it is fun to note that the MCU character that serves as the bridge between Tony Stark and Peter Parker is none other than Happy Hogan.
  • That said… it seems unlikely that this was what RDJ was thinking of when he named the company.
  • Back to the MCU, Holland will soon be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day while Downey Jr. will play Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank