New Wave of Big Face Canvas Totes Arrive at Disney Store

Which one is your favorite?

Last year, Disney Store introduced a series of Big Face Canvas Totes with the smiling faces of beloved characters featured on oversized bags. Not only are these fun for fans, but they hold a lot of items, they’re shaped like the character’s head, and they have an autograph on the back!

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store continues to entertain us with its creative array of products, and there’s nothing we love more than the Big Face Canvas Totes!

Faces of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Pluto, and Daisy have brought us joy, and now Winnie the Pooh and other friends are joining the collection.

Previously, we’ve enjoyed seeing the crew in holiday styles for Christmas and Valentine’s day, but now the focus is simply on their classic looks.

The canvas bags feature two straps that fit comfortably over your shoulder, a zip-top opening so you can easily seal your essentials, and have tubing along the sides to provide the shape of the character head.

Big Face Canvas Totes are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $39.99-$49.99.

Daisy Duck Mini Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Donald Duck Mini Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Tigger Big Face Canvas Tote – Winnie the Pooh | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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