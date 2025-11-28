Favorite Black Friday Disney Deals - Disney Store, Loungefly, Homage, and More

With discounts ranging from 20-70% off, you can save big while shopping for the Disney fan in your life.

You've survived the excitement of the Thanksgiving holiday and now it's on to all things Black Friday! Whether you're doing a combination of shopping in stores and online or staying home for the digital experience, you can take advantage of great deals from some of our favorite retailers.

Bring on the Black Friday savings! Savvy Disney fans will be able to complete their entire shopping list this weekend and save big on Disney collections at dozens of retailers.

There are so many places to check out during the seasonal shopping bonanza, and we are highlighting the deals at some of our favorite retailers, including: Disney Store Her Universe Loungefly Homage Shop ABC, Hulu, FX

Black Friday savings are live now, and you won't want to miss these offers as you shop for the Disney fan in your life (even if it's just you)!

Disney Store

Save up to 50% on a wide range of products with an extra 25% off sitewide; plus Free Shipping on Orders of $85+ with the code: BFRIDAY. Guests can also take advantage of special offers with any purchase, including plush, ornaments, and holiday essentials.

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Light-Up Ornament – Large 18'' | Disney Store

Figment and Orange Bird ''Cooking with Character'' Footed Mug | Disney Store

Mr. Toad ''The Wild Ride'' Giclée on Canvas by Trevor Carlton | Disney Store

Her Universe

It's the last day to enjoy Black Friday savings from the fan-forward fashion brand. For a limited time, take 30-60% off almost everything, prices as marked. Plus, Free Standard Shipping On Orders Over $75.

Her Universe Star Wars Padmé Velvet Bishop Sleeve Dress Her Universe Exclusive | Her Universe

Our Universe Disney Pixar Monsters, Inc. Woven Button-Up Our Universe Exclusive | Her Universe

Her Universe Disney Beauty And The Beast Belle Hooded Cape Her Universe Exclusive | Her Universe

Loungefly

These pop culture-inspired accessories are sure to be a hit with all of your friends! Perfect for gifting or adding to your own collection! Save up to 70% sitewide, plus Free Shipping on Orders $65+.

Buy SDCC Limited Edition Fantastic Four Uniform Full-Size Backpack with Pin at Loungefly.

Buy Minnie Mouse Exclusive Polka Dot Pearl Flap Wallet at Loungefly.

Buy Mickey & Friends Exclusive Park Day Convertible Backpack & Tote Crossbody Bag at Loungefly.

Homage

Take 20% off sitewide. Homage is an Ohio-based fashion brand specializing in comfortable apparel for the sports fan. Shop Disney/College Sports mashups, the newly released Muppets Christmas Carol, Star Wars, Marvel, and more!

Mickey Mouse x Ohio State – HOMAGE

Muppets Merry Christmas To All Hoodie | Retro Holiday Movie Hoodie – HOMAGE

Star Wars x Miami Dolphins Dark Side | Retro NFL T-Shirt – HOMAGE

X-Men Characters | Retro X-Men Comic T-Shirt – HOMAGE

Shop ABC, Hulu, FX

Use code BFCM20 for 20% off sitewide! Did you know you can get items themed to your favorite broadcast and streaming shows?! Share your love of over 25 Disney-owned and produced series like General Hospital, Only Murders in the Building, Archer, and so much more!

General Hospital Metro Court Beach Towel

Only Murders in the Building The Arconia Decanter Set

How to Archer: The Ultimate Guide to Espionage and Style and Women and Also Cocktails Ever Written

Still looking for other ideas? Check out our post featuring discounts at retailers we love, including RSVLTS, RockLove, Nintendo, and Diff. Happy Shopping!

