Fossil Releases Limited Edition "Bob's Burgers" Watches

Sure, you're a big Bob's Burgers fan, but are you a "is that a $200 Bob's Burgers watch on your wrist?!" fan? A new collection from Fossil lets you show off your love for the Belcher family in a higher end way than is the norm.

What's Happening:

Fossil has released a trio of limited edition Bob's Burgers watches as part of what the company describes as their " most mouthwatering collaboration yet."

The three watches are all priced at $195.00 each and feature limited edition numbering.

They also each come in a fun burger-shaped tin case.

One watch features all five of the central Bob's Burgers characters -- Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene and Louise -- while another features some flying burgers.

Notably, only one character gets a watch to themselves though, and that's the pink bunny ear-adorned Louise.

All three watches can be ordered now at Fossil.com.

Check out info and pics for each below.

Bob's Burgers x Fossil Limited-Edition Belcher Family Watch

$195.00

Order up! Now serving a limited-edition collection celebrating the endearingly offbeat animated series Bob’s Burgers. Fresh from our design diner, the loveably quirky Belcher family—Louise, Linda, Bob, Tina, and Gene—all peek in on the parchment dial for a zany side of humor. Eagle-eyed fans will spot the flying burger artwork on the sub-second dial, and the Fossil logo, animated Bob’s Burger-style. Set in a stainless steel case complemented by a rich leather strap, each watch is etched with limited-edition numbering and packaged like a very special Burger of the Day. Collectors: Get it while it’s hot.

Bob's Burgers x Fossil Limited-Edition Flying Burgers Watch

$195.00

When will we release a limited-edition Bob’s Burgers collection? When burgers fly. As deliciously quirky as the animated series itself, this whimsical watch gives fans a wink to the artwork spotted on the family’s diner wall (we love an Easter egg). A feast for the eyes, the winged burgers float on a sky-blue satin dial. Even the Fossil logo is animated, Bob’s Burger-style. Set in a stainless steel round case complemented by a navy blue silicone strap, each watch is etched with limited-edition numbering and packaged like a very special Burger of the Day. Collectors: Get it while it’s hot.

Bob's Burgers x Fossil Limited-Edition Louise Watch

$195.00

Food fight! Capturing the charming chaos of the animated series Bob’s Burgers, this limited-edition design spotlights mischief-loving Louise in all her rebellious glory. Clad in her unmistakable pink bunny hat, the 9-year old little sister from the Belcher family squirts ketchup and mustard around the parchment dial—recreating a fan-favorite scene in all its messy glory. The trail of condiments continues on the olive green silicone strap, squiggled in bold contrast to the sleek stainless steel case. Each watch is etched with limited-edition numbering and packaged like a very special Burger of the Day. Collectors: Get it while it’s hot.