BoxLunch’s Anniversary Collection Includes Studio Varsity Jackets for Several Disney Brands
Rep your favorite studio logo, including Lucasfilm, Pixar and Marvel Studios.
BoxLunch’s 10th anniversary collection includes jackets for Disney and several other studios that are part of the company.
What’s Happening:
- BoxLunch has a new “Best of BoxLunch" collection out for their 10th anniversary, described as “a fan-favorite lineup honoring a decade of giving back and pop culture fandoms."
- Among these releases is a line of studio varsity jackets, featuring the logos and other imagery from several notable studios.
- Disney is well represented here, with a jacket for the company overall, plus several other studios they own.
- The jackets include:
- Disney Animation Denim Varsity Jacket ($129.90)
- Pixar Studios Denim Varsity Jacket ($129.90)
- Lucasfilm Ltd. Denim Varsity Jacket ($129.90)
- Marvel Studios Denim Varsity Jacket ($129.90)
- You can find all of the Studio Varsity Jackets, including ones for Warner Bros., DC, DreamWorks, Cartoon Network and Laika, at BoxLunch.com.
