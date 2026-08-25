This is Halloween: BoxLunch Launches New "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection
What's this? What's This? There's new merch in the air.
It’s time to celebrate Halloween (and Christmas) with a new collection of Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise at BoxLunch.
What’s Happening:
- As we head into the spooky season and subsequent holiday season, there is no better film that captures the excitement of both more than The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- The cult-classic stop-motion film has become one of the biggest seasonal celebrations around Halloween and Christmas time.
- To help usher in the season screamings, popular fandom-focused merchandise brand BoxLunch has launched a collection of new The Nightmare Before Christmas items you won’t wanna miss.
- The creepy, crawly collection includes apparel, accessories, and home decor inspire by characters like the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie.
- Let’s take a look at a few of the items.
Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Character Postcards Allover Print Maxi Dress - BoxLunch Exclusive ($64.90)
Loungefly Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Mosaic Crossbody Bag - BoxLunch Exclusive ($69.90)
Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Figural Pillow — BoxLunch Exclusive ($79.90)
Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Embroidered Icons Zippered Hoodie - BoxLunch Exclusive ($69.90)
Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Stained Glass Scene Wall Art - BoxLunch Exclusive ($24.90)
- If these items don’t scream to you, there is plenty more to explore. Check out BoxLunch.com for more The Nightmare Before Christmas fun.
- Plus, for those looking to full immerse themselves in the fun, Disneyland Resort's Haunted Mansion Holiday has returned for another holiday season!
- Make sure you check out this year's music box inspired gingerbread house.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Joffrey's Coffee Releases New Haunted Mansion Blend Featuring Madame Leota
- Original Imagineer Bob Gurr Leads 2026 IAAPA Hall Of Fame Class
- The Eastern Gateway Reimagined: Disneyland Officially Breaks Ground on New Parking Structure and Transportation Hub
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