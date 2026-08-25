This is Halloween: BoxLunch Launches New "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

What's this? What's This? There's new merch in the air.

It’s time to celebrate Halloween (and Christmas) with a new collection of Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise at BoxLunch. 

What’s Happening:

  • As we head into the spooky season and subsequent holiday season, there is no better film that captures the excitement of both more than The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • The cult-classic stop-motion film has become one of the biggest seasonal celebrations around Halloween and Christmas time.
  • To help usher in the season screamings, popular fandom-focused merchandise brand BoxLunch has launched a collection of new The Nightmare Before Christmas items you won’t wanna miss. 
  • The creepy, crawly collection includes apparel, accessories, and home decor inspire by characters like the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie. 
  • Let’s take a look at a few of the items.

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Character Postcards Allover Print Maxi Dress - BoxLunch Exclusive ($64.90)

Loungefly Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Mosaic Crossbody Bag - BoxLunch Exclusive ($69.90)

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Figural Pillow — BoxLunch Exclusive ($79.90)

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Embroidered Icons Zippered Hoodie - BoxLunch Exclusive ($69.90)

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Stained Glass Scene Wall Art - BoxLunch Exclusive ($24.90)

  • If these items don’t scream to you, there is plenty more to explore. Check out BoxLunch.com for more The Nightmare Before Christmas fun. 
  • Plus, for those looking to full immerse themselves in the fun, Disneyland Resort's Haunted Mansion Holiday has returned for another holiday season!
  • Make sure you check out this year's music box inspired gingerbread house.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber