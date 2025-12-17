Cakeworthy Serves Up Cute Collection Celebrating 55 Years of "The Aristocats"

Um, yes, you need a Marie hat to wear this winter!

When it comes to celebrating milestone anniversaries, no one does it better than Cakeworthy! The fashion brand is honoring 55 years of The Aristocats by introducing new merchandise inspired by the elegant kitten, Marie, and her family. Oh, and best of all, select styles are available right now at Disney Store!

Whether you're being studious and practicing your scales and arpeggios, or leaning into your playful side as you visit your favorite Disney Park, you can do it all in style with Cakeworhty!

The lifestyle fashion brand has unveiled a fun, fuzzy, collection of apparel in celebration of the 55th anniversary of The Aristocats! Among the selections available at Disney Store is a cute Marie hat featuring soft materials, dimensional cat ears, and a little tuft of hair so you can channel your inner kitten!

Beyond Marie, the collection also showcases her brothers, Toulouse and Berlioz, their mother Duchess, and friend Thomas O'Malley.

The Aristocats collection by Cakeworthy is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $34.99-$99.99.

Marie Fleece Beanie for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Aristocats | Disney Store

Toulouse Fleece Beanie for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Aristocats | Disney Store

Berlioz Fleece Beanie for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Aristocats | Disney Store

Marie Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy – The Aristocats | Disney Store

The Aristocats Lounge Pants for Women by Cakeworthy | Disney Store

The Aristocats Sherpa Fleece Zip Jacket for Adults by Cakeworthy | Disney Store

Marie Zip Hoodie for Women by Cakeworthy – The Aristocats | Disney Store

