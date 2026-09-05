Celebrate Radiator Springs' Favorite Resident with Lightning McQueen Day Merchandise

It's 9/5, everybody! Share your love of racer #95 with these commemorative styles.

We’ve finally made it to September, and that means Lightning McQueen Day has arrived! In celebration of the iconic racer and his signature number “95,” Disney Store is marking the occasion with a Cars-inspired merchandise drop on 9/5!

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What’s Happening:

We love celebrating fan-created holidays like Lightning McQueen day that happens to be today, 9/5! Why do we celebrate today? Because the date lines up with McQueen’s own number 95!

In honor of this occasion, Disney Store has unveiled new merchandise including: Pins Apparel Accessories Collectibles

Everything is presented in the bold red, yellow, and black color scheme that matches Lightning McQueen’s signature look and the overall aesthetic of the Cars franchise.

Among the new items is a fantastic mini backpack from Loungefly shaped like McQueen that features all of his decals, markings, and sponsor logos. If that’s not enough, you can further express your fandom with the two-toned Spirit Jersey designed to look like a racing top.

Lightning McQueen Day merchandise is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $24.99 to $100.00.

Lightning McQueen ''Radiator Springs'' Jumbo Pin – Cars – Lightning McQueen Day 2026 – Limited Edition

Lightning McQueen ''95'' Pin Set – Cars – Lightning McQueen Day 2026 – Limited Edition

Lightning McQueen ''Ka-Chow!'' Pin – Cars – Lightning McQueen Day 2026 – Limited Edition

Lightning McQueen ''Thunder Hollow'' Pin – Cars – Lightning

Lightning McQueen Spirit Jersey for Adults – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Football Jersey for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Cars Double-Up Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Puzzle – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Loungefly Mini Backpack – Cars | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!