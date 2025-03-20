ColourPop Launches New “Toy Story” Pixar Collection

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original film.

ColourPop has launched its first ever Pixar collection with a new line of Toy Story products tied to the 30th anniversary of the original film.

What’s Happening:

With Toy Story celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, ColourPop’s new Pixar collection is intended as an homage to the first film in the franchise.

Though the first film is the main source, some characters from later entries, like Jessie (introduced in Toy Story 2), Lotso (Toy Story 3) and Forky (Toy Story 4), also serve as inspiration for specific products.

The full collection includes:

The Toys Are Here Eyeshadow Palette - A 15-pan palette featuring iconic shades inspired by Toy Story in super pigmented & blendable shadow formula. - $24 USD

Play All Day Jelly Much Trio - A vibrant metallic gel eyeshadow trio inspired by Toy Story’s Forky, Hamm and Lotso. Get high impact colour in one swipe with this innovative gel eyeshadow formula. - $27 USD

The Chosen One Lip Mask - A nourishing sour candy swirl lip mask inspired by the Aliens from Toy Story that locks in essential moisture for hydrated, soft lips infused with Raspberry Seed Oil, Shea Butter and Vitamin E. - $12 USD

BFF Volumizing Mascara in Roar! - A super volumizing, buildable mascara for dramatic, vibrant lime green lashes inspired by Toy Story’s Rex. - $12 USD

Ultra Glossy Lips - A sheer hi-shine gloss infused with Hyaluronic Acid in a pearlized finish for hydrated, glossy lips that don’t feel sticky. Inspired by Toy Story’s Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and Jessie. - $10 USD each

Buzzin’ About - sheer lavender with rainbow pinpoints of pearl

Favorite Deputy - sheer gold with rainbow pinpoints of pearl

Peep This - sheer pink with baby blue pinpoints of pearl

Yeehaw! - sheer coral with pink, gold & silver pinpoints of pearl

The collection is now available individually or in the below bundles, online starting today on

ColourPop.com and in-stores at ULTA Beauty.

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Collection by ColourPop Full Collection - Get the full collection! - $99

Squad Dreams - Get all four shades of the Ultra Glossy Lips inspired by Toy Story’s Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and Jessie! - $36

