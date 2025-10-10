Rule Your Workout with Crowned Athletics Enchanting Disney Princess Collection

You've seen them all over Facebook, now Crowned Athletics has an officially licensed collab with Disney!

Over the years, we have seen fashion brands dream up exciting Disney Princess athleisure collections celebrating fitness and our favorite leading ladies featured on leggings, running skirts, sports bras, outwear and so much more. Now Crowned Athletics is introducing a magical Disney line that’s perfect for every fan, but especially those headed to the runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend in February.

What’s Happening:

If you’ve ever wondered what Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel or Tiana would wear when hitting the gym, playing an intense match on the court, or training for a marathon Crowned Athletics has the answer!

The fashion brand has just launched a line of Disney themed styles inspired by these beloved characters with cohesive looks to perfectly fit your active lifestyle.

Designed in collaboration with Disney, the officially licensed Disney Princess Collection Sport Bra Power Tank Athletic Tank Athletic Flow Tank Mesh Shrug Athletic Skort Leggings Ball Cap

A majority of the collection is presented in a solid color to represent the princess, yellow for Belle, blue for Cinderella, purple for Rapunzel, and green for Tiana. However, there are plenty of cute design elements to further play off their looks, such as darker shaded color panels, and colorful necklines, a character symbol (think glass slipper), and decorative embroidery.

Another awesome feature about this collection is the inclusive sizing that ranges from XS-XXXL; and with items sold as separates, guests can shop the perfect fit for their body.

Crowned Athletics Disney Princess Collection is available now

Belle

Cinderella

Rapunzel

Tiana

Before You Buy:

If you decide to make a purchase, here are some good things to know:

All accessories (including the Disney Princess ball caps and bows) are FINAL SALE

Adding some discounted merch to your cart? Items purchased on sale are FINAL SALE

Does it ship for free? Free domestic shipping over $100 (usd)!

Did You Know:

