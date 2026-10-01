Annual Holiday D23 Member Shopping Spree Set for November at Walt Disney Company Store

If you're a local or just heading to Southern California, you can get your hands on some Disney merch!

D23 Members can get tickets to a special shopping spree in November at the Walt Disney Company Store in Glendale, CA.

What's Happening:

  • D23 Members can partake in a special opportunity at the Walt Disney Company Store in Glendale, California.
  • Similar to years past, D23 is spreading some holiday cheer in November, giving D23 members the exclusive chance to shop at the Walt Disney Company Store with a wide selection of limited-edition cast member apparel, merchandise, and D23 specialty items - with select items at special discounted prices.
  • D23 Members will be able to sign up for a single 30-minute shopping window for themselves and one guest.
  • If an individual's name appears under multiple time slots, then only the first one will be valid and no further/additional entry will be permitted.

  • The shopping windows are as follows for both Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8:
    • 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PT
    • 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. PT
    • 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT
    • 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT
    • 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT
    • 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT
    • 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
    • 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. PT
    • 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT
    • 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. PT
  • D23 Members will not be admitted to the shopping area outside of their confirmed shopping window, or allowed to queue any earlier than 30 minutes before their scheduled time.
  • Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, October 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM Pacific/ 1:00 PM Eastern.
  • D23 Gold Members can pick up the tickets for $15 (plus $3 processing fee) per ticket.
  • D23 General Members can pick up the tickets for $25 (plus $3 processing fee) per ticket.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti