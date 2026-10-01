Annual Holiday D23 Member Shopping Spree Set for November at Walt Disney Company Store
If you're a local or just heading to Southern California, you can get your hands on some Disney merch!
D23 Members can get tickets to a special shopping spree in November at the Walt Disney Company Store in Glendale, CA.
What's Happening:
- D23 Members can partake in a special opportunity at the Walt Disney Company Store in Glendale, California.
- Similar to years past, D23 is spreading some holiday cheer in November, giving D23 members the exclusive chance to shop at the Walt Disney Company Store with a wide selection of limited-edition cast member apparel, merchandise, and D23 specialty items - with select items at special discounted prices.
- D23 Members will be able to sign up for a single 30-minute shopping window for themselves and one guest.
- If an individual's name appears under multiple time slots, then only the first one will be valid and no further/additional entry will be permitted.
- The shopping windows are as follows for both Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8:
- 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PT
- 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. PT
- 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT
- 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT
- 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PT
- 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT
- 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
- 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. PT
- 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT
- 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. PT
- D23 Members will not be admitted to the shopping area outside of their confirmed shopping window, or allowed to queue any earlier than 30 minutes before their scheduled time.
- Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, October 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM Pacific/ 1:00 PM Eastern.
- D23 Gold Members can pick up the tickets for $15 (plus $3 processing fee) per ticket.
- D23 General Members can pick up the tickets for $25 (plus $3 processing fee) per ticket.
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