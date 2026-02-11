Tonies Introduces Disney's Cuddle Tonies Line, Adding Plush Character Interaction to Their Audio Devices
Simba, Olaf, Winnie the Pooh and more are among the initial offerings.
Tonies, who create audio devices for children controlled by character figurines, has expanded their offerings with the launch of Disney's Cuddle Tonies.
What's Happening:
- Since launching in 2013, Tonies has provided a screen-free experience for children to both listen to music, sounds and songs, and have control over when it plays by placing or removing figurines on top of the cube-shaped Tonies device, known as a Toniebox.
- Disney has been one of the companies to license characters to Tonies for several years, and now they're at the forefront of a new offering for the company with the Cuddle Tonies line.
- Rather than the hard rubber figurines of the regular Tonies, Cuddle Tonies are plushes, designed to be more soft and huggable for children. Per Tonies, Cuddle Tonies are "designed to introduce more comfort-focused, everyday listening experiences."
- Besides the plush characters, the audio accompaniment for Cuddle Tonies is also different from the norm. Rather than longer stories or songs, Cuddle Tonies focus on what's described as "shorter, character-led moments that feel more personal and close."
- This includes, per the official descriptions:
- "In-Character" Listening Experiences:
- Your child's favorite characters, like Simba, Olaf, and Winnie the Pooh, will address the listener directly. This creates a more personal storytelling moment, for example, with Simba greeting the listener as a fellow lion cub.
- Shorter Story Tracks:
- The content is divided into concise, single-voice stories, each typically around 5 minutes long. This provides more variety and is perfect for shorter attention spans and those in-between moments.
- The Soothing Soundscape:
- Each Cuddle Tonie includes a bonus soundscape. This unique "plush" content experience, such as the "Sounds of the Pride Lands" for Simba, is specifically designed for a quiet wind-down ritual, helping children relax and cuddle.
- "In-Character" Listening Experiences:
- The initial character offerings for Cuddle Tonies of Simba, Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Olaf can be pre-ordered now at Tonies.com, while one additional character, Stitch, is a Walmart exclusive and can be pre-ordered at Walmart.com.
- Cuddle Tonies are made from 100% recycled polyester and are compatible with all other Tonieboxes.
Listen While You... Are Doing Kid Stuff:
- I very much appreciate the idea of the Tonieboxes providing audio entertainment for modern kids that has no screen accompaniment, given what a rarity that can be now. As someone who can remember listening to Disney and Star Wars story cassettes for very early entertainment, it's a great way for a kid to hone their imagination or just simply be immersed in a story or song without needing moving visual stimuli at all times. And yes, the idea of a figurine or a plush as both its own form of toy or comfort item and also an on/off switch a kid can easily operate is a very clever one.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com