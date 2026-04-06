Top Off Your Disney Outfits with New Ear Headbands from Disney Store

These are simultaneously silly and stylish!

Whether you’ve got an upcoming Disney vacation on your schedule, need a fun gift for a fellow Disney fan, or want to add some new accessories to your collection, you can’t go wrong with ear headbands! Disney Store has just introduced an assortment of playful looks you’re sure to love.

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What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for the perfect accessory for their summer adventures will adore the latest wave of cute, colorful, and funny ear headbands from Disney Store.

While traditional headwear styles feature Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse ears and often a statement bow, this latest drop includes looks that are a little more abstract.

The most unique offerings are the Kermit headband that has his smiling green face on display in place of the Mickey ears, and the Finding Nemo style decorated with three chatty seagulls.

New Disney Ear Headbands for Spring and Summer 2026 will be available at Disney Store on April 6.

Kermit Plush Ear Headband for Adults – The Muppets | Disney Store

Finding Nemo Seagulls Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Magic Kingdom Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband – Black and Red | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!