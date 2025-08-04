Exclusive: Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from "Frozen" Come to American Girl Mainline Disney Doll Collection

Yesterday was Sister’s Day, making this announcement feel timely. Laughing Place is proud to be the first to reveal that the next Disney American Girl mainline dolls will be Anna and Elsa from Frozen! Following last year’s Collector Doll releases, the sisters of Arendelle can now come home for playtime, along with an Olaf plush accessory. They’re all available now, with more information on each doll below.

Disney’s Elsa gains confidence and finds freedom when she learns to embrace the magic within her.

Celebrate this beloved Disney Frozen character with this stunning American Girl 18-inch doll with blonde hair and blue eyes, designed in collaboration with Disney.

fans. $145, ages 6 and up.

Optimistic and caring, Disney’s Anna always tries to do the right thing for her kingdom and those she loves.

Celebrate this beloved Disney Frozen character with this charming American Girl 18-inch doll with auburn hair and blue eyes, designed in collaboration with Disney.

A friendly snowman, Disney’s Olaf loves to daydream about summer and share adventures with Anna and Elsa.

Create fun configurations with this 8-piece Disney Frozen Olaf detachable plush toy and accessories set by American Girl.

When Disney’s Elsa journeys far from home, she discovers who she’s meant to be. P

Includes a blue ombre coat with glitter-print epaulet shoulders, glitter-print sleeves with pointed hems, attached sheer capelets, and embroidery along the bottom hem; an iridescent foil-print white dress with pointed-hem sleeves, a sleeveless light-blue unitard, and a blue belt with silver glitter print at front; a pair of blue boots with lavender soles and an allover silver glitter print; and a figurine of Bruni, the fire spirit who appears in the form of a salamander that Elsa meets in the Enchanted Forest.

$60, ages 6 and up.

Disney’s Anna is brave and optimistic, which helps her when she is far from home.

Play out her adventures with this 5-piece Disney Frozen 18-inch doll outfit and accessory set by American Girl.

Includes a black twill dress with an embroidered bodice, a yellow satin collar and yoke, sleeves with multicolored cuffs and pom-pom trim, and an attached brown belt; a purple velvet cape with a black velvet collar and binding, golden buttons and trim, magenta satin panels on the front, and black filigree details along the hem; a woven-textured brown travel bag with a toggle-close flap, magenta trim, and a magenta cross-body strap; a pair of yellow knit leggings; and pair of black kitten-heel boots with golden decals on the front

$60, ages 6 and up.

