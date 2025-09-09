Disney Halloween Magic: Toys, Décor, Costumes & More

Celebrate the season with Disney’s newest mix of costumes, home décor, toys, and even pet looks.

Give yourself a Disney Halloween treat with new products available just in time for the spookiest season of all! From home decor to toys and costumes, here are some new ways to pair Disney magic with Halloween fun.

Toys & Collectibles

The sea witch has never looked so spellbinding — the Disney Darkness Descends Series™ Ursula Doll ($150) looms at 13.5 inches tall with six poseable tentacles, glowing neon accents, and an inky black ensemble of tulle, organza, and shimmer. Complete with her crown, transparent green trident, LED-lit packaging, and even a UV-revealed Flotsam and Jetsam tattoo, this oversized collector’s piece captures Ursula’s wicked flair in all its larger-than-life glory.

Get spooky with Springfield! The Treehouse of Horror Countdown Advent Calendar ($45.39) packs 31 days of hair-raising fun, revealing mini 1.5-inch figures, accessories, and pop-up display pieces to build your own ghoulish Simpsons scene — the perfect fright-filled countdown to Halloween.

Walmart is brewing up fashion magic this fall with the Disney ily 4EVER Deluxe Fashion Dolls ($29.99 each). Inspired by Maleficent, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Hocus Pocus, each doll comes with 10+ mix-and-match pieces for frightfully fabulous styling. From Maleficent’s faux leather jacket and horned hoodie to a glow-in-the-dark Oogie Boogie tee and a cauldron-shaped bag worthy of the Sanderson sisters, these dolls deliver spooky-chic looks with rooted, streaked hair and a shiny Mickey ring for kids to wear. Shop the collection at Walmart: Maleficent, Nightmare Before Christmas, and Hocus Pocus.

It’s clobberin’ time! With Marvel’s The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists ($29.99, pre-order now), fans can smash into action just like the Fantastic Four’s rocky powerhouse. These soft foam fists feature built-in grips for secure clobberin’, plus sound effects that activate with every punch — perfect for cosmic adventures (and safe enough for play).

Go big or go boogie! The Build-A-Bear Giant Oogie Boogie ($128) brings the infamous villain of The Nightmare Before Christmas to life in an oversized, neon-green plush form. At giant scale and full of snuggly mischief, he’s the ultimate huggable trickster for spooky season (though this bad guy doesn’t hold sounds or scents).

All aboard for the dark side of Halloween! The Star Wars Halloween Boxcar ($126.99) from Lionel Trains glows in the dark and adds intergalactic flair to your seasonal layout. Perfect for fans of spooky Star Wars style, this limited-edition boxcar is a must for any Halloween train tradition.

Cuddle up with Halloween royalty! The Disney Squishmallows Pumpkin King Jack Skellington (on sale 9/10) reimagines Jack in his pumpkin-headed Halloween look, joining the squishy-soft Squishmallows Halloween assortment for the ultimate spooky snuggle.

The whole gang is getting squishy for spooky season! The Squishmallows Halloween Assortment (available at Target, Walmart, and more) features cuddly Disney favorites in festive new looks: Stitch in a pumpkin, Mummy Goofy, Skeleton Mickey, and Skeleton Minnie. Perfect for trick-or-treat cuddles, these plush pals bring a frightfully fun twist to any Halloween collection.

Unwrap some spooky snuggles with the Disney Halloween Large Plush Mummy Mickey ($14.99, Target exclusive). Standing 17 inches tall in linen-style mummy wraps with bright orange shoes, this soft and boo-tiful plush makes the perfect seasonal sidekick for décor, gifting, or just cozy Halloween cuddles.

Home Decor

Set the table for a frightfully fun feast with Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Décor ($8.50–$149). From melamine plates and bowls featuring Disney pals in costumes to shatter-resistant tumblers, stainless-steel utensils, cork-backed placemats, and a cotton tablecloth with a playful Halloween print, this collection brings Disney magic (and plenty of durability) to every spooky celebration.

Bring Halloween Town home with the Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection ($22.50–$149). From organic cotton bedding covered in Jack, Sally, and Zero to plush pillows with eerie-sistible charm, this collection lets fans enjoy spooky snuggles and Halloween style all year long.

Cast a spell this season with the Disney Villains Collection by Bath & Body Works ($1.95–$79.95). Inspired by Maleficent and the Evil Queen, the 39-piece lineup includes candles, fine fragrance mists, body care, lip gloss, and more — with scents like Dark Red Apple and Wicked Pear for the Queen’s wickedly sweet allure, and Sinister Plum and Mystical Woods for Maleficent’s dark elegance.

Costumes

Baby

Even the tiniest trick-or-treaters can join the fun with adorable Disney baby costumes! Dress your little ghoul in the Jack Skellington Toddler Costume ($29.97) complete with jumpsuit, detachable bow, and headpiece, or let chaos meet cuddles in the fuzzy-soft Infant Stitch Costume ($44.99). For cozy classics, Pottery Barn has superplush, hypoallergenic one-piece designs like the Baby Winnie the Pooh Costume ($99) and the Baby Tigger Costume ($99), perfect for keeping them warm on Halloween night.

Kids

Every fairytale dream comes true with the Disney Princess Costumes for Kids ($54.99 each, Disney Store). From Ariel’s sparkling mermaid gown to Aurora’s adaptive Sleeping Beauty dress, little royals can twirl in shimmering styles inspired by their favorite heroines, including Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Snow White, and Tiana. With sequins, brooches, bows, and layers of shimmering skirts, each costume is fit for a royal ball — or a night of trick-or-treating magic.

Take flight to Never Land with the Disney Store Peter Pan Costumes for Kids, perfect for swashbuckling adventures. The Peter Pan Costume ($44.99) includes a tunic, pants, hat, and boot covers for little Lost Boys at heart, while the Captain Hook Costume ($44.99) outfits aspiring pirates in a dashing jacket, pants, and boot covers fit for a duel on the Jolly Roger.

Disney’s most iconic duo is ready to dress up for spooky season! The Minnie Mouse Witch Costume ($44.99) enchants with starry skirts, puffed sleeves, and a batwing bow — pair it with the matching Minnie Witch Hat ($24.99) for a spellbinding finish. Meanwhile, the Mickey Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Costume ($44.99) lights up the night with bone-chilling graphics, a mouse-eared hood, and plush mitts for extra Halloween fun.

From sweet stitches to spooky scares, little fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas can dress the part this Halloween! Options include the Sally Deluxe Costume ($21.60), the Zero Toddler Costume with a cape and light-up nose ($17.99), the Jack Skellington Cosplay Dress by Imagikids ($72.99), and the Toddler Oogie Boogie Costume from Spirit Halloween ($36.99). With costumes ranging from cute to creepy, kids can bring Halloween Town’s most iconic characters to life.

Round up the cuteness with Toy Story toddler costumes that bring Pixar magic to Halloween night! Kids can suit up as Woody ($39.99) in his classic cowboy look, Jessie ($29.86) with her printed jumpsuit and hat, or blast off as Buzz Lightyear ($39.99) in a space-ready suit complete with wings. Whether wrangling toys or flying to infinity and beyond, these costumes are perfect for Halloween adventures.

Pixar pals are ready for trick-or-treating with adorable toddler costumes that bring favorite characters to life! Little ones can become Boo from Monsters, Inc. ($39.99) with her purple headpiece and mittens, or Mike Wazowski from Monsters University ($39.69) in a deluxe green suit built for laughs. For racing fans, the Lightning McQueen Ride-Along Costume ($44.99) lets kids zip into Cars fun, while the 3D foam Tow Mater Costume ($69.99) is perfect for a tow-tally awesome Halloween.

Toddlers can race, twirl, or save the day with Disney’s cutest costumes! Little speedsters can zip into the Mickey Mouse Roadster Racer Costume ($28.64), while Minnie fans will love the Pink Polka-Dot Minnie Costume ($39.99–$44.99) complete with bow-topped ears. For heroic play, Spirit Halloween’s SuperKitties lineup lets kids transform into Bitsy ($39.99), Buddy ($39.99), Ginny ($39.99), or Sparks ($39.99) with light-up details, hooded dresses, jumpsuits, and masks that bring the purr-fect team to life.

Kids can join the monster-packed fun of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires with Spirit Halloween’s officially licensed costumes. Choices include the fierce Willa Costume ($44.99) with her hooded vest and belts, two looks for Addison — the signature jumpsuit set ($44.99) or the stylish dress costume ($39.99) — and the Nova Jumpsuit Costume ($44.99) complete with jacket. Perfect for trick-or-treating or rocking out with the pack, these ensembles bring the latest Disney Channel adventure to life.

oung Padawans and Sith apprentices alike can step into the galaxy far, far away with a wide range of Star Wars kids’ costumes. Options include the classic Stormtrooper ($59.99, Disney Store), heroic Ahsoka ($59.99), and fearsome foes like Darth Maul ($49.99) or two takes on Darth Vader — a $39.99 dress version and a $29.99 deluxe jumpsuit. Fans can also suit up as an Ewok ($69.99), The Mandalorian ($21.95–$39.99), or mix it up with the Mandalorian Dress-Up Trunk ($49.99), which includes costumes for Mando, Boba Fett, and a Stormtrooper. With masks, capes, and plenty of galactic flair, these costumes are ready for Halloween missions across the stars.

Marvel fans can suit up for superhero adventures this Halloween with Jazwares’ lineup of costumes and dress-up sets. The Avengers Dress-Up Box ($49.99) packs three costumes in one, letting kids transform into Captain America (with shield!), Hulk, or Black Panther. Spider-Man fans can swing into action with the Integrated Spider-Man Deluxe Zentai Costume ($32–$39.99), a sleek spandex jumpsuit with detachable mask, or go pint-sized hero in the Spidey Toddler Dress-Up Set ($22.99), complete with mask and web shield.

Kids can dive into Pandora this Halloween with Spirit Halloween’s officially licensed Avatar: The Way of Water looks. The Jake Sully Costume ($49.99) includes a blue skinsuit, tail, arm wraps, and beaded choker to channel the heroic Na’vi leader, while the Tsireya Costume ($49.99) features a jumpsuit with ears, tail, and detailed accessories for an ocean-ready warrior style.

Adults

Grown-ups can get in on the Disney fun with standout Halloween looks! Go grand in the Authentic Beast Costume ($199.99) with cape and ornate detailing, or embrace your dark side in the Classic Maleficent Costume ($89.99) with dramatic velvet robes and horned headpiece. For Toy Story fans, inflatable options bring big laughs — suit up as Buzz Lightyear ($89.99) or Rex ($129.99) for larger-than-life party fun.

Marvel’s first family is suiting up for Halloween with Jazwares’ officially licensed Fantastic Four: First Steps costumes. Fans can blaze in the Human Torch Zentai Suit ($79.99) with fiery printed details and a flame hood, go sleek in the Invisible Woman Zentai Suit ($69.99) with a streamlined blue-and-white design, or stretch into heroics with the Mister Fantastic Costume ($69.99) complete with gloves and boot covers. For a larger-than-life look, the Inflatable The Thing Costume ($149.99) transforms wearers into Ben Grimm himself, rocky skin and all — perfect for declaring it’s clobberin’ time.

Heroes (and Hulks) assemble with Jazwares’ latest Marvel adult costumes. Suit up as Sam Wilson with the Captain America Costume ($59.99), complete with padded detailing and his striking helmet, and pair it with the 12" Captain America Shield Accessory ($10) for the full star-spangled effect. Or go big and green (well, red) in the Inflatable Red Hulk Costume ($149.99), transforming into Thaddeus Ross’s monstrous alter ego for an unforgettable entrance.

Swing into Halloween with the Marvel Adult Integrated Spider-Man Deluxe Zentai Suit ($79.99) by Jazwares. This sleek spandex jumpsuit captures Peter Parker’s Iron Spider look with high-quality detailing, invisible zippers, and a full mask with plastic eyes — perfect for cosplay, parties, or just shouting “thwip!" in style.

Embrace the dark side in the Kylo Ren Adult Qualux Costume by Jazwares ($69.99, available Fall 2025 on Amazon). Inspired by The Force Awakens, this four-piece set includes a black tunic, belt, hooded cloak, and signature mask — the perfect look for commanding the First Order this Halloween.

Pets

Even four-legged friends can join the roundup with Rubies’ officially licensed Toy Story pet costumes! Dress your pup (or kitty) as Woody ($19.99) with his plaid shirt, vest, hat, and bandana, saddle them up as Jessie ($25.05), or let them blast off as Buzz Lightyear ($27.93) in a chest-detailed shirt for intergalactic adventures. Perfect for trick-or-treating sidekicks or just showing off Disney style on daily walks.

Let your furry friend embrace their dark side with Rubies’ officially licensed Disney Villains pet costumes! The Cruella de Vil Costume ($21.99) brings 101 Dalmatians style with a touch of mischief, while the Maleficent Costume ($22.77) outfits pets in a villainous robe and horned headpiece. Perfect for pups or kitties who love to rule the night (or just the living room).

Light up Halloween night with the Zero Pet Costume by Rubies ($25.03). Complete with a shirt and headpiece featuring Zero’s glowing nose, this officially licensed Nightmare Before Christmas look is perfect for pairing with Jack and Sally pet costumes — or for letting your pup or kitty float around solo in ghostly style.

The Force is strong with four-legged fans thanks to Jazwares’ Star Wars pet costumes! Turn your pup into a cuddly warrior with the Endor Ewok Costume ($29.17), or keep things cozy and galactic with the Grogu Pet Hoodie ($39.99). Whether trick-or-treating or just hanging out on the couch, these costumes bring adorable Star Wars style to every pet adventure.

From toys and décor to costumes for kids, adults, and even pets, Disney’s Halloween lineup is packed with spooky-fun ways to celebrate the season. Whether you’re decking out your home with Mickey and Jack Skellington accents, suiting up the whole family in enchanted princess gowns or galactic Star Wars gear, or letting your furry sidekick join the trick-or-treat fun, this year’s offerings bring Disney magic to every corner of Halloween. With so many frightfully delightful options, fans can mix, match, and create their own happily haunted celebrations.

