Become a Spooky Maxxinista as Plenty of Halloween Themed Disney Items Arrive at TJ Maxx Stores

If you’re a mug collector, you’re really in luck this spooky season!

A visit to your local TJ Maxx could bring with it some extra spooky Disney offerings, as we’ve just seen during a trip to the nationwide retailer. A variety of Disney Halloween-themed plush, mugs, earrings, and more are now available.

Halloween Mugs

Whether you enjoy the more villainous side of Halloween via Disney Villains like Mother Gothel, the Evil Queen and Cruella De Vil, or something not-so-scary like the Disney Princess or characters from the Hundred Acre Wood, TJ Maxx has you covered!

$7.99
$7.99

$9.99
$9.99

$7.99
$7.99

Figurines, Plush and Decorations

Two cute ceramic Stitch figures feature the adorable Experiment 626 as a pirate and a skeleton, holding Scrump. Both retail for $12.99.

A light-up trio of pumpkins begins at the bottom with a traditional pumpkin, with the two on top featuring Jack Skellington – available for $24.99.

Hand-painted figurines of Mickey and Minnie as Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein retail for $12.99.

Find unique ways to display Sally or Stitch as a mummy in your home this Halloween season.

 

A similar design of a Stitch as a Mummy is available as a keychain for $14.99.

The littlest ones will love a spooky plush of Bluey dressed as a vampire holding a pumpkin – available for $24.99.

Earrings

Whether you want Mickey, Minnie and Goofy dressed in Halloween costumes or Mike Wazowski pumpkins, your ears are covered!

$12.99
$12.99

$14.99
$14.99

Head to TJMaxx.com for plenty more Disney x Halloween items available to purchase this Halloween season.

