Disney Holiday Lookbook: Gifts for Grown-Up Fans

Disney magic isn’t just for kids—and this Holiday Lookbook proves it. Curated exclusively for grown-up fans, this collection features chic fashion accessories, luxe self-care finds, high-end collectibles, and artful coffee-table books that elevate any space. It’s the perfect place to discover holiday gifts for adults who appreciate craftsmanship, clever design, and a little enchantment woven into everyday life.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Gifts for the Kitchen

Add a dash of Disney magic to your kitchen with two playful countertop companions from Dash’s latest collaboration. The Disney | Dash MultiMaker Double Mini Maker System ($49.99) whips up two adorable Stitch-shaped waffles at once, complete with dual Ceramic Nonstick plates that pop in and out for easy cleanup—plus compatibility with other Dash Mini Maker plates for cooking everything from burgers to breakfast treats. Right beside it, the Disney | Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker Bundle ($49.99) serves up perfectly portioned, half-pint homemade ice cream in just 25 minutes—complete with charming Mickey and Minnie mugs that nest neatly for storage. Whether you’re craving warm waffles or cool scoops, this duo brings a fun, grown-up twist to the kitchen, perfect for holiday hosting or everyday indulgence. Together, they make a delightful pair for cozy winter mornings or festive gatherings.

Add some festive fun to your holiday countertop with two cheerful kitchen gadgets from Dash’s Disney collection. The Disney | Dash Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker ($34.99) pops up to 16 cups of fluffy, oil-free popcorn using only hot air—perfect for Disney+ marathons or cozy winter movie nights. Its measuring cup doubles as a butter-melting tray, and the compact size makes it ideal for apartments, dorms, and RVs. Sitting right beside it on the display, the Disney | Dash Stitch Santa Mini Waffle Maker ($12.99) delivers snack-sized holiday cheer with every 4-inch Stitch-as-Santa waffle. Dual ceramic nonstick plates ensure easy release and quick cleanup, while one-touch cooking and a built-in indicator light make breakfast (or dessert!) as effortless as it is adorable. Both items include recipe guides to keep the festivities going all season long.

Self Care

Give your daily routine a royal upgrade with the FHI Heat | Disney Princess UNbrush Collection ($20.00), a self-care lineup that blends salon-quality tools with the magic of Disney storytelling. Each brush pairs an iconic princess — including Aurora, Cinderella, Belle, Snow White, Moana, Tiana, Ariel, and Rapunzel — with color-coordinated bristles and packaging designed to inspire courage, kindness, and individuality. Lightweight, flexible bristles glide effortlessly through knots while minimizing breakage, making these brushes as practical as they are enchanting. Perfect as stocking stuffers or thoughtful self-care gifts, this collection encourages everyone to embrace their inner royalty with every stroke.

Add a touch of Disney elegance to your beauty routine with Tweezerman’s charming collaboration inspired by beloved animated classics. The Disney’s Lady and the Tramp Manicure Kit ($13.50) brings the romance of the iconic love story to the palm of your hand, featuring precision tools for trimming and shaping with salon-worthy accuracy. For a brow routine that’s truly spot-on, the Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Slant Tweezer ($25.00) pairs perfectly aligned, hand-filed tips with playful Dalmatian artwork. And for those building their Disney beauty collection, a Disney Classics compact mirror is available as a free gift with any $30+ purchase from the line—a whimsical and practical bonus for touch-ups on the go.

Bring some irreverent Marvel flair to your grooming routine with the Every Man Jack | Deadpool Marvel® Gift Set ($44.99) — a limited-edition collector’s bundle that’s equal parts badass and brilliantly scented. This trio of “Hawt Sauce” deodorant, body wash, and 2-in-1 shampoo adds a boost of Deadpool wit to your daily wash-and-go, all while using naturally derived ingredients that leave skin hydrated, refreshed, and ready for whatever chaos comes next. Perfect for Marvel fans who want their self-care routine to pack as much personality as the Merc with a Mouth. It’s a standout gift for anyone who likes their grooming gear bold, fun, and a little chaotic.

Fashion Accessories

Add a touch of Halloween Town charm to your jewelry stack with the Little Words Project – The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection ($30 each). Inspired by Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero, each hand-crafted bracelet pairs acrylic and crystal glass beads with empowering words meant to celebrate individuality—whether that means staying spooky, embracing your imperfect magic, or channeling quiet kindness. With enamel-accented charms, plated brass hardware, and elastic stretch for easy wear, these pieces bring a bold yet heartfelt dose of Tim Burton whimsy to any outfit. Perfect for gifting or keeping, they’re a stylish reminder to stay weird, stay wild, and stay wonderfully you. These bracelets make excellent gifts for fans of Tim Burton’s classic—or anyone who loves accessories with personality.

Serve up some playful flair with the Girls Crew | Bob’s Burger Grill Master Stud Set ($68), a deliciously clever homage to the Belcher family. This fan-favorite pairing features Bob with his signature burger and Louise with her beloved Kuchi Kopi, crafted into whimsical studs that strike the perfect balance of fun and fabulous. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the show or simply love accessories with personality, this set brings a well-done dose of sizzle to any outfit — no grill required. It’s an especially fun pick for pop-culture collectors.

Add a little sparkle to the season with two elegant holiday charms from Pandora’s Disney collection. The Disney Chip & Dale Bauble Dangle Charm ($105.00) captures the mischievous duo as they cling to a shimmering lab-created opal bauble, crafted in sterling silver with precisely applied enamel to bring their playful expressions to life. For something sweet and classic, the Pandora Disney Minnie Mouse Silhouette Dangle Charm ($85.00) features three sparkling cubic zirconia stones arranged in Minnie’s iconic silhouette, topped with her signature red bow in glittery enamel. Both pieces are crafted from sterling silver for a cool, bright finish, making them perfect additions to any Disney jewelry lover’s bracelet—or a festive gift that shines all season long.

For fans who like their jewelry bold, edgy, and unmistakably cinematic, the RockLove | ALIEN Collection ($85–$150) delivers handcrafted artistry with a sci-fi bite. Made from solid, nickel-free sterling silver, each piece is sculpted with the chilling detail the franchise is known for—from the ALIEN Ovomorph Locket that cracks open to reveal its eerie inner chamber, to the ALIEN Xenomorph Pendant coiled in mid-strike. The ALIEN Xenomorph Hoop Earrings bring a fierce twist to any outfit, while the ALIEN Xenomorph Queen Ring crowns your collection with the ultimate sci-fi statement. Equal parts elegant and fearsome, these pieces are perfect for grown-up fans who want to wear their fandom with unapologetic style. They pair beautifully with both everyday outfits and dramatic holiday looks.

Bring a galaxy’s worth of style to your self-care routine with the Kitsch | Star Wars Collection ($12–$20), featuring pillow-soft satin scrunchies inspired by R2-D2, C-3PO, Darth Vader, and Stormtroopers, plus the sleek Darth Vader Glitter Cloud Clip that adds a powerful grip to buns and half-up styles. Paired with the new Star Wars™ jewelry from Girls Crew, fans can take their fandom to the next level. The Jedi Lightsaber Dangle Earrings ($55) bring the calm of the Force to any look, while the Imperial Lightsaber Dangle Earrings offer a bold, dark-side twist. For a festive nod to the galaxy far, far away, the Rebel Wonderland Stud Set ($68) includes mismatched minis—Chewbacca in earmuffs, a red R2-D2, a snowflake-Rebel insignia, and Princess Leia hanging from a star—making it an ideal holiday gift for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Add a cozy dash of sweetness to your beauty routine with the Impressions Vanity | Winnie the Pooh Unfold Travel Makeup Bag ($35). Wrapped in soft teddy-fur fabric with an embroidered Pooh face and a faux Saffiano leather handle, this charming organizer is as functional as it is adorable. The gold hardware and lined interior give it a luxe touch, while the flat-opening design, slip pockets, and center zip divider make it easy to keep all your makeup essentials neatly tucked away. Whether you’re packing for a holiday getaway or organizing your everyday glam, this bag brings classic Hundred Acre Wood warmth wherever you go. It’s a charming blend of comfort, nostalgia, and practicality.

Keep your glow looking “sweet as honey” wherever the day takes you with the Impressions Vanity | Winnie the Pooh™ “11’O Clockish” LED Compact Mirror ($29). This slim, travel-friendly compact features charming Winnie the Pooh artwork and smart LED illumination, perfect for flawless touch-ups on the go. The soft-touch sensor lets you adjust brightness with ease, while the daylight LEDs and 3X magnification mirror ensure every detail is just right. Complete with included batteries, it’s a delightful blend of whimsy and practicality for Disney fans who love a polished look. Perfect for stockings, travel bags, or everyday touch-ups.

Celebrate the magic of The Disney Store’s early days with the Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Disney Store Est. 1987 Mini Canvas Tote – Fantasia – Exclusive ($39.99). This compact, nostalgia-rich bag features a bold simulated leather appliqué of Sorcerer Mickey on the front, surrounded by embroidered and screen-printed golden stars that sparkle with every step. The back includes a broom motif and a Disney Store Est. 1987 patch for an added retro touch, while two removable gold-tone pins—Chernabog and the enchanted broom—bring extra Fantasia flair to the strap. With reinforced handles, a structured base, an interior slip pocket, and a detachable crossbody strap, this mini tote blends practical everyday design with classic Disney spellwork. It’s the perfect statement piece for fans who remember the store’s beginnings—or those discovering its magic today. A nostalgic must-have for Disney collectors.

Add a dose of designer-toy charm to your everyday carry with the PopMart | Dimoo World x Disney Series Vinyl Plush Keychain Blind Box ($50.99). Each blind box contains one randomly packed figure—no clues, no spoilers, just pure unboxing magic. The series features six adorable Dimoo-meets-Disney designs, with a chance to uncover a coveted secret edition hidden in the mix. Whether you're a collector, a keychain connoisseur, or just love the thrill of mystery, these adorable blind-box treasures make an excellent small gift or stocking stuffer.

Action Figures/Collectibles

Star Wars gamers and collectors alike can bring home two iconic dark-side titans with Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series. The Starkiller figure ($24.99) captures the fan-favorite antihero from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, complete with premium detailing and articulation that make him display-ready right out of the box. Beside him, the Gaming Greats Darth Nihilus figure ($24.99) brings the haunting Sith Lord of Knights of the Old Republic II to life, featuring his signature skeletal mask, flowing cape, and a menacing red lightsaber. Whether displayed in-box or posed on a shelf, these 6-inch Black Series releases offer the detail, articulation, and authenticity fans expect from one of the most celebrated figure lines in the galaxy.

Fans of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can recreate their favorite in-game moments with a trio of standout releases from Hasbro’s Star Wars action figure lines. In The Vintage Collection, both the Rocket Launcher Trooper ($16.99) and Nightsister Merrin ($16.99) arrive on classic Kenner-style card backs, each in 3.75-inch scale with collector-grade deco, premium sculpting, and game-accurate accessories. For collectors who prefer the 6-inch scale, the Amazon-exclusive Black Series Cal Kestis, BD-1, Turgle & Skoova Stev Gaming Greats Multipack ($51.99) delivers four fan-favorite characters with detailed paint apps, multiple points of articulation, seven accessories, and window-box packaging perfect for display. Whether you’re team Vintage Collection or Black Series, these Jedi: Survivor figures bring the adventure straight to your shelf. They’re great picks for gamers, collectors, and new fans alike.

Collectors looking to embrace the Dark Side in spectacular detail will want to check out Hot Toys’ newest sixth-scale showstoppers. The Lord Starkiller™ Sixth Scale Collectible Figure ($270) brings the fan-favorite Force Unleashed Legends character to life with a meticulously crafted helmet and Sith armor, a tailored bodysuit, and USB-powered LED lightsabers that elevate any display. Standing alongside him is the equally impressive Darth Revan™ Sixth Scale Collectible Figure ($270), inspired by the iconic Jedi-turned-Sith from Knights of the Old Republic. With its beautifully detailed armor, hooded costume, and dual USB-light-up lightsabers, this figure captures everything fans love about one of Star Wars’ most enigmatic characters. Together, they make a commanding addition to any premium Star Wars collection. Their USB-powered sabers add an especially impressive touch.

Funko fans can add some attitude and heroics to their shelves with two standout vinyl bobbleheads. The Pop! Deadpool Parody ($14.99) brings the Merc with a Mouth’s trademark chaos and charm to life in a 3.75-inch pose that’s ready to steal the spotlight in any Marvel lineup. Right beside him, the Pop! City Sounds Suit Miles Morales ($14.99) swings in from the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gamerverse, sporting his sleek City Sounds suit in a dynamic 4.4-inch design. Whether you rep the snark or the spark, these two make a perfectly mismatched pair. These stylized sculpts are perfect stocking stuffers or desk-display favorites.

Level up your Marvel Rivals display with two bold new additions from Funko’s POP! Games lineup. The Pop! Super Galacta (Marvel Rivals) ($24.99) towers at nearly 7 inches tall, capturing the cosmic flair and playful attitude of Galacta as she “samples” her way through the galaxy—and your shelf. For fans who prefer their lineup with a little more menace, the Pop! Doctor Doom (Marvel Rivals) ($14.99) brings the iconic villain’s cold, calculating presence to life in classic Funko style. Whether you’re building out a hero roster or a villainous takeover, these two are a powerful one-two punch. They add instant energy to any Funko lineup.

Capture an iconic comic-book showdown with the Spider-Man vs. Venom Marvel FANDROP Figure Set ($19.99). This dynamic diorama brings The Amazing Spider-Man #375 to life with stylized sculpts of Spidey and Venom locked in battle, complete with collector-level deco and display-ready posing. Each FANDROP release also includes unique artifacts—in this case, a Scene Marker mini print of the comic issue—making it an affordable, premium-feeling pick for young Marvel fans and seasoned collectors alike. A great introduction for new collectors.

Elevate any Star Wars display with the premium Funko Pop! Die-Cast Yoda with Lightsaber ($49.99), a top-shelf collectible crafted in die-cast metal and showcased inside a sturdy acrylic case with etched detailing. The figure detaches from its base for flexible display options, though the clear case gives collectors a full view from every angle—no unboxing required. Packaged in a foil-accented telescoping box with protective foam, this is a standout gift for fans who want the wisest Jedi Master to take pride of place in their collection. Its premium case design makes it ideal for collectors who prefer display-ready packaging.

Bring the world of Star Wars: Andor home with the premium Hasbro Shoretrooper Helmet Mask Costume Prop ($114.99), an officially licensed Black Series collectible crafted in durable resin and modeled after the screen-used shoretrooper design seen across Star Wars storytelling. With a built-in voice-changing feature activated by a side button, fans can instantly sound like an Imperial trooper, making this helmet an impressive display piece and a standout accessory for cosplay or collection shelves alike. It’s an impressive gift for cosplayers, display collectors, or fans of the Disney+ series.

For a fun mix of nostalgia and galaxy-far-far-away flair, the Bandai Namco Tamagotchi Nano x Star Wars – Darth Vader with Silicone Case Set ($24.40) lets fans guide Anakin Skywalker’s path toward the dark side—with mini games, iconic scenes, and branching interactions that determine which characters appear—while the Lionel Trains Star Wars™ The Mandalorian™ Grogu Christmas Boxcar ($114.99) brings festive charm to any holiday train layout, featuring adorable Grogu artwork and seasonal Mandalorian touches perfect for collectors and kids alike.

LEGO Sets

Command the ultimate build from a galaxy far, far away with the LEGO Death Star ($999.99), one of the largest LEGO® Star Wars™ sets ever created. This massive Ultimate Collector Series model is loaded with authentic scenes and features from A New Hope and Return of the Jedi, including the retractable bridge escape, the epic Vader vs. Obi-Wan duel, and more—plus an incredible lineup of 38 minifigures. It’s a monumental challenge and the crown jewel of any Star Wars fan’s LEGO collection. A true centerpiece for dedicated builders, this set delivers an experience as epic as the films that inspired it.

Bring home the galaxy’s cutest co-pilot with the LEGO Grogu™ with Hover Pram ($99.99), a buildable figure perfect for young Padawans and Mandalorian fans alike. This charming set features posable arms, head, and ears operated by a hidden dial, plus a detachable hover pram for flexible display. Kids can recreate Grogu’s most adorable moments with included accessories—a brick-built Sorgan frog, a shifter knob, and even a cookie—making this a delightful addition to any Star Wars-themed room. It’s an especially fun build for families to enjoy together.

The LEGO Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene ($54.99) brings dynamic Marvel action to your display shelf with a detailed subway car, web elements, and a dramatic Doc Ock showdown, while the LEGO Iron Spider-Man Bust ($59.99) offers a striking build-and-display collectible for Marvel enthusiasts, featuring metallic accents and poseable golden mechanical arms that make it a standout centerpiece in any adult fan’s collection. Both sets make excellent gifts for fans who love action-packed display pieces.

Bring a slice of Springfield to your shelf with the LEGO The Simpsons™: Krusty Burger ($209.99), a detailed adult-oriented build that recreates Homer’s favorite fast-food haunt complete with a full kitchen, dining room, restroom, drive-thru, pole sign, and even his ridiculous clown car. Packed with humor and character, the set includes minifigures of Homer, Bart, Lisa, Farmer Krusty, Sideshow Bob, the Squeaky-Voiced Teen, and Officer Lou—making it an irresistible addition for longtime fans and collectors. Its humor and detail give it strong display appeal.

Games

Dive into the storytelling magic of Ravensburger’s Disney Lorcana Fabled Collection ($5.99–$143.99), a beautifully curated lineup designed for both seasoned Illumineers and newcomers ready to step into the realm where Disney tales come to life. From starter decks and accessories to the premium Illumineer’s Trove—packed with booster packs, damage dice, a spin-dial lore counter, and more—Fabled offers a wide range of giftable options that celebrate strategy, collecting, and the joy of building your own legendary story. Whether you're gifting to a seasoned player or introducing someone new, this lineup makes it easy to jump into the world of Lorcana.

Suit up for a crossover decades in the making with Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man ($6.99–$89.99), a lineup that fuses MTG’s strategic depth with more than 60 years of iconic Spider-Man storytelling. Whether you’re cracking open Play or Collector Boosters, diving into the Bundle or Gift Bundle, or displaying the beautifully illustrated Scene Box, this collection swings into game night with heroes, villains, and web-slinging energy that longtime MTG players and Marvel fans will both appreciate. Its artwork and card variety make it a standout for collectors.

Bring the power of the Force to game night with Star Wars Unlimited: Legends of the Force ($24.99–$299.88), the latest expansion of Asmodee and Fantasy Flight Games’ fast-paced trading card game. Designed to be easy to learn but rich in strategy, this set spans eras of the Star Wars galaxy with an emphasis on iconic Force users—from Jedi to Sith and everything in between—making it an exciting pickup for collectors, competitive players, and anyone ready to duel with destiny. It’s a great entry point for fans exploring the series for the first time.

Command the Dark Side with Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics ($19.99), Ravensburger’s newest “expandalone” entry in the award-winning Villainous line. This box recruits Count Dooku and Grand Admiral Thrawn—each with their own objective, strategy, and beautifully thematic deck—and can be played either as a standalone experience or mixed seamlessly with any other Star Wars Villainous title. Whether you’re scheming through the Clone Wars or outmaneuvering the Rebellion, this immersive tabletop battle of wit and wickedness is perfect for fans who prefer their game nights on the darker side. It pairs seamlessly with other Villainous boxes for expanded play.

Bring the thrill of the arcade home with Stern’s Star Wars Pinball ($4,999), a feature-packed Home Edition machine designed for fans who want a cinematic Star Wars experience right in their game room. With select speech and footage from the original trilogy, color-changing playfield inserts, and custom sculpted Death Star and TIE Fighter elements, this stylish and accessible machine delivers fast, addictive gameplay that immerses players in the galaxy far, far away—no quarters required. A high-end centerpiece for any home game room or Star Wars collector.

Step into Indy’s fedora for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ($64.99), Bethesda’s first-person, single-player adventure set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. It’s 1937, and sinister forces around the world are hunting for the secret behind the ancient and mysterious Great Circle—leaving only Indiana Jones to unravel clues, outsmart enemies, and stop a power that could change history. Fans can also expand the adventure with The Order of Giants DLC ($34.99), a new chapter that sends Indy into the hidden catacombs of Rome, where a dangerous cult, emperor-designed puzzles, and the dark legacy of the Nephilim giants await. It’s an engaging pick for fans of cinematic adventure games.

Blast into an interstellar showdown with MARVEL Cosmic Invasion ($29.99), DotEmu’s frenetic, retro-inspired action beat ’em up that sends 15 Marvel heroes into battle against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From the streets of New York to the farthest reaches of the Negative Zone, this galactic brawler lets players team up, throw down, and fight across the stars to save the Marvel Universe. Coming December 1st for digital download. Perfect for gamers who love retro arcade energy with a modern twist.

Books

Close out your grown-up gift list with cozy books! First up, three stunning Disney Publishing and National Geographic books that deliver wonder, wanderlust, and world-class photography. National Geographic Photo Ark Babies ($30.00) is pure joy, showcasing more than 150 irresistibly cute newborns and juveniles—from sloth siblings to wide-eyed fawns—captured through Joel Sartore’s remarkable Photo Ark lens. For the traveler at heart, The Traveler’s Atlas of the World ($65.00) makes a breathtaking coffee-table companion, pairing National Geographic’s signature photography with 250 illustrated maps and country-by-country bucket-list inspiration. And for anyone who collects iconic imagery, National Geographic: The Photographs ($50.00) is an indispensable showcase of more than 250 of the organization’s most unforgettable shots—including legendary portraits and rarely-seen archival gems—perfect for art lovers, explorers, and storytellers alike.

A true showstopper is Natural Wonders ($150.00), an epic new photography collection from acclaimed photographer and Modernist Cuisine author Nathan Myhrvold. This luxurious volume captures the awe-inspiring beauty of the planet—from the delicate geometry of individual snowflakes to the thunderous force of Iceland’s waterfalls—presented in breathtaking, high-resolution detail. A stunning statement piece for any coffee table, it’s a perfect gift for nature lovers, photography enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates the artistry of the natural world.

This trio of Disney Publishing releases offers a mix of heartfelt storytelling and cultural insight, beginning with the Meant to Be Box Set: Books 1–4, a collection of contemporary romance retellings from bestselling authors Julie Murphy, Jasmine Guillory, Zoraida Córdova, and Christina Lauren ($49.99). Next is Deborah Roberts’ Sisters Loved and Treasured, a celebration of sisterhood featuring more than 50 personal stories from voices including Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Jenna and Barbara Bush ($26.99). Rounding out the display is American Kings, Seth Wickersham’s in-depth exploration of the quarterback as America’s modern mythology, drawing on unprecedented access to legends and rising stars alike ($29.99).

Add a touch of chaotic brilliance to your holiday gifting with The Book of Bill Limited Collector’s Edition ($40.00), a special version of the #1 New York Times bestseller packed with exclusive extras straight from the mind of Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch. This collector’s edition comes wrapped in a cursed glow-in-the-dark slipcase and features an Undead Green cover variant, plus a double-sided poster, a sheet of Bill tattoo stickers, and four keepsake postcards — all designed to delight fans of the mischievous triangular menace.

Celebrate the enduring charm of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia with a lineup of Golden Girls–themed books perfect for fans and collectors alike. Golden Girls: Thank You For Being A Friend ($14.99) turns the show’s iconic theme song into a beautifully illustrated keepsake, while Quit Being an Idiot: Life Lessons From the Golden Girls ($17.99) distills the Fab Four’s sharp wit into thoughtful, humorous essays. For foodies, The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails! ($22.99) serves up more than forty new recipes inspired by the series, and The Golden Girls Cookbook ($25.99) offers a broader culinary tribute with dishes crafted by chef Christopher Styler. Rounding out the display, Art of Coloring: Golden Girls ($12.99) invites fans to unwind with a collection of detailed illustrations featuring TV’s most stylish roommates.

This shelf highlights a trio of Disney Publishing fantasy adventures perfect for readers who love lore-rich storytelling and imaginative world-building. Heartbroken: A Tale of the Angry Queen ($18.99) continues Serena Valentino’s bestselling Villains series with a dark and emotionally charged look at the Queen of Hearts, exploring her earliest days in Wonderland and the painful origins of her fury. Nearby, Wings of Starlight ($18.99) by Allison Saft brings sweeping fairy-world romance to Pixie Hollow as a warm-season queen-to-be and a Winter Woods guardian form a dangerous connection that could save—or doom—their realms. Rounding out the display, How Far I’ll Go: A Twisted Tale ($18.99) reimagines Moana’s story with a bold alternate path, sending her on a perilous quest through the monster-filled realm of Lalotai after the heart of Te Fiti shatters and darkness threatens her world.

Fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will love this duo of hauntingly romantic tales centered on Sally Skellington’s journey beyond Halloween Town. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen ($18.99) by Shea Ernshaw picks up after Sally becomes the newly crowned Pumpkin Queen, exploring her struggle to define her own destiny and the dangers unleashed when she stumbles into a forgotten realm known as Dream Town. Its sequel, Hour of the Pumpkin Queen ($19.99) by Megan Shepherd, sends Sally hurtling through Time Town after a magical mishap fractures the clockwork of Halloween itself, forcing her to race against unraveling timelines to protect Jack and the home she loves. Together, these atmospheric novels expand the world of Halloween Town with rich lore, eerie adventure, and a heartfelt look at Sally’s evolution as a heroine in her own right.

For fans of animation and holiday classics, this display spotlights two gorgeous behind-the-scenes volumes along with a festive storybook inspired by Halloween Town. Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas: The Ultimate Visual History ($39.99) offers an immersive deep dive into the making of Tim Burton’s stop-motion masterpiece, featuring production art, storyboards, and interactive inserts that showcase the craftsmanship behind every frame. Next to it, Disney The Art of Zootopia 2 ($45.00) celebrates the vibrant world of the upcoming sequel with a stunning collection of character designs, storyboards, colorscripts, and exclusive commentary from the film’s creative team. These cinematic art books make perfect gifts for Disney fans who love exploring the creativity that brings their favorite films to life.

This shelf highlights a mix of Disney nostalgia, inspiration, and culinary magic, beginning with Walt Disney’s Children’s Classics 1937–1953 ($50.00), a beautiful TASCHEN anthology of midcentury Golden Book illustrations featuring icons from Snow White to Peter Pan. Next is Disney One Wish a Day ($18.95), a keepsake three-year journal designed to chronicle dreams and reflections over time in a thoughtfully crafted layout. Rounding out the display is The Official Disney Parks Desserts Cookbook ($19.99), a delicious collection of 101 recipes—including 35 brand-new treats—straight from Disney’s theme parks, resorts, and cruise ships, offering fans the chance to bring a little extra pixie dust into their own kitchens.

Celebrating one of Imagineering’s most versatile creative minds, Xavier "X" Atencio: The Legacy of An Artist, Imagineer, and Disney Legend ($40.00) offers the most comprehensive look yet at X’s extraordinary journey—from small-town Colorado beginnings to animator, attraction scriptwriter, lyricist, voice actor, and ultimately Disney Legend. Packed with unpublished artwork and personal photographs, this richly detailed volume explores how X infused every project with humor, heart, and imagination, shaping the legacy of classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion while inspiring generations of Disney fans and creators alike.

This trio of stunning art books makes an unforgettable gift for film lovers and collectors, beginning with the lavish, two-volume slipcased edition Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy (Volume I) & The Star Wars Legacy (Volume II) ($275.00), an 800-page deep dive into the legendary designer’s early career and his era-defining contributions across the Star Wars saga. Beside it, Star Wars The Blueprints ($50.00) opens up the Lucasfilm Archives to reveal the meticulous technical drawings that shaped the galaxy far, far away, celebrating the unsung artists behind its iconic visual language. Rounding out the display, Creating Worlds: The Disney and 20th Century Studios Cinematic Art of Dylan Cole ($75.00) showcases the breathtaking concept art and matte paintings behind films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent, and Pirates of the Caribbean, offering rare insights into Cole’s creative process and the world-building that defines modern fantasy filmmaking.

Fans eager to dive deeper into the galaxy’s criminal underworld will love The Art of Star Wars: Outlaws ($44.72), a richly illustrated deep dive into Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s upcoming open-world adventure. Featuring concept art, character studies, alien environments, weapons, vehicles, and extensive commentary from the game’s creative team, this volume traces Kay Vess and Nix’s journey across iconic and newly imagined corners of the Star Wars universe. From scoundrels and syndicates to sprawling frontier locales, the book offers an inside look at how developers built a gritty, lived-in world where every mission carries high stakes and every choice could land you in the crosshairs of the Empire—or worse.

Fans of Night Raven College will be thrilled by Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Official Art Book ($30.00), a deluxe collection showcasing Yana Toboso’s stunning character illustrations, Groovy card art, and behind-the-scenes development materials from the hit mobile game. Featuring handwritten notes, early sketches, and beautifully rendered portraits of fan-favorite students like Malleus Draconia, Leona Kingscholar, Azul Ashengrotto, and Riddle Rosehearts, this volume offers the most comprehensive look yet at the game’s villain-inspired world. Perfect for longtime players and newcomers alike, it’s an essential display piece worthy of any Twisted-Wonderland collection.

Twisted Wonderland fans have two great additions for their shelves, starting with Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Rose-Red Tyrant ($17.99), a novel that follows Yuya Kuroki as he’s swept into the magically chaotic halls of Night Raven College in a story crafted from Yana Toboso’s original concepts. Alongside it is the deluxe Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Book of Heartslabyul Complete Box Set ($50.00), collecting all four volumes of the Heartslabyul arc—plus a bonus mini poster—spotlighting Yu’s early adventures with the rule-obsessed dorm based on Alice in Wonderland.

From premium collectibles to beautifully crafted lifestyle pieces, this Grown-Up Edition of the Disney Holiday Lookbook proves that magic only gets better with age. Whether you’re gifting a fellow fan or building your own wish list, we hope these selections help make your holidays brighter, cozier, and wonderfully nostalgic. Here’s to celebrating the season with style, imagination, and a touch of Disney enchantment.



