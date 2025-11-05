Festive Fun Starts Here: The Disney Holiday Lookbook

The first chapter of Disney’s 2025 Holiday Lookbook unwraps apparel, accessories, and home décor designed to spread joy from the parks to your living room.

This season, Disney proves that holiday magic is as much about style as it is about spirit. The 2025 Holiday Lookbook showcases a dazzling mix of nostalgia and newness — family pajama sets for cozy mornings, Loungefly bags that double as collector pieces, and kitchenware that turns everyday baking into a celebration. We recently got a preview of Disney Consumer Products’ 2025 Holiday Showcase, and today we’re looking at some of the ways you can add some Disney magic to your winter holidays. Whether you’re decking the halls or planning your next park day, this year’s festive lineup makes it easy to celebrate the season with comfort, color, and character.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Apparel

Holiday mornings just got merrier thanks to Old Navy’s Jingle Jammies collection, which brings an extra sprinkle of Disney magic to the brand’s beloved matching family sleepwear. Mannequins at the showcase modeled three of the limited-edition prints — classic red plaid with Mickey & Friends, an out-of-this-world Star Wars pattern featuring festive Stormtroopers, and an Ohana Means Family look starring Stitch. Each design comes in sizes for the whole family, ranging from $5.99–$54.99. On the cozy side, the Mickey and Friends Holiday Cardigan from Disney Store ($79.99) offers a Fair Isle-inspired knit with snowflakes, ornaments, and Mickey icon buttons, perfect for layering on chilly nights. Completing the apparel showcase, the American Tourister Disney Characters Kids Carry-Ons ($89.99) in cheerful Stitch and Star Wars designs prove that holiday magic doesn’t have to stay home — it can roll right along with you.

The holiday sweater game gets a major upgrade with the Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Cardigan Sweater for Women from Disney Store ($89.99). This cheerful red knit captures the spirit of the season in a Fair Isle pattern featuring Mickey icons, snowflakes, pine trees, and the Fantasyland Castle. Glittery trim and Mickey-shaped buttons add extra sparkle, while the soft, boxy fit proves you can stay cozy without resorting to an “ugly Christmas sweater.”

From cozy loungewear to fandom flair, this cozy rack showcased a galaxy of pajama options beyond the Old Navy lineup. The Hanna Andersson Star Wars Holiday Family Pajamas ($52–$130) bring festive fun to the dark side, featuring soft organic cotton and whimsical prints of Darth Vader, droids, and snowflakes — perfect for families who prefer their cocoa “on the dark side.” Right beside them, the Little Sleepies Disney & Pixar Christmas Village Collection ($16–$110) turns bedtime into a holiday celebration with characters from across Pixar’s worlds. Made from buttery-soft Lunaluxe Bamboo fabric, the mix-and-match pieces come in sizes for all ages, from infants to adults, so everyone can get cozy under the tree in Pixar style.

Moving down the display, another rack showed just how wide Disney’s holiday style spectrum can stretch — from cozy classics to high-fashion collaborations. The lineup began with the Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse Snow Globe Sweater ($59.90), a forest-green pullover featuring Mickey bundled up in a sparkling snow globe scene that reads “Let It Snow.” Next came an assortment of sleepwear from Disney Store, including the Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Nightshirt for Girls ($29.99) and the Mickey Mouse Holiday Sleep Set for Kids ($34.99), both trimmed in red and patterned with snowflakes, castles, and cheerful Mickey art. Adults could match the fun with the Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Sleep Set for Women ($59.99) or opt for flannel style in the Santa Mickey and Minnie Plaid Sleep Sets ($59.99–$64.99).



Adding an inclusive touch, the Hanukkah Crew Sweatshirt ($59.99) depicted Mickey and Minnie sharing a “Happy Hanukkah” hug surrounded by embroidered dreidels, stars, and sufganiyot. Denim fans could find a western twist in the Levi’s x Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collection ($158.00), celebrating Woody and Jessie’s frontier spirit through detailed embroidery and authentic Levi’s craftsmanship. Rounding out the rack, Marc Jacobs brought high-end flair with the Mickey Mouse Faux Shearling Zip Jacket for Kids ($269.00)—its back featuring Mickey’s iconic gloves giving a cozy hug—and the vibrant Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Kids ($285.00), blending western detailing with high-fashion flair.

Even four-legged family members were included thanks to Sassy Woof’s Marvel Spider-Man Dog Bundle ($73.99), ensuring that every member of the household can show off their heroic holiday spirit.

Completing the apparel display with some playful comfort, Crocs introduced the Toy Story Lotso Lined Classic Clog ($89.99). Inspired by everyone’s favorite strawberry-scented villain, these fuzzy pink clogs feature a smiling Lotso face and soft lining perfect for cozying up all season long. It’s a fun nod to Toy Story’s 30th anniversary and a reminder that even the grumpiest bear can bring a little warmth to the holidays.

To complete the head-to-toe looks, Adidas brought a heroic punch of color to the showcase with two new Marvel-inspired sneaker designs. The Marvel Iron Man X_PLRPATH Shoes for Kids ($52.00) feature bold red and gold panels, reflective of Tony Stark’s armor, while Cloudfoam midsoles keep every step light and springy. Right below, the Marvel Iron Hulk Runfalcon 5 Shoes for Kids ($42.00) combine bright green and purple tones with easy hook-and-loop straps for comfort and convenience. Designed for little superheroes in motion, both pairs fuse playful design with everyday wearability—ideal for unwrapping presents or dashing through the snow.

Accessories

No Disney holiday look is complete without a little sparkle on top, and BaubleBar’s latest Minnie Mouse ear headbands deliver just that. The Minnie Mouse Reindeer Ear Headband by BaubleBar ($39.99) channels festive flair with plush velvet ears dotted in golden rhinestones, glittering antlers wrapped in jewel-toned gems, and a tartan bow that ties the reindeer-inspired look together. Right beside it, the BaubleBar Green Holiday Ear Headband ($39.99) offers a bolder pop of color, pairing metallic green faux leather ears with a shimmering red velour bow topped by a golden star charm. Both designs bring a touch of glamour to park days, holiday parties, or cozy nights spent watching Disney holiday specials — because it’s always the season to shine.

Fans of Lilo & Stitch will find plenty to celebrate with the Loungefly Lilo and Stitch Holiday Tote ($80.00), which transforms holiday cheer into a tropical-meets-festive statement piece. The perforated faux leather front doubles as a pin-trading surface, complete with ornament-shaped enamel pins that can be rearranged to “decorate” the tree, adding an interactive touch. Holiday plaid panels and pearlescent back detailing with ornaments and snowflakes complete the design, making this tote both playful and collectible — a perfect gift for Disney fashion fans who like their accessories merry and bright.

Bringing a cinematic twist to the season, the Loungefly Home Alone Triple Pocket Mini Backpack ($95.00) celebrates one of the most beloved holiday comedies of all time. Each of the three front pockets showcases a different character — Kevin, Harry, and Marv — framed by metallic embroidered snowflakes for a wintry touch. The rest of the bag is made from shiny red faux corduroy, giving it a cozy vintage feel, while a cheeky side pocket inscription reads “Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals.” Equal parts nostalgic and stylish, this backpack is an instant statement piece for anyone who rewatches Home Alone every December.

The holiday hijinks continue with the Loungefly Home Alone Crossbody Bag with Charms ($75.00), a playful nod to the iconic film that’s become a December must-watch. The bag’s sweater-inspired print is sprinkled with festive patterns and portraits of Kevin, Harry, and Marv, while the top flap showcases metal charms shaped like memorable props from the movie — from the McCallister home to pizza and even an iron. A 3D red bow sits atop the handle for an extra touch of holiday flair, making this crossbody equal parts nostalgic and fashion-forward — perfect for decking your wardrobe with a little ‘90s movie magic.

A galaxy far, far away gets its own dose of festive flair with the Loungefly Star Wars™ Stormtrooper Holiday Light-Up Mini Backpack ($90.00). This gleaming patent faux leather design centers on a Stormtrooper helmet wrapped in embroidered holiday lights—and yes, some of them actually light up. Appliqué snowflakes accent the straps, while side pockets carry extra seasonal details that make the whole look pop. Equal parts fandom and festivity, it’s the perfect accessory for Star Wars fans who like their style merry, bright, and slightly Imperial.

Closing out the display with a sprinkle of pixie dust, the Loungefly Tinker Bell Holiday Crossbody Bag ($75.00) captures the whimsy of Peter Pan’s beloved fairy in an elegant holiday design. Sequined side panels shimmer with every twinkle light, while the front features embossed leaf motifs, a satin bow, and a cluster of metal charms, including a keyhole, bell, thimble, star, and Tinker Bell herself. Delicate yet festive, it’s a charming statement piece that pairs easily with dressy looks or cozy sweaters—proof that holiday sparkle can be as refined as it is magical.

Home Goods

Holiday magic shines throughout Disney Store’s festive home collection, bringing the spirit of the season straight to your shelves. The Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Fantasyland Castle Holiday Snowglobe ($29.99) captures the couple in their Santa suits as they share a snowy scene beside the Fantasyland Castle. Just a gentle shake turns the globe into a blizzard of shimmering flakes—a perfect desk accent or collectible keepsake for the season. Right beside it, the Mickey Family Christmas Measuring Cups ($39.99) stack into the shape of a decorative holiday tree, complete with a star topper and festive allover art. This ceramic set adds charm to any countertop, making it as delightful to display as it is useful for whipping up holiday treats.

The next shelf celebrated winter warmth in every sense, from cozy beverages to seasonal sparkle. The Mickey Mouse Happy Hanukkah Mug ($19.99) adds a touch of Disney joy to the Festival of Lights, featuring Mickey alongside a menorah and spinning dreidels, with the message “love, light & eight nights.” Its soft satin glaze finish and simple charm make it equally at home on the breakfast table or in a holiday display. Right beside it, the Starbucks x Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Tumbler ($49.99) puts a spooky twist on seasonal sipping. The double-walled design showcases Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, surrounded by his mischievous toys, with a Jack straw topper wearing his signature bat bow tie. Equal parts eerie and elegant, it’s a must-have for fans who like their cocoa with a little Halloween spirit.

A touch of peppermint makes every sip sweeter with the Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl 40 oz. Starbucks® Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Charm ($49.99). Decked out in a metallic red finish with a flurry of Mickey-shaped peppermint swirls, this sturdy stainless-steel tumbler pairs festive style with function. A removable peppermint-Mickey charm dangles from the straw, completing the cheerful design that’s perfect for long drives to holiday gatherings. Nestled beside it, the Mickey Mouse “Joy” Holiday Mug ($16.99) brings a classic dose of Christmas warmth with Mickey framed inside a wreath forming the “O” in JOY. Its bright red exterior and white interior make it a merry companion for cocoa, coffee, or any winter treat.

Finishing off the coffee corner, Disney’s holiday flavors are brewing up something special this season. The International Delight Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer ($4.99) brings Home Alone nostalgia to your morning cup, swirling sweet, buttery sugar cookie flavor with creamy holiday cheer. Pair it with Joffrey’s Disney Princess Gingerbread Castle Coffee ($16.99), a medium roast bursting with gingerbread and frosting notes that feel straight out of a royal bakery. For those who prefer a trip to a galaxy far, far away, Joffrey’s Star Wars™ The Mandalorian™ Up To Snow Good Brew ($16.99) offers a white chocolate and peppermint blend that’s as playful as Grogu in a snowball fight. Together, these festive sips turn any morning routine into a cozy holiday ritual.

No holiday kitchen is complete without a cookie jar ready for Santa’s favorite treat, and the Santa Mickey Mouse Cookie Jar ($53.99) delivers just the right mix of charm and cheer. Glossy and bright, this figural ceramic design features Mickey dressed in his classic red Santa suit, smiling as he guards a stash of cookies—or perhaps a few candy canes. Both decorative and functional, it serves as a festive centerpiece for countertops or dessert tables, bringing a little Disney magic to every holiday gathering.

Adding color to the kitchen setup, the Mickey Mouse Icon Plate Set ($39.99) proves that even everyday tableware can feel festive. The set of four ceramic plates—in green, red, cream, and yellow—features an embossed pattern of Mickey icons that brings subtle Disney flair to appetizers, desserts, or morning pastries. Nearby, the Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Mixing Bowl ($37.99) captures Mickey, Minnie, and pals dressed as Santa’s helpers amid a forest of holiday trees. Its glossy finish and generous size make it perfect for cookie dough or popcorn on movie night, adding a practical yet playful dash of magic to holiday kitchens.

Disney’s holiday textiles and plush bring warmth to both the room and the heart. The Mickey and Minnie Mouse Hanukkah Throw Blanket ($44.99) wraps up the season in style, featuring the duo playing dreidel amid menorahs, gifts, and songbirds on a rich blue backdrop. The reversible, bound-edge design is luxuriously soft and arrives tied with a satin bow, making it a ready-to-gift comfort piece for eight nights (and beyond). Adding a tropical touch to the festivities, the Stitch Holiday Plush – 14” ($34.99) finds everyone’s favorite mischievous alien dressed as a vintage ornament with metallic accents and a cheerful “Mele Kalikimaka.” Together, they create a perfect blend of cozy tradition and intergalactic cheer — a fitting finale to Disney’s holiday home lineup.

Completing the out-of-this-world holiday duo, the Angel Holiday Plush – 14” ($29.99) brings a sweet companion to Stitch’s festive look. Dressed as a tiered Christmas tree adorned with metallic decorations and shimmering threads, Angel is pure holiday charm in pink. Soft, huggable, and ready for display, she’s a picture-perfect addition to any holiday décor — or a heartwarming gift for fans of Disney’s most adorable extraterrestrial couple.

Even the galaxy far, far away is getting into the holiday spirit this year. Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series Holiday Edition Figures ($24.99 each) reimagine fan-favorite characters with festive flair. The Astromech Droid (Holiday Edition) comes decked out in Santa red and white armor, complete with cheerful detailing that feels straight out of the North Pole—if the North Pole were on Hoth. The Stormtrooper (Holiday Edition) swaps its traditional armor for a cozy seasonal makeover, featuring bright accents and wintry touches that bring a dose of humor and cheer to any collector’s shelf. Together, they embody Hasbro’s signature Black Series craftsmanship while adding a merry twist to Star Wars’ galactic style.

The holidays wouldn’t be complete without a little mischief, and Funko captures the chaos perfectly with its Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Pop! collection. The Pop! Kevin McCallister with Talkboy features the clever kid hero armed with his trusty tape recorder, ready to outsmart the Wet Bandits once again. He’s joined by the unlucky crooks themselves — Pop! Marv (Powdered Cement) and Pop! Harry (Beanie on Fire) (each $14.99) — both mid-disaster in their signature slapstick moments. With their expressive designs and festive tie-ins, these figures add a nostalgic dose of holiday humor to any collector’s shelf.

Mutant style meets holiday spirit in Funko’s Marvel X-Men Holiday Collection, featuring three of the team’s most powerful heroes decked out for the season. The Pop! Jean Grey Holiday Vinyl Bobblehead ($15.90) captures the telepathic powerhouse with a festive twist, while the Pop! Rogue Holiday Vinyl Bobblehead ($15.90) radiates Southern charm in a Christmas-ready outfit inspired by her classic ʼ90s look. Completing the trio, the Pop! Storm Holiday Vinyl Bobblehead ($15.90) brings winter weather to life, dressed in cozy white and blue while holding a tiny snowman companion. Together, they make a striking set that fuses Marvel’s mutant magic with seasonal cheer.

Adding a touch of undercover holiday humor, the Pop! Partridge on a Perry ($14.99) brings Phineas and Ferb’s beloved secret agent platypus into the festive spotlight. Dressed as a Christmas partridge perched atop himself, Perry the Platypus is ready to spread cheer (and maybe foil a few evil schemes) as part of Funko’s seasonal lineup. This web-exclusive collectible stands approximately 3.9 inches tall and makes a perfect stocking stuffer for Disney animation fans.

Advent Calendars

The Santa Mickey Mouse and Pluto Holiday Fantasyland Castle Countdown Calendar Figure ($59.99) captures the excitement of the season with a storybook scene straight from the heart of Fantasyland. Featuring Santa Mickey and “reindeer” Pluto standing before a castle backdrop, this fully sculpted figure adds a whimsical Disney touch to counting down the days until Christmas. It’s the perfect centerpiece for fans who want to make the question “How much longer?” part of the holiday magic.

Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with a touch of Muppet mayhem in The Muppet Christmas Carol 12-Day Countdown Calendar ($159.99). Each door reveals an adorable plush inspired by characters from the beloved film, including Kermit as Bob Cratchit, Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit, and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. With 12 soft surprises in all, this deluxe set brings warmth, humor, and nostalgia to every day leading up to the holiday.

Tiny in size but big on fun, the Bitty Pop! Disney Princess Holiday Advent Calendar ($34.99) transforms the countdown to Christmas into a royal celebration. Behind each of the 24 doors awaits a mix of miniature collectibles — 10 Bitty Pop! figures, 9 stackable display pieces, and a few festive accessories — to build your own princess display. It’s a perfect blend of Funko flair and Disney magic for collectors, young and old.

Superhero fans can join in the festive fun with the Bitty Pop! Marvel Holiday Advent Calendar ($34.99). Each door opens to reveal a heroic surprise, including 10 Bitty Pop! figures, 7 stackable displays, and themed accessories that bring a comic-book twist to the holiday countdown. Whether you side with the Avengers or the Guardians, this calendar packs plenty of holiday power into pint-sized form.

For families looking to add a literary twist to their festivities, the Disney Stitch: Advent Calendar A Storybook Library ($31.99) invites readers to unwrap a new adventure each day. Featuring 24 five-minute stories starring Stitch, Angel, and friends, this intergalactic holiday tradition delivers warmth, humor, and plenty of ohana in bite-sized bedtime reads.

Designed especially for little dreamers, the Little People Disney Princess Advent Calendar ($32.39) by Fisher-Price opens to reveal a whimsical holiday scene ready for imaginative play. With 24 daily surprises — including 5 Disney Princess figures and 19 themed accessories — kids can build their own festive fairy tale all month long. A charming ornament even lets them carry the magic from playtime to the family tree.

For the Pets

Bring holiday mischief to your furry friend’s toy box with the BarkBox | Muppets Pet Collection ($8-$16.99). Inspired by Jim Henson’s beloved characters, this upcoming assortment of plushes and chew toys channels the chaos and charm of The Muppets in every squeak.

The Force is strong with the BarkBox | Star Wars Pet Toys Collection (Included in monthly BarkBox subscription). Pet parents can choose between The Jedi Box or The Bark Side Box, each packed with intergalactic squeaky fun. Whether your pup prefers to train like a Jedi or plot like a Sith, playtime just entered a galaxy far, far away.

Cue the holiday hijinks with the BarkBox | Home Alone Pet Collection (Included in monthly BarkBox subscription). This themed box takes inspiration from the classic Christmas comedy, turning Kevin’s traps and the Wet Bandits’ antics into chewable, crinkly chaos. It’s the perfect gift for pets who like their playtime a little mischievous.

Final Thoughts

From cozy loungewear to collectible keepsakes, Disney’s 2025 Holiday Lookbook captures the joy, nostalgia, and playfulness that define the season. Whether you’re decking your halls, curling up for a movie marathon, or matching pajamas with your pets, these festive finds ensure there’s a little magic under every tree — and in every home.