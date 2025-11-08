The Disney Holiday Lookbook – Best Disney Toys and Gifts for Kids 2025

This chapter of The Disney Holiday Lookbook is packed with toys that inspire creativity, adventure, and everyday magic—perfect for kids (and the kids at heart).

From dolls and playsets to plush and LEGO builds, this kid-focused edition of The Disney Holiday Lookbook showcases the toys topping wish lists everywhere. Each piece captures the heart of Disney storytelling through lights, sound, and timeless design — all ready to unwrap and play. Whether your little one dreams of royal adventures, heroic missions, or just a cozy cuddle buddy, these are the season’s most magical finds for kids of every age.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Young fans can bring their favorite stories to life with imaginative toys that celebrate Disney heroines old and new. The Moana Classic Doll ($19.99) captures every detail of the adventurous wayfinder with poseable joints, flowing hair, and eco-friendly packaging, while the Rapunzel Tower Micro Play Set – Tangled ($36.99) transforms storytelling into a portable adventure. Part of the Once Upon a Story collection, Rapunzel’s tower opens to reveal tiny figurines, film-authentic furniture, and whimsical details—all ready to inspire fairytale fun at home or on the go.

Fans of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 can bring Riley’s growing world of emotions to life with the Inside Out 2 Figure Play Set ($29.99). This nine-piece collection features both familiar faces—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear—and new emotions like Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui. Each sculpted figure is beautifully detailed and displayed in a double-tiered window box with scenic backdrops, perfect for both imaginative play and shelf display.

Take home a piece of Disney Parks magic with the Disney Doorables Disney Parks Vehicle Pack ($14.99). Each blind box hides one of six whimsical figure-and-vehicle combos inspired by beloved attractions, like Mickey Mouse and Goofy zooming through Space Mountain, Alice and the Queen of Hearts spinning in a Mad Tea Party cup, or Peter Pan and Captain Hook soaring from Peter Pan’s Flight. Every piece features the signature Doorables sparkle and authentic park details, making them perfect for collecting, trading, or displaying.

Step into a world of royal sparkle and storytelling magic with two standout dolls from Disney Store. The Ariel Disney Once Upon a Story Doll – The Little Mermaid ($39.99) captures the young mermaid’s adventurous spirit with her shimmering two-piece mermaid tail and iridescent foil accents. Complete with a hair comb and inspired by the Once Upon a Story collection, Ariel invites kids to imagine her ocean adventures and dream of the world above.

For collectors and Disney fans alike, the Snow White 2025 Holiday Special Edition Doll ($64.99) celebrates the season in timeless style. Dressed in a crushed velvet gown with ornate gold trims, a lined velvet cape, and a basket accessory, this elegant keepsake—designed by Disney artists—embodies the spirit of classic storytelling and holiday enchantment.

Add a touch of magic and adventure to playtime with two dazzling Disney Store exclusives. The Rapunzel Bow and Arrow Set ($29.99) invites kids to channel their inner princess-turned-archer, featuring Pascal perched atop a golden, flower-adorned bow that lights up when drawn. The matching pink quiver—styled after Rapunzel’s corset—holds four arrows and includes cardboard duck targets for fun, fairy-tale aim practice.

Meanwhile, the Disney Classic Doll Collection Gift Set ($149.99) brings together 11 iconic heroines, from Snow White to Moana, each wearing her signature gown in sparkling detail. Perfect for collectors or kids who love storytelling play, this deluxe boxed set even includes four mystery gift boxes filled with surprise accessories to inspire endless royal adventures.

This cozy corner of the display brings together beloved Disney favorites in soft, huggable form. The Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Squishmallows Plush ($29.99) is a sweet seasonal treat, styled like a frosted cookie complete with peppermint buttons, icing swirls, and a festive bow tie. It’s the perfect plush companion for holiday snuggles.

From Zootopia 2, both Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return as detailed plush pals ready for adventure. Judy trades her uniform for a casual look—complete with embroidered badge—while Nick sports his classic floral shirt and tie. Together, they bring the charm and heart of the upcoming sequel into every hug.

It’s always playtime in Andy’s room with Toy Story Talking Action Figures ($39.99 each). Buzz Lightyear and Woody both feature interactive technology that allows them to recognize and respond to other Toy Story figures nearby, creating an animated experience straight out of the movies. Each comes with authentic phrases and detailed designs that capture the spirit of Pixar’s beloved classics.

And no Toy Story adventure is complete without the Pizza Planet Truck Play Set with Lights and Sounds ($29.99). With working headlights, rolling wheels, and familiar sound effects, this iconic vehicle delivers imagination in every direction. Complete with Woody and Buzz figures behind the wheel, it’s the perfect ride for playroom adventures to infinity and beyond.

Bring the “wildest ride in the wilderness” home with the Mickey Mouse and Friends Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Lincoln Logs Building Set ($69.99). This nostalgic construction set combines Disney magic with timeless Lincoln Logs fun, featuring 87 real wood pieces that can be used to create three unique builds—a cabin, archway, or monument. The set includes exclusive Mickey, Minnie, and Donald figures, plus a train engine, coal car, and playful accessories like cacti and a campfire. Packaged in a reusable metal tin, it’s a perfect mix of creativity and classic play inspired by the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Make a splash this holiday season with the Mickey Mouse and Friends Bath Set ($26.99). Perfect for tub time fun, this colorful playset includes five classic Disney pals—Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Pluto, and Goofy—ready to turn every bath into a bubbly adventure. The set comes in a sturdy pail with a straining lid and pour spout, ideal for scooping, pouring, and for easy cleanup when playtime is done. Equal parts playful and practical, it’s a charming gift that makes bath time just as magical as playtime.

Add a little mystery to your holiday haul with the Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush – Stitch Holiday ($17.99, coming soon). Each blind bag contains one of five festive Stitch designs, from a reindeer to a Christmas tree to a snowman, all dressed in sparkling seasonal style. Perfectly sized for stockings or collectible displays, these adorable mini plush capture Stitch’s mischievous charm with a dose of holiday shimmer—just the thing to spread some unpredictable cheer this season.

Bring both action and nostalgia to playtime with this fun trio of Disney finds. The Mad Teacup Racer Disney Racers Die Cast Car ($9.99) reimagines the iconic spinning teacups attraction as a turbocharged roadster, complete with the Mad Hatter’s hat and chrome exhaust pipes that make it ready to race off into Wonderland. With Spider-Man swinging into action, the Spider-Man Talking Action Figure ($34.99), featuring 12 signature phrases, multiple points of articulation, and web-shooting action for hours of superhero fun. Balancing out the excitement is the Fisher-Price See ’n Say Farmer Mickey Says ($29.99), a delightful Disney twist on the classic preschool toy, helping kids learn animal sounds with a vintage look that parents will recognize from their own childhoods.

The magic of Arendelle comes home with the Frozen 2 Castle Play Set with Light and Sound Effects ($139.99). This grand, 18-piece set opens to reveal nine beautifully detailed rooms and a stable, plus shimmering “icy” accents that light up and sparkle. Figures of Anna, Elsa, and friends bring the world of Frozen II to life alongside sound effects, accessories, and a snowflake-topped exterior that turns any playroom into a royal adventure.

Rev up playtime with the Mack Hauler Play Set – Cars ($89.99), where Lightning McQueen and friends hit the road for high-speed fun. This feature-packed carrier includes eight pullback die-cast cars—like McQueen, Mater, and other Rust-eze teammates—ready to roll into action. Mack lights up and plays sound effects, and once the race is over, the cars load back into the hauler for their next big adventure.

Start your engines with the Lightning McQueen Bubble RC Car ($49.99), the ultimate ride for young Cars fans. This remote-control racer doesn’t just zoom — it leaves a trail of bubbles behind! Simply fill the Rust-eze bottle with the included bubble fluid, pour it into McQueen’s rear compartment, and watch as he speeds off in a flurry of bubbles and fun. It’s fast, flashy, and full of playful pit-crew magic.

Two levels of cozy collide in this basket of plush favorites from Disney Store. The Stitch Medium Plush and Angel Medium Plush are soft, huggable, and irresistibly cute, making them perfect companions for kids (and grown-up fans). Their detailed embroidery and flexible ears bring the beloved Lilo & Stitch characters to life with cuddle-ready charm. Nestled alongside them are the Frozen Urupocha-chan Plush arrivals from Disney Store Japan — fluffy, palm-sized takes on Elsa, Olaf, and more that deliver a dose of kawaii magic straight from Arendelle. Together, these plush pals offer an adorable mix of comfort, collectibility, and global Disney flair.

Bring big-screen magic to playtime with the sing-along Belle “Be Our Guest” Singing Tea Cart Play Set ($49.99), where Lumiere performs “Be Our Guest” while Mrs. Potts, Chip, and a tiered “treat” tray set the scene for enchanted tea parties on wheels. For out-of-this-world cuddles, the oversized Build-A-Bear Giant Disney Stitch Plush ($128.00) delivers super-sized snuggles and instant wow-factor under the tree—perfect for any ‘ohana.

Frozen fans will love the Frozen Disney Elsa’s Magical Ice Vanity ($69.99), which lights up and plays “Let It Go” when opened, creating a truly enchanted experience complete with accessories and icy sound effects. For dress-up play, Disney Princess Majestic Rapunzel Dress with Pascal Shoulder Plush Friend ($39.99) lets kids wear their favorite Tangled-inspired gown while keeping Pascal by their side, and the Disney Princess Majestic Ariel Dress with Flounder Shoulder Plush Friend ($39.99) brings a splash of oceanic sparkle to playtime with its shimmering mermaid details and detachable Flounder companion.

Fans of Lilo & Stitch will have a blast with the Jada Radio Control Stitch with Surfboard ($58.00), a motorized surf-riding Stitch figure that lets kids steer their favorite alien across imaginary waves with the included remote control. Right beside him, the Disney Stitch Ultimate Angel Interactive 17" Plush Toy ($69.99) from Just Play brings Experiment 624 to life with over 100 sounds and reactions — her expressive eyes, soft pink fur, and silly motions make her the ultimate companion for playtime or cuddles.

Builders and creatives will love this colorful collection of Disney-themed playsets and activity kits. The Disney Stitch Magnetic Cube Set – 53-Piece ($39.99) from Tytan Tiles lets kids construct Stitch, Lilo, a beach house, spaceship, and more using reusable stickers and STEAM-friendly magnetic pieces. Slime-filled fun abounds with the Cra-Z-Slimy Disney Stitch Slimy Creations Studio ($50.59), which features a Stitch-themed slime chamber and adorable storage containers for all your creations. LEGO fans can add to their Disney worlds with three new sets: the Angel buildable model ($64.99) with poseable ears and floating hearts, the Arendelle Frozen Castle playset ($29.99) for snowy adventures with Elsa and Anna, and the grand Princess Castle & Royal Pets ($129.99), a multi-room palace featuring favorite princesses and their animal companions.

Funko fans can shrink down their collections in style with the Bitty Pop! Bitty Box Lilo’s Home ($24.99). This mini collectible set transforms Lilo’s iconic Hawaiian house into a detailed display box that opens to reveal tiny rooms filled with charm. The set includes Bitty Pop! figures of Lilo with Scrump and Superhero Stitch, and it’s compatible with other Bitty Pop! collectibles for endless mix-and-match fun.

Bring home the joy of a royal spa day with the Disney Princess My Pampered Princess Feature Pup ($34.99) by JAKKS Pacific. Inspired by viral pet grooming videos, this plush pup comes to life with cheerful barks, snores, and coos while you pamper it with the included spa accessories. Kids can use the icy “nail polish” brush to reveal color-changing nails, wrap their pup in a soft robe, or style its fur with the included brush. Complete with a spa chair and reversible eye mask, it’s the ultimate “paw-dicure” playtime experience.

Spark creativity with Tytan Tiles’ Disney Princess Castle Magnetic Tile Set ($44.99), where kids can build shimmering castles inspired by their favorite Disney heroines like Belle, Ariel, and Cinderella. Each magnetic piece encourages imaginative, STEAM-focused play while bringing fairytales to life. For playtime on the go, the Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Magnetic Tile Travel Set ($24.99) offers 29 full-size tiles, a reusable sticker sheet, and Minnie’s signature bow, all neatly stored in a travel-friendly bag for building adventures anywhere.

Frozen fans will melt for Elsa’s Frozen Ice Palace ($86.39) by Mattel — a dazzling 2.5-foot-tall castle inspired by Elsa’s iconic palace from Frozen. With 360° play, five areas to explore, and magical interactive elements like snowflake-activated surprises and a buildable Olaf, this castle offers endless storytelling fun. Completing the royal lineup, Elsa Enchanted Stories Fashion Doll and Anna Enchanted Stories Fashion Doll ($14.97 each, Walmart exclusives) bring the Frozen: Winter Festival series to life with posable bodies, detailed outfits, and removable accessories — perfect for kids to create their own snowy adventures in Arendelle.

Young fans can bring a touch of Arendelle magic home with the Disney Frozen Icy Magic Young Sven Care Kit ($29.97) from JAKKS Pacific. This interactive plush playset lets kids feed, pet, and nurse Sven back to health using fun accessories like a stethoscope, thermometer, syringe, and bottle. With over 20 reactions and sounds, Sven responds just like a real reindeer friend — a heartwarming addition to any Frozen fan’s collection.

From snowy adventures to warm hugs, the Frozen lineup sparkles with creativity and heart. The Disney Frozen Winter Animal Fun Playset With Elsa Small Doll, 3 Animal Friends & 8 Accessories ($32.39) lets kids explore Arendelle’s icy wilderness with a charming storybook-style backdrop, featuring Elsa, her animal pals, and plenty of imaginative accessories. Nearby, Olaf is ready for sunshine with the Disney Frozen Olaf Plush & Summer Accessories by American Girl ($45.00), a detachable plush with eight mix-and-match accessories. Fans can also bring home two collector-quality dolls with the Disney Frozen Anna Doll by American Girl ($145.00) and Disney Frozen Elsa Doll by American Girl ($145.00), both featuring stunning movie-accurate outfits and details. To complete their winter wardrobes, the Disney Frozen Elsa Travel Outfit & Bruni for 18-inch Dolls by American Girl ($60.00) and Disney Frozen Anna Adventure Outfit & Travel Bag for 18-inch Dolls by American Girl ($60.00) add adventure-ready ensembles inspired by the beloved sisters’ journeys.

It’s always a party behind every door with Disney Doorables ADOORBS Deluxe Stitch Superfan Doll ($23.99), which includes a poseable ADOORBS doll, two exclusive Stitch figures, and over 10 mini accessories for the ultimate movie premiere unboxing. The doll’s tropical style, complete with shimmery gown, lei-inspired lanyard, and Stitch-themed details, makes her an out-of-this-world addition to any collection. Next to her, the Disney Doorables Let’s Party Multi Peek Box ($11.99) brings festive fun with up to seven surprise figures from six different party themes, including fan favorites like Stitch, Jasmine, Tiana, and Belle. Each figure shines with the line’s signature glittery eyes, making every reveal an extra-sparkly celebration.

Game night and collectibles come together with this fun pair of releases! The Original TAPPLE® Disney Edition ($29.99) brings the viral party game into the world of Disney with 36 double-sided cards and over 100 themed categories spanning beloved films and characters. Players shout out answers like “F—Flounder” or “T—Thing-a-ma-bob,” tap the letter, and race the buzzer in this fast-paced word game that’s perfect for the whole family. Below it, the Marvel Doorables Action Peek Figure Set ($9.99) invites fans to uncover four surprise mini-figures from a lineup of 50 heroes and villains. Each capsule doubles as a diorama display, with glitter-eyed favorites like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Baby Groot, and Captain America waiting behind every door.

Adventure awaits with these ride-on favorites from Huffy! The Marvel Spider-Man 16" Bike ($119.99) brings web-slinging style to every sidewalk. With bold Spidey graphics, a red-and-blue frame, and signature details like the web-patterned handlebar shield, this sturdy beginner bike is perfect for young heroes learning to ride with confidence.

Beside it, the Disney Princess Girls' 16-Inch Bike ($159.99) turns every journey into a royal adventure. Its shimmering pink-and-purple frame, handlebar streamers, and removable training wheels add fairytale flair, while the front carriage is ideal for carrying a favorite doll along for the ride.

Add a dose of cozy fun to your holiday collection with these soft and snuggly favorites! The ZURU Snackles Disney 14-inch Plush, Plush with Snack Accessory ($19.99) brings Winnie the Pooh’s love of honey to life with a soft, squeezable design and his signature “Hunny” pot accessory. Each Snackle plush includes a whimsical backstory and favorite treat, making them extra collectible.

Next to Pooh, the Squishmallows Marvel Groot Plush ($19.99) offers huggable heroism, capturing everyone’s favorite tree creature in ultra-soft form, while the Squishmallows “Star Wars” Mandalorian Plush (Medium-Sized) ($19.99) brings intergalactic comfort from a galaxy far, far away. Both are perfect gifts for fans—or anyone who loves an irresistibly squishy cuddle buddy.

Yee-haw! Woody is ready to join your holiday roundup with the Mattel | Disney and Pixar Toy Story Roundup Fun Woody ($29.97). This 12-inch talking figure captures the heart and humor of Disney and Pixar’s beloved sheriff with 30+ phrases activated by the pull-tab on his back. Woody’s design mirrors his on-screen look with a soft rag doll body paired with molded plastic boots, belt, hat, and head for an authentic mix of materials. Whether kids are reenacting scenes from Toy Story or creating their own adventures, Woody’s charm and movie-accurate voice lines make him the perfect playtime companion.

The science and fantasy corners of the display brought together exploration and imagination. Kids can discover the wonders of nature with the National Geographic Mega Bug Habitat ($21.99), which lets young explorers catch and study insects up close using magnified viewers and real STEM tools. Next to it, the Hasbro | Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Force Color Master Lightsaber ($27.79) gives fans of all ages the power to build their own weapon of the Force—complete with color-changing blades and authentic lights and sounds. For a more royal playtime, the Disney Princess Cinderella Pet Palace with Doll, 2 Animal Friends & Accessories ($59.99) delivers charm and creativity, featuring multiple play areas and over twenty accessories for storytelling fun. Completing the scene, Disney Princess Enchanted Stories Dolls ($14.97 each) shimmer in sparkling gowns—available in Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, and Tiana variants—ready to inspire imaginative adventures in every kingdom.

The Force was strong in the toy showcase with Hasbro’s latest innovation — the Star Wars Power Crystal Lightsaber ($44.99). Taking customization to a whole new level, this extendable light-up Lightsaber features an entertainment-inspired design, realistic sound effects, and 10 interchangeable kyber crystals. By placing two crystals into the hilt, kids and collectors can cycle through seven different blade colors and over 50 glowing combinations, creating their own unique weapon of the Force.

Swinging into the LEGO lineup is LEGO | Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene ($54.99). This action-packed set brings the Marvel showdown underground, where Spider-Man faces off against Doc Ock in a dynamic subway scene. Designed for fans aged 9 and up, it offers endless possibilities for play and display, combining buildable details with cinematic energy that captures one of Spidey’s most thrilling battles.

Fans can swing into a major Marvel showdown with this deluxe build-and-display set that captures one of Spider-Man’s most iconic rivalries — LEGO | Spider-Man vs. Oscorp ($139.99). Designed for builders aged 10 and up, the set features detailed city scenes, recognizable characters, and endless storytelling potential. From Oscorp’s high-tech labs to Spidey’s daring escapes, this multi-model set is packed with action, making it a standout centerpiece for any LEGO Marvel collection.

Kids can mix, match, and mash their favorite Marvel Super Heroes with Hasbro’s Marvel MixMashers line, featuring customizable figures like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America. Each 5-inch action figure has 16 connection points, allowing parts and accessories to be swapped across the entire collection for endless combinations. Whether it’s Spider-Man swinging into action, Iron Man powering up his armor, or Captain America wielding his shield (and even a borrowed Black Panther power claw), every MixMashers hero is built for imaginative play and creative customization.

Smash into action with the Marvel Hulk Gamma Smash Fists ($15.39), a soft yet sturdy pair of wearable fists that let kids channel their inner Avenger for epic pretend battles. Right alongside, the Spider-Man Marvel VenomVersus Liquid Shifter Action Figure ($32.99) brings a symbiotic twist to superhero play with six Venom-inspired accessories, letting kids ages 4 and up imagine Spider-Man’s transformation as he battles the pull of the symbiote. Together, they make for the ultimate Marvel mashup of power and play.

Fill those stockings with Disney magic, starting with the Live-Action Movie Time Stitch Collectible Figures ($9.99), which let fans re-create scenes from Disney’s upcoming Lilo & Stitch live-action film. Each blind box reveals one of seven 3-inch Stitch figures complete with props and a display base. The Mini Brands Disney Create Series 1 Capsule ($9.99) offers tiny replicas of Disney-themed snacks inspired by characters like Mickey and Minnie, perfect for crafting or display. And plush collectors will love the ZURU Snackles Disney 5" Capsule Stuffed Animals ($9.99), featuring eight ultra-soft mini plush characters—like Stitch, Olaf, and Winnie the Pooh—each with its own backstory and collectible charm.

Fans of Rick Riordan’s mythological adventures have plenty to celebrate this season. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Court of the Dead ($21.99) reunites Nico di Angelo and Will Solace as they return to Camp Jupiter to help Hazel Levesque when monsters begin mysteriously vanishing. Meanwhile, readers can revisit Percy’s classic quests with stunning new editions — including Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters Deluxe Collector’s Edition, featuring a gilded slipcase, foil details, stained edges, full-color illustrations, and a special note from the author.

The team behind the hit podcast returns with Greeking Out: Tales from the Underworld ($19.99), a collection of 20 thrilling myths and legends about gods, monsters, and the afterlife. From Greek heroes venturing beyond the River Styx to Egyptian and Norse tales of death and rebirth, these stories are packed with humor, adventure, and mythology that brings the Underworld to life for readers of all ages.

Round out the holiday reading list with Walt Disney’s Children’s Classics 1937–1953 ($50.00), a TASCHEN anthology celebrating the art of Disney Golden Books from Snow White to Peter Pan. For storytime fun, Mickey & Friends light up the season in 5-Minute Christmas Stories ($14.99), featuring 12 heartwarming tales perfect for bedtime or quiet play. Then dive into the enchanted architecture of Disney’s royal realms with Disney Princess Enchanted Worlds ($24.99), a beautifully illustrated guide that explores the castles, carriages, and magical details of 13 beloved princess worlds.

Disney Princess Crochet ($24.99) from Thunder Bay Press is a charming craft kit that lets fans bring 12 of Disney’s most beloved princesses to life—one stitch at a time. The set includes all the materials needed to crochet Moana and Ariel, plus a 76-page full-color instruction book with detailed patterns for Cinderella, Belle, Aurora, Jasmine, Tiana, Rapunzel, Mulan, Snow White, Pocahontas, and Merida. Complete with step-by-step photos and plenty of magical detail, this crochet collection is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Add some hero-sized holiday spirit to bedtime and brushing routines with this cozy-meets-playful duo. The Spider-Man Twin Holiday Sheet Set ($24.99) brings festive flair to the bedroom with a 3-piece, 100% polyester set that’s soft, durable, and easy to wash. Meanwhile, the Oral-B Kid’s STITCH Electric Battery Toothbrush ($16.97) and Crest Strawberry Rush Toothpaste featuring Disney’s Stitch ($2.57) make oral care a delight with soft bristles, a built-in 2-minute timer, and a sweet strawberry flavor that keeps little smiles strong and happy.

Add some Zootopia flair to your child’s eyewear collection with the Ray-Ban | Disney Zootopia Collection ($118–$119). The Zootopia Sun Kids model features a playful transparent blue square frame with dark green lenses that offer 100% UV protection, while the Zootopia Optical Kids design pairs the same fun colorway with durable materials in a phantos shape perfect for everyday wear. Each pair captures the adventurous spirit of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, blending timeless Ray-Ban style with Disney’s signature charm.

These playful picks combine Disney nostalgia with the kind of imaginative fun kids never outgrow. Whether it’s a first princess doll, a creative builder set, or a snuggly Stitch plush, each one is made for joyful moments that last beyond the holidays. Keep following The Disney Holiday Lookbook for more magical gift ideas for every age.