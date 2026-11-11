Make the Season Magic: The 2026 Disney Holiday Lookbook Starts with Ornaments, Advent Calendars, and Home Alone

The first chapter of Disney’s 2026 Holiday Lookbook unwraps new Disney Store ornaments, LEGO and Little People advent calendars, a Lionel Mickey Mouse train, LEGO Ideas Home Alone, and a holiday edition Jasmine doll.

The best Disney holiday finds aren’t always the ones waiting under the tree. Some hang from its branches, some count down the days until Christmas, and some circle it on a set of tracks. Back in September, we got an early look at Disney Consumer Products’ 2026 Holiday Showcase, and this first chapter of our annual Holiday Lookbook gathers the products that make the season itself a little more magical: new Disney Store ornaments, advent calendars, Christmas trains, a Home Alone collection, festive pajamas, and holiday reading. Since they're best enjoyed in the weeks leading up to the big day, consider them gifts to give early, or to keep for yourself.

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Trim the Tree

Disney Store’s 2026 ornament lineup filled a swirling wire tree at the showcase, and one of the most charming pieces is the Beast Nutcracker Ornament ($29.99), part of the Disney Sugarplum Fairytale collection. It reimagines the Beast in his braided, ribbon-tied makeover look as a classic nutcracker, complete with an opening mouth and dangling arms and legs. Hanging beside him, the Ariel Figural Ornament ($24.99) captures the mermaid with her shimmering tail.

Stitch gets into the spirit in a Santa hat with the Santa Stitch with Scrump Figural Ornament ($24.99). Beauty and the Beast fans can also pick up the Chip Dessert Ornament ($29.99), which tops Mrs. Potts’ son with a swirl of the famous grey stuff, while the Moana Figural Ornament ($24.99) sets sail on your tree in her detailed tapa skirt.

The Rapunzel Figural Ornament ($24.99) lets the princess’ famously long golden hair cascade down the branches. The Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket Figural Ornament ($24.99) poses the little wooden boy and his conscience inside a carved wooden frame.

Aurora twirls in her pink 16th-birthday gown on the Aurora Figural Ornament ($24.99). The Baymax Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament ($29.99) finds the personal healthcare companion in a Santa hat, making his way down a chimney. And the Buzz Lightyear Talking Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament ($26.99) presents the Space Ranger in his toy packaging, ready to deliver a line or two to anyone who comes near the tree.

The grinning Cheshire Cat Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament ($29.99) brings a glow of Wonderland mischief to the season, while the Cinderella Figural Ornament ($24.99) dresses the princess in her ballgown and glass slipper.

Frozen’s royal sisters share an embrace in the Anna and Elsa Figural Ornament ($29.99), finished with translucent details. Up fans will want the Dug Talking Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament ($29.99). Press the button on its base, and the lovable talking dog shares what’s on his mind.

The Belle Figural Ornament ($24.99) shows Belle in her signature yellow gown. Celebrating two decades of Radiator Springs, the limited-release Cars Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 20th Anniversary ($26.99) pairs a sculpted Cars logo on one side with a miniature Lightning McQueen on the other.

Another limited release, the 101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Legacy Sketchbook Ornament ($26.99), places Nanny Cook and seven of the puppies, including Lucky and Rolly, beneath a glass dome. The Simba and Nala Figural Ornament ($29.99) poses the Lion King couple atop Pride Rock.

Finally, the Pizza Planet Delivery Truck Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament ($26.99) recreates Toy Story’s most famous pickup, rocket sign and all, with Woody and Buzz along for the ride.

Also new from Disney Store this season are the Chip ’n Dale Figural Ornament ($26.99), with the chipmunks curled up in a walnut shell; the Enchanted Rose Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament ($29.99); the Joy and Anxiety Glass Globe Sketchbook Ornament ($26.99); and the Toy Soldiers Ornament with Mickey Mouse Icon Dangle ($22.99), inspired by the Toy Soldiers of the Disney Parks Christmas parades, with a banner you can personalize.

Star Wars fans can turn to Hallmark’s Keepsake Ornament collection for The Mandalorian and Grogu ($29.99), The Razor Crest ($43.99), Grogu With Mudhorn Signet ($24.99), and In a Galaxy Far, Far Away… Ornament With Light ($29.99).

Counting Down to Christmas

LEGO’s advent calendars are a holiday tradition in their own right, and the 2026 Disney Princess Advent Calendar ($44.99) fills December with a new princess-themed build behind each door.

For a galaxy far, far away, the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 ($44.99) offers the same daily surprise with characters and ships from the saga.

Insight Editions’ Disney Princess: The Official Advent Calendar ($34.99) is another way for princess fans to open a new surprise each day of the countdown.

Younger fans can count down with the Little People Disney Princess Advent Calendar ($32.99) from Mattel, which hides 24 toys behind its doors.

And for a countdown that comes back every year, the Olaf Plush Christmas Countdown Calendar ($69.99) from Disney Store is an 18-inch Olaf in a Santa hat with 12 numbered pockets on his body. A soft Sven marker moves from pocket to pocket as the big day approaches, and when the season is over, Olaf is still ready for warm hugs.

Also available: Funko’s Bitty Pop! Star Wars Advent Countdown Calendar ($34.99).

All Aboard for the Holidays

Nothing circles a tree quite like a train. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Train Set by Lionel ($99.99) from Disney Store is a remote-control set with four train cars, a Christmas tree, a removable Mickey figure, and smoke, sound, and light effects.

For the littlest conductors, the Little People Disney Musical Christmas Train ($45) from Fisher-Price brings Mickey and friends along for a toddler-friendly holiday ride.

Collectors looking to go bigger can also find the Disney Christmas Battery Operated O-Gauge Train Set ($169.99) directly from Lionel.

A Very Home Alone Christmas

No Disney holiday lineup would be complete without the McCallisters. The LEGO Ideas Home Alone set ($299.99) recreates the family’s Chicago home in brick form, a showpiece for anyone who rewatches the 20th Century Studios classic every December.

Game night gets a holiday twist with Hasbro’s CLUE Home Alone Edition ($29.97).

Mattel’s Little People Home Alone Collector Set ($22) turns the film’s characters into the classic chunky Little People style.

And the story itself gets the storybook treatment in the Home Alone Little Golden Book ($12.99), illustrated by the Disney Storybook Art Team.

Also available: the Kevin McCallister’s House Ornament ($34.99) from Disney Store, which hides the Wet Bandits, Harry and Marv, around the back and has a removable ribbon so it can sit on a mantel, and the Home Alone Sparkle Wash Spirit Jersey ($90).

The Elf Gets a Disney Wardrobe

Families who welcome a scout elf every December can start with The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition ($34.95), which includes the book and a poseable elf, and then dress their elf in Disney style with the Mickey & Friends Cookies for Santa PJs ($25.95) from the Claus Couture Collection.

Holiday Pajamas

Little Sleepies’ Mickey & Friends Deck the Halls Two-Piece Pajama Set ($42) is made for matching-pajama mornings and holiday movie nights alike.

Grown-ups can join in with the Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Sleep Set for Women, a button-down set patterned with Santa Mickey and Minnie icons, Fantasyland Castle, snowflakes, and trees, launching on DisneyStore.com on November 17th. Simpsons fans can opt for BoxLunch’s Homer Ugly Christmas T-Shirt ($29.90).

A Holiday Edition Jasmine

Disney Store’s annual holiday doll goes to Agrabah this year. The Jasmine Holiday Special Edition 2026 Doll ($64.99) dresses the 11½-inch princess in a flowing hooded gown inspired by her Aladdin look, finished with intricate golden foil details. Designed as much for display as for play, it's a natural addition to a holiday mantel or collector’s shelf.

Holiday Reading

Little readers can celebrate with Disney Baby Merry Stitchmas ($9.99) from PI Kids, and the same publisher’s Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Light Up the Night Sound Book ($21.99) brings Halloween Town’s take on the holiday to life.

For adults who like their holidays with a side of romance, Hyperion Avenue’s Snow This Is Love: Meant to Be Holiday Tales ($15.99) brings the Meant to Be series to the season. On the other end of the age range, Vampirina in the Snow ($9.99) is a wintry board book starring the friendly young vampire. More Christmas reading from the showcase includes All I Want for Christmas: A Holiday Countdown ($12.99), Kitty vs. Christmas ($18.99), and Santa Bruce: A Perfect Gift for the Holidays ($10.99) from Disney Hyperion; Stitch Saves Christmas ($18.99) by Tim McCanna and Eda Kaban; National Geographic Kids’ Weird But True! Christmas: Expanded Edition ($11.99); Phidal’s Mickey & Friends Christmas Busy Book ($16.99); and Random House’s Official Disney Parks Holidays Cookbook ($25.00), with recipes from the Disney chefs.

More Festive Finds

For the yard, Home Depot’s 7.5 FT Animated Chewbacca ($349) makes a towering holiday greeter, and kidrobot’s Stitch with Santa Hat Phunny Plush ($17.99) is an easy decoration for any Stitch fan.

From a nutcracker Beast to a Pizza Planet truck you can hang on a branch, this year’s Disney holiday lineup is all about making the weeks before Christmas feel as special as the morning itself. Whether you’re counting down with Olaf, sending Mickey around the tree on a Lionel train, or rebuilding the McCallister house brick by brick, there’s a way for every Disney fan to make the season their own. Stay tuned for the rest of our 2026 Holiday Lookbook, where we’ll unwrap gift ideas for preschoolers, kids, book lovers, and grown-up Disney fans.