Disney and Life360 Team Up on New Mickey & Minnie Tile Trackers

The limited-edition Bluetooth trackers help Disney fans keep tabs on luggage, passports, and more this travel season.

Losing track of your luggage, passport, or backpack is about to get a little more magical. Life360 has announced a new collaboration with Disney on a limited-edition collection of Tile trackers featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, perfect for Disney fans of all ages.

What's Happening:

Life360, the family connection and safety app, has launched a new Disney collaboration featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on its lineup of Bluetooth Tile trackers.

The limited-edition collection includes three products: The Tile Starter Pack – Mickey Mouse ($49.99, includes a Tile and Tile Slim) The Tile Starter Pack – Minnie Mouse ($49.99, includes a Tile and Tile Slim) The Tile – Mickey Mouse ($24.99, includes a Tile)

The trackers are designed for essentials like luggage, passports, strollers, and backpacks, timed to launch during peak family travel season and ahead of back-to-school preparations.

Each Tile tracker offers a 350-foot Bluetooth range, a 3-year battery life, a ring feature for faster locating, and an SOS button, and is compatible with both Android and Apple devices through the Life360 app.

The Life360 Tile and Disney collection is available now for purchase on Amazon.com and Life360.com.

What They’re Saying:

Mike Zeman, Chief Marketing Officer at Life360: “Disney is iconic when it comes to magical family experiences. And, Life360 exists to make everyday family life better. We are beyond thrilled to bring this collaboration to life, with Mickey and Minnie themed Tile trackers that are sure to bring both delight and peace of mind to Disney fans around the world.”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)