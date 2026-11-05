"Disney Lorcana" Bans "My Adventure Book" Card to Encourage More Character-Focused Gameplay
Ravensburger hopes the latest ban will encourage more character-focused strategies and create a more engaging experience for players.
Ravensburger has announced a new card ban for Disney Lorcana, aiming to encourage more engaging gameplay and put Disney characters back at the center of the action.
What's Happening:
- My Adventure Book, a card from the Disney Lorcana TCG's Attack of the Vine! set released in July 2026, has been banned from the game's Core Constructed format.
- Effective November 3, 2026, the card is no longer permitted in decks used during Disney Lorcana tournaments and competitive events at Ravensburger Game Hub stores that follow the Core Constructed format.
- According to the game's design team, the decision to ban My Adventure Book came after reviewing community feedback and how the card was being used in competitive decks.
- The card allowed players to build highly consistent decks featuring very few or no characters, instead relying almost entirely on items and actions.
- While Ravensburger encourages creative deck-building strategies, the team felt these character-free decks led to repetitive and less interactive gameplay.
- The developers emphasized that Disney characters are at the heart of Disney Lorcana and that they want to encourage strategies that allow those characters to play a central role.
- Ravensburger acknowledged that banning cards can disrupt existing decks but believes the decision will help maintain a fun, balanced and engaging experience for players.
Disney Lorcana's Newest Chapter:
- The latest chapter of Disney Lorcana has arrived, allowing fans to enter Hyperia City. After traversing oceans, snowy settings, and jungle-esque wilds, we now head to Lorcana's take on a major metropolis — with a name that's a clever reference to the Disney Brothers' Hyperion Studio.
- Prior to the wide release of Hyperia City, our Lorcana expert Kyle Burbank had the chance to review the set's fun Prerelease Box, which brings new mechanics and more fantastic art to the game.
- Hyperia City is now available to purchase wherever you buy cards.
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