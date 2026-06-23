One-Day-Only Sale at Disney Music Emporium to Feature Physical Soundtrack of "Destino" Among Other Disney Favorites
This one day sale is a prime day to get your hands on some Disney physical media
While it seems to be the big day for certain online retailers, Disney Music Emporium is also offering some big savings with their annual one-day sale.
What's Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium (DME), known for being the go-to destination for collectible physical media containing Disney music, is ready to host their annual one-day-only sale tomorrow, June 24.
- As part of the savings, DME is offering up discounted exclusive vinyl, celebrated soundtracks, and limited-edition releases from Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, and more.
- Additionally, DME will debut a curated lineup of new and pre-order vinyl, alongside exclusive collectibles available only through their online store.
- Fans can also enjoy 20% off site-wide, free shipping, and a complimentary gift with purchase on orders of $150 or more.
- One highlight that is sure to please fans who take part in this year’s sale is Destino, a surrealist vision finally realized.
- Conceived in 1945 by Walt Disney and Salvador Dalí and brought to completion nearly 60 years later, the film stands as a rare intersection of art, animation, and music. This release presents the film’s evocative soundtrack by Armando Domínguez, performed by Dora Luz - an elegant, transportive piece for collectors and connoisseurs alike, available on 10” black vinyl.
- New releases also include:
- “Party in the U.S.A.” 12” single – Miley Cyrus
- Disney Hits Vol. 2 (black vinyl)
- Destino 10” single (DME exclusive)
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam Original Soundtrack
- Disney Peaceful Guitar (black vinyl)
- Starstruck Original Soundtrack (splatter vinyl)
- Twisted Wonderland Season 1 Original Soundtrack (limited Japanese import available domestically for the first time)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest Original Soundtrack (pre-order available June 24th)
- You can find all the items and more over at DisneyMusicEmporium.com.
- The one-day-only sale takes place on June 24, 2026.
Destino's Destiny:
- Destino is a surreal animated film that began as a collaboration between Walt Disney and Salvador Dalí in 1945–1946. The project was intended to combine Disney animation with Dalí's dreamlike artistic style.
- Financial difficulties at the studio caused the project to be shelved after only a small amount of animation and story development had been completed, with the intent of putting it into another Fantasia-style feature.
- More than 50 years later, the project was revived and completed at Disney's Paris animation studio. The finished short premiered in 2003 and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.
- Just like many other Fantasia sequences, the film has very little dialogue and is driven by music and imagery. It follows a woman named Dahlia as she searches for her lost love, Cronos, who is the personification of time. The story unfolds through a series of surreal dreamscapes, and the result feels unlike any other Disney film or Fantasia sequence, playing out more like an animated Dalí painting than a traditional cartoon.
- Destino has a bit of a cult status, thanks in large part to the fact that it offers a rare glimpse into what might have happened if Disney had pursued more experimental, fine-art animation.
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