Next Wave of Classic Disney Ornaments Arrive at Disney Store

Shop this charming lineup of decorative ornaments that are guaranteed to bring magic to your holiday celebrations.

It’s the holiday season at Disney Store! Sure, our favorite winter celebrations are still several weeks away, but that just means this is the prime time to shop for collectibles, decor, and other magical merchandise. Today sees the arrival of new ornaments to bring joy to your home.

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What’s Happening:

Celebrating the winter holidays is always more magical when there’s a Disney element to it.

Disney Store is helping guests to create that perfect experience with their seasonal merchandise, including decorative ornaments.

This Christmas, fans can celebrate the holiday with an array of glass ornaments depicting: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Santa Claus Tinker Bell And More!

In addition to the newest arrivals, the full lineup includes resin, glass, and acrylic designs that can be displayed on a Christmas tree, desk, mantle, or other place that needs a touch of Disney magic. Other styles include: Character designs Milestone Anniversaries Disney Parks Disney Villains Haunted Mansion And More

The next wave of Disney Christmas Ornaments is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $24.99 to $34.99.

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread House Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Santa Claus Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Glass Droplet Ornament – Pluto's Christmas Tree | Disney Store

Donald Duck and Goofy Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse as Mrs. Santa Claus Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse as Santa Claus Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Glass Ball Ornament | Disney Store

Tinker Bell with Candle Clip-On Figural Ornament – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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