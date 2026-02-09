Disney Parks Nighttime Magic Comes to Life on New Castle Loungefly Backpack

This magical bag is a must-have for your next Disney Parks adventure!

Last month, guests at Walt Disney World had the opportunity to add a magical Loungefly mini backpack to their collection, and now guests at home can also acquire this new accessory. The Cinderella Castle Loungefly Backpack has arrived at Disney Store, boasting a light-up feature that makes it feel like you're standing in front of the castle for a nighttime spectacular!

What’s Happening:

It's time to update your Disney accessories, and guess what? Loungefly has a whimsical offering that brings the magic of nighttime at Disney Parks to life.

The fashion brand has recently introduced a light-up mini backpack of Walt Disney World's Cinderella Castle and colorful fireworks. The majestic castle takes over the full front of the bag, while delicate fireworks cutouts fill in the background and glow when a hidden switch is activated.

As with all Loungefly mini backpacks, this features a zip opening along the top, a front pocket, matching lining, padded straps, and side pockets.

The bag has a black background for the nighttime vibe, while the castle is colored pink, blue, white, and gold. The straps and top carry handle are a lovely princess blue that complements the look.

The Cinderella Castle Loungefly Backpack is available now at Disney Store, and sells for $90.00

Cinderella Castle Light-Up Loungefly Mini Backpack – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

